The series of events leading up to the tragic death of parliamentary staffer Sheranne Samuel warrants an independent investigation and not the defensive posturing now taking place.
While the breakdown of CT scanners at two of the country’s main public hospitals is grabbing attention, the management of her case should be troubling enough for health authorities to investigate every step, with a view to identifying the errors that could have contributed to the untimely demise of this 34-year-old woman who had most of her life before her.
First of all, she arrived at the emergency department of the Port of Spain General Hospital at 7 p.m. last week Monday, with an excruciating headache that could have indicated any number of conditions —from a migraine, to a clot, to an aneurysm or some other source. The time-sensitivity of some of these conditions warranted an urgent intervention in which a CT scan was the required diagnostic tool.
Nine hours after she was taken to the PoSGH, her relatives were informed that she had suffered seizures and gone into a coma while awaiting attention, and had been taken to ICU. The question here is how long had this seriously ill woman been waiting for attention in A&E before her condition deteriorated to the point where she had to be rushed to ICU? Why did she have to wait that long? Was it for lack of medical staff, or due to dithering caused by the fact that she needed a CT scan and the machines at both PoSGH and Mt Hope were down? In any event, why did it take all of 12 hours for her to be carried from PoSGH to St Clair Medical Centre just a few minutes away for a CT scan?
The question with which Ms Samuel’s loved ones may wrestle for the rest of their lives is whether she might not still be with them had she received more timely medical intervention. Indeed, this should be the question for the entire chain of command at the North West Regional Health Authority and the Ministry of Health.
However, instead of focusing on the issues highlighted by Ms Samuel’s death, both the NWRHA and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh have gone on the defensive, with the NWRHA issuing a statement that was vague to the point of nonsensical, while the Health Minister blamed Covid-19 while downplaying the critical value of a CT scan in Ms Samuel’s case. Neither seemed to share the national outrage that the absence of critical equipment may have contributed to a tragic and irreversible loss of life.
While Ms Samuel’s case has received national attention, the lack of operational CT scanners at PoSGH and the Mt Hope hospital is a national scandal that affects the health and risks the lives of patients while impeding the efforts of the medical staff.
Minister Deyalsingh cannot hide behind Covid-19. His ministry, above all, enjoys top priority in importing goods under the Covid regime. The fact that CT scanners are down is a management failure. Deal with that, Mr Deyalsingh.