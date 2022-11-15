Trade unions on the back foot

They appear to have gambled and lost this time around. This is evident as the search is on for a strategy of recovery, while the clock ticks away on the agenda for new wage settlements in the public sector.
Having sent a powerful signal to the Government, when the Chief Personnel Officer put the initial offer of a two per cent increase in salaries on the table, and much of hell appeared to be breaking loose, those leaders sort of went for the jugular.
Thousands of public sector workers, and persons supportive of their claims, delivered a show of force in the streets in and around Port of Spain. Two per cent was madness. We not taking that, the leaders shouted from the backs of trucks as the mass of supporters chanted and shook their fists, figuratively in the faces of those who were calling the shots.
After what looked like a period of cooling out, the CPO came back with an offer that was double the original. He was offering four per cent. Up to just over a week ago, the Prime Minister was still saying that this was the best offer the Government could make, at this time. Winding up his presentation of the 2023 budget in September, the Finance Minister sought to convey that very notion of an absence of wiggle room. He somewhat pleaded for understanding. Four per cent was the best deal, in the prevailing circumstances. This, of course, covers a period encompassing three negotiating cycles, the years between 2014 and the present.
Reach for the raw politics in a high-tension moment was clear. With thousands of marchers on the street, in between the Red House and Woodford Square one afternoon, the leader of the Joint Trade Union Movement allowed himself to be photographed whispering something into the ear of the Opposition Leader.
Defiant against the call to sit, understand and negotiate, they were vowing to fight on. The photograph was stunning, from the perspective that Mr Roget had made no bones about the fact he wanted to have nothing to do with the former prime minister. “They are corrupt,” he had said indignantly, when the Movement for Social Justice walked away from the People’s Partnership in government. He purported to have unimpeachable information whereof he spoke then. An obvious question from any innocent observer would now be “what changed?”
Somehow, it appeared, the leadership of the trade union movement, to say nothing of the gross membership, felt a sense of righteousness in their strategy. With counter-intuition coming from elsewhere, you got the feeling of assumed confidence that the State would up the ante.
Finding out earlier this month about the move to take the matter to the Industrial Court left many of them lost for words.
A few of those who spoke, however, left the befuddling impression a kind of two-timing had been going on. Chief negotiator for the Prison Officers Association, Mr Burton Hill, was reporting saying that his organisation was “on a firm path towards arriving at common ground with the CPO.” Going further, he said the Association “made headway on the issue of someone acting in a post before retirement.” He said “the CPO responded.” He said his organisation was in possession of documents which were the subject of “agreeable discussions” with the CPO, up to September 26.
The president of the Public Services Association appeared similarly dumb-founded. “It was shocking to me,” he told a reporter. At that point, early November, he said the Industrial Court was witnessing a situation in which “three associations were unaware they had a dispute with the CPO.” Concerning himself and his own union, he said he only got wind of this when he got a letter to go to court. He thought this was “a subtle threat.”
The Finance Minister had let this cat out of the bag when he wound up debate on the 2023 budget on October 4. He said four of the unions had been referred to the Special Tribunal of the Industrial Court, while another five had “gone through the process” of sending their matters to the court itself.
When she spoke at the opening of the court’s current term in September, Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix appeared to have sensed the worst. She said trust was an “uninvited and absent guest” from the table of tripartism. She appeared to lament the fact that labour leaders had walked out, yet again, on the National Tripartite Advisory mechanism. She said it was time in the nation’s history, for the national workforce “to be guided by the decisions of tripartite leaders.”
So that with boisterousness on the streets and apparent intransigence in their public utterances, some trade union leaders were caught out seeking to secure deals with the CPO. The State moved to frustrate these efforts. Perhaps the union leaders should have been more transparent. They didn’t take a sympathetic public sufficiently into their confidence. They should learn from this experience.