Tracy on the ropes

Stanford Callender cannot, by any stretch of the imagination, be properly accused of running away, of leaving his party in the lurch.
After decades of dedicated service and of principled positions, he took a decision to make room for others to address the rebuilding of the political machinery, the first word in whose description is “great”.
His record of service to the party and to the country is there for all to see. It is noteworthy here, only to point out that he was among the persons who represented the party in the inaugural Tobago House of Assembly. There were four of them, against the majority eight from the Democratic Action Congress. The others were Beatrice Julien, William McKenzie and Thomas De Noon. Of those, he is the only one left standing. He led his team into the election in which it got a shellacking it likely didn’t see coming. This may be contrary to the reality because the machinery, run from Port of Spain, by a Prime Minister from Mason Hall, saw the writing on the wall. It then explains why the party as government threw everything, including the kitchen sink, into this fight. It came up woefully short.
A major problem here and now is that after boasting of a 65-year record, an enviable achievement for political movements in the country, the PNM still has not learned how to lose. They went big, and in some cases obscenely so on this one, and suffered a push-back that is just difficult to countenance. The Prime Minister invested his own personal stocks, and came up short in the end. He expended his time and energy considerably and it failed to make a difference. He is reported as having told the people on the “sister isle” he won’t forgive them if they did what they have now done. He has been restrained in his comments about the results thus far, appearing to accept this reality. But good money could be placed on the chance that this is a fleeting sentiment. His two female MPs in the House of Representatives representing Tobago East and West felt the tremor of the significantly shifted sand beneath their feet. People who voted so heartily for them again, just 16 months ago, showed them the thumbs down where, for a sizeable number of them, it really mattered. Both ladies have concerns of their own going forward now.
After refusing to accept the turn back they received in the 33-3 blowout in 1986, following three decades in office, PNM supporters went to war against the governing National Alliance for Reconstruction. The Panday administration in 1995-2000 created some of its own self-inflicted wounds, and then the swift returns to the polls in the periods 2001, and 2002, saw the PNM regain the upper hand in the Parliament. But when the party lost again in the snap 2010 election, then-Prime Minister the late Patrick Manning was booed out of the party headquarters by his own supporters. He had pleaded for time, ostensibly to effect a smooth transition. He never really recovered from that, physically and emotionally.
Tracy Davidson-Celestine is now facing a revolt by members of the executive of the party’s Tobago Council, after the December 6 train wreck. She misrepresents Stanford Callender’s position on his resignation from that executive, accusing him of abandoning the party, and fleeing from adversity. He has done no such thing. He decided to take what, to many, is the principled position of allowing the flowering of new blood, of new energy and tactics.
He contrasts her misrepresentation of his position now, with the one she took, in engineering the departure of Kelvin Charles, as Chief Secretary, after he lost the leadership of the party’s Tobago Council. Callender told a reporter he was at a meeting with Ms Davidson-Celestine, when she told Mr Charles she thought he had called them together to announce his resignation as THA Chief Secretary. Then at a subsequent meeting, Mr Charles was asked to resign.
This new row between herself and Callender is just the manifestation of how this great party and its major constituent elements cannot get it together when the chips appear to be down.
Ms Davidson-Celestine invested heavily in the stakes for leadership of Tobago. She came back from a diplomatic posting as this country’s Ambassador to Costa Rica, and began making plans for what should have happened differently on December 6. She appeared heavily invested in seeing the back of Mr Charles, and it is being said that at least a portion of the votes which went against the party last week were meant to be against her, personally.
There now exists wide variance between how she has sought to portray Mr Callender’s actions in the circumstances under review, and the party’s own official line on his contributions and his value to the organisation over more than four decades. Something’s definitely got to give. She doesn’t look good, going forward.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist