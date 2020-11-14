Transatlantic light

At this Divali time, some light has come.
US president-elect Joe Biden will apply his significant foreign affairs experience to repair the transatlantic ties between Europe and the United States which have been foundational to the prosperity and stability of the western world since World War II. These relations suffered significant damage during the four brutish years of Donald Trump.
Biden has been welcomed by European leaders as a transatlanticist who will steer the US away from Trump’s hostile, short-sighted “America First” policy, which saw an American president “berate, harangue and insult” Europe’s leaders. Former French ambassador to Washington Gérard Araud said “every single European leader had an appalling conversation with Trump. He insulted Angela Merkel and Theresa May. He attacked them. It was surreal. It’s over”.
Biden will also restore US commitment to multilateralism. He will re-join the Paris Accord on climate change and retain membership of the World Health Organisation. America will no longer undermine the World Trade Organisation and could revive the Iran nuclear agreement. In his first year, Biden will host a Summit for Democracy to “renew the shared spirit and purpose of the nations of the Free World”. Most importantly, while Trump disparaged NATO as useless, Biden cherishes its criticality to global peace and security. Unlike Trump, there will be no fulsome embrace of Vladimir Putin, Russian dictator on Europe’s doorstep. Instead, as president, Biden will pay an early visit to Berlin and Brussels.
Germany is delighted. Chancellor Angela Merkel sees German/US relations and NATO as vital to her country’s national interests, and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says the Germans will present Biden with “concrete proposals on how we can close ranks as a transatlantic community”. They would also be hoping to find agreement with Biden on completion of the contentious Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline; and would want him to review Trump’s initiative to reduce the number of US troops in Germany. Berlin would certainly support reviving a transatlantic free trade agreement almost completed during the Obama administration and which would benefit both sides as economies reel from the pandemic.
But there will also be caution in Europe. There was no resounding repudiation of Trump’s policies by the American electorate; 73 million people voted for Trump. And Biden could be a one-term president. Will Trumpism return? Stefano Stefanini, former Italian ambassador, says the fear remains “this could happen again”.
Indeed the Trump experience has left its mark on Europe. Gro Harlem Brundtland, former Norwegian prime minister, says over the past four years European leaders did not “trust the US even on basic things”. Many do not want Europe “reverting to its comfort zone” because “the hard and painful choices that Trump presented remain”. French president Emmanuel Macron wants “strategic autonomy” for Europe and less dependence economically and militarily on the US. His minister for Europe, Clément Beaune, says, “Europe must, above all, count on itself.”
This attitude is not an impediment to revitalising transatlantic relations. Biden too wants NATO allies to spend their two per cent of GDP on defence and invest more in their own armed forces. When each is strong, the alliance is stronger, fortifying global democracy, particularly needed now to check the spreading authoritarianism promoted by Russia and China and supported by Trump which has already affected Hungary, Poland, Slovenia, Belarus and other nations in Central and Eastern Europe; and Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela in the Americas. Indeed in his Summit for Democracy, Biden wants to “honestly confront the challenge of nations that are backsliding” and to revitalise “commitment to advancing human rights and democracy around the world”.
This would need a stronger transatlantic alliance that could emerge from the Trump experience. With Biden, for example, the way is open for European nations to support the US in checking the growing influence of China’s authoritarian capitalism.
Britain will have to make an extra effort. Without the European Union, it is of diminished significance to the US. Besides, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump were fairly close, Donald labelling Boris, “Britain Trump”. Biden himself described Johnson as “the physical and emotional clone of Donald Trump”... not exactly complimentary. Trump supported Brexit; Biden did not and now merely accepts it.
Of Irish ancestry, he has been adamant that if in its exit negotiations with the European Union, Britain jeopardises Ireland’s Good Friday peace accord, it also endangers its impending trade agreement with the United States which is critical to the “swagger on the international stage” that Britain is seeking for itself.
Not surprisingly, Johnson was the second world leader to congratulate Biden and declare his eagerness to work with the president-elect “on our shared priorities”. Gideon Rachman of the Financial Times expects Johnson to put away “his populist wardrobe” for “some new liberal clothing”.
And as if on cue, last Friday, Johnson told his chief adviser and architect of Brexit, Dominic Cummings, to leave Downing Street. More Brexiters are expected to follow.
The joy of fireworks and church bells that echoed in cities across Europe to celebrate Biden’s triumph was justified. The light of revitalised transatlantic ties is here.