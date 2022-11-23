The decision to transform the culture of policing in Trinidad and Tobago was taken in 1991, 31 years ago. Since then, no administration has had the testicular fortitude to seriously take up the challenge. It is the principal reason why crime continues to terrorise our communities ad infinitum. No suite of apparatus, hardware, software, advanced technology or legislation, as helpful as they are, has so far succeeded in bringing about lasting relief. They never will.
The reality is that crime is the anti-social outcome of conflicts which engage our mind, our emotions and our will: the three interactive components of our soul. The eventual outcome—our behaviour—is instructed by our will, life’s decision-making mechanism. Put simply, the act of committing crime originates in the mind. It follows that finding lasting solutions to run away crime starts with developing an understanding of cultivation of the most desirable mindsets: how we think, feel or behave in any given situation: mindsets that result in the most socially acceptable behaviour. We either accept these realities, bite the bullet, do the righteous thing or perish.
In my submission of November 17, the assertion was made that curbing our out-of-control levels of violence calls for a radical departure from the traditional norms of policing. It necessitates adopting the philosophy of Community Policing, along the lines originally conceptualised, as the new overarching operational culture of the TTPS. In short, Getting it right once and for all.
Community Policing in the TTPS is listed as a Secretariat. Its role and responsibilities are appallingly limited: nowhere close to the transformational culture, the contemporary modus operandi, the institutional transitioning from crime detection and punishment to crime prevention and rehabilitation of offenders: a distant cry from what it is truly meant to be: the mindset- cultivating game changer so now desperately needed.
Knee jerk responses do not make the cut. Frankly, the model of policing currently practiced in T&T has run its course. It is outdated and continues to fail us. A contemporary culture must lead us out of our quagmire, one that invests our acumen in the birthing of something new, imaginative and inspiring, that will take the long view and find lasting solutions.
Something incredibly mind-blowing needs to give, if hope is to be rekindled and faith restored. Rebellion must be seen to be replaced by moderation, weapons exchanged for works of art, compassion superseding retaliation and retribution, love and empathy descending from above, conscientiously confronting the plight of the miscreants and misguided. Caring and kindness must eclipse self-seeking, greed, hatred, racism and political opportunism and Prisons enthusiastically being rebranded Restoration Centres.
A new beginning is long overdue. Precious resources must be diverted away from unproductive policing initiatives which occasion reciprocal revenge, innocent killings, time wasting litigation and repetitive incarcerations. Alternatively, resources should be directed at transitioning toward an uplifting and enriching social order.
The renewed policing culture should focus attention on KEY RESULT AREAS including Preservation of Law and Order, Protection of Life and Property, Rehabilitation of Offenders, Prisoner Rehabilitation, Youth Decorum and Enrichment, Mediation and Reconciliation, Moral and Spiritual Values, Strengthening Family Life, Mentoring, Counselling, Environmental Consciousness, Community Pride, Excellence in Customer Service Delivery, Public Education and Awareness, Enhanced Community Lifestyles, Community Building Activities and Social Cohesion.
Pursuing this revolutionary mandate will require adjustments to the TTPS administrative framework, engagement of Social Science Specialists, reviews of roles and responsibilities and the Terms of Reference of the Regional Councils, regularisation and reconfiguration of membership on the Councils, assurance that the most influential law-abiding groups and interests are represented and that the highest calibre of community representatives are delegated to serve. In this regard, the process of inviting the Community Interest Groups as well as their delegates to be represented on the Councils should be undertaken in strict accordance with established protocols and should require Cabinet approval.
To bolster their legitimacy, Community Policing Regional Councils (CPRCs) should be co-chaired, the role being shared between the Divisional Commander and a democratically elected experienced community organisation representative.
A short-term programme of activities should be assigned to the CPRCs to engage their immediate attention while they work on developing medium to long term programmes indigenous to their respective communities and developed with emphasis placed on the KEY RESULT AREAS. This will engender the necessary team spirit.
A critical component of the transition must ensure that both the TTPS recruitment and in house reorientation training programmes are reviewed to focus attention on the culture change.
Finally, provisions should be made for accountability whereby a standardised system for the submission of Monthly Progress Reports and Annual Reports should be conceptualised and made mandatory.
The soul of the nation cries out for a fresh policing beginning: It’s up to the powers that be.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).