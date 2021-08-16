The personal experience of journalist Kim Boodram who flew to New York and back.
After a year and four months of being sequestered at home, absorbing news of devastation caused by Covid-19 and its variants, travelling abroad almost immediately after the reopening of Trinidad and Tobago’s borders felt irresponsible.
Daunting, too — where we once simply ensured that our tickets were paid and passports and visas in place, immunisation cards and PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests were now as essential as a passport and ticket. Protocol loomed ahead — added security, masks, sanitising.
The PCR test itself, which involves an impossibly long ‘Q-tip’ being inserted up the nasal cavity, seemingly to the eyeballs, was deterrent enough.
Everything had suddenly become so...complicated. The travel process seemed overwhelming, like an examination that I could fail.
The Covid-19 pandemic that emerged from China last January and by March 2020 had changed life in T&T as well, was still raging worldwide and I was headed to the United States last month, where the highly-infectious and deadlier “Delta” variant was making “mas”.
Travel was necessary, however, due to prolonged separation from a loved one after Trinidad and Tobago’s borders were shut on March 22, 2020.
Thankfully, the gift of the Internet allowed for video-calling, while Zoom became an essential work tool.
A slew of PCR choices
The process itself has become a balancing act. A negative PCR is required to be allowed to leave, must be no more than 72 hours old and must be valid for entry at the final destination.
Initial panic over securing an appointment for a test was lessened with the click of a button —seemingly overnight, advertisements from a dozen’ facilities had appeared online.
One medical facility has branched into Piarco International Airport itself, with others springing out of existing services. The competition had also begun and where some facilities offered the procedure for around $1,400-$1,200, several others had come in at $900-$950.
Their ads gave the assurance that they were “travel approved” but only a few services stated clearly on their websites that they had received approval from the Ministry of Health.
This became a concern but was clarified at the facility I visited, where the assurance was given that while Ministry approval had not been explicitly stated, the centre had been stamped by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). They had been booked up when I called the previous Friday but I was lucky to get a cancellation, as the centre was close to home.
The facility advised that the PCR results would be available in 24 hours or less and could be presented in email form at the Caribbean Airlines counter.
That made me anxious. I opted instead to pick up a hard copy, just in case someone needed to see a signature or “stamp”. The airline attendant had also advised that hard copies, while not a necessity, were always a good idea. The test was done at a drive-through facility at 5 p.m. on a Sunday and the results were available before midday the next day. I was travelling that Tuesday and had it done as late as possible, in case of a delay in the journey.
The hours in between were torturous. Despite never having experienced symptoms to suggest Covid-19 infection since it appeared here on March 12, 2020, by midnight that Sunday I was all but convinced the results would be positive.
Thankfully, the test was negative.
The test itself — while not painful, was uncomfortable. However the medic performing it was patient and gentle.
Echoes at Piarco
Seeing Piarco Airport empty was surreal and a little disorienting.
No bustling, no lines for check-in or food, no noise from the relatives and friends of travellers.
Only travellers were being allowed inside the terminal and this is regulated by security personnel outside the doors. Sanitising and temperature checks are required at the doors.
Checking in was no different, really. Passport, visa and PCR results were scrutinised and entered into the system and the masked CAL attendant cleared my journey.
Walking through the rolling doors to the international gates felt “weird”. Passport and boarding pass were inspected as usual by a masked, pleasant officer.
There followed the mandatory “rum stop” at a duty free, where the employees were too cute, and seemed happy to be at work.
At the second security checkpoint, I started hustling to remove shoes and other requisites when a guard said, “Take your time. There is nobody behind you.”
I was even assisted in placing items in the trays and a somewhat enjoyable chitchat saw me head towards the near empty seating area. Along the way, a snazzy young man asked if I would be interested in anything in duty free. I’d already made my purchases and politely declined but felt pained at the lack of business.
Airport staff and related personnel were being staggered but in spite of the pandemic’s overarching effects, everyone was cheerful and helpful. Maccoing the other passengers, I noted a former Government official, a few young women, some business types and an older couple.
Everyone was quiet, sitting apart and some in corners, munching a KFC or Royal Castle before heading out.
Before boarding, some officers came by with sniffer dogs, followed by another security check of documents.
Papers were checked again at boarding and I walked onto the aircraft in a slight daze, having put these activities to a far corner of my mind for so long.
Some changes, some old habits
The plane was almost empty and I primed up to enjoy the empty seat next to me. The flight attendants were lovely and very accommodating.
First stop was the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Timehri, Guyana, for a 45-minute layover and a passenger load that filled all the seats.
The stop included a security check and sanitation exercise.
The flight of around six hours was great, simply because I no longer took it for granted, the trip was loaded with sentiment and turbulence was minimal.
It was an excellent and well-appreciated opportunity to reflect and exist in relative peace for a bit.
Covid-19 changes the industry
Landing in a foreign country was a nervous affair even before the pandemic and was a little more intimidating this time.
But first was the phenomenon of disembarking and suddenly standing in another country. It wasn’t the year and a half without travel but rather, the hibernation and everything that had happened to us in that time.
Though not as full as it has been, John F Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, was almost bustling.
Security handlers lined the path, asking and directing passengers. Everyone wore masks as required, the majority properly, face shields and gloves were seen and hand sanitiser abundant.
The line to immigration wasn’t long and moved quickly. I started juggling my documents to provide the details usually required.
The immigration officer was extremely pleasant and welcoming. And everything he needed to know was already in front of him.
Passports are still stamped and a photograph required but Covid-19 has further digitised the airline industry and the officer asked much fewer questions, my details already drawn up before him.
Charmed by the reason for my visit, he asked after the contents of my luggage and I confessed to having roti. Apparently having seen much of this in his young life, he correctly guessed “buss up shut”.
The entry process was shockingly stress-free, simple and not as intimidating as I had anticipated, given the gravity of what we must now learn to manage and the increased protocol as a result.
Baggage collection was a standard exercise and within 20 minutes of arrival, I exited the airport.
Our new world
The feeling of having been thrust into an alternate reality was strong.
Just hours before, I was at home, used to life as we have known it for months.
The next day, walking around the area in Manhattan where I was staying, was somewhat bizarre.
It was the busyness — more people, businesses were all open, traffic was high and the city made its noise.
The majority of people wore masks but many didn’t as it wasn’t mandatory. Some wore their masks down while in the street but covered up to go into stores and other establishments.
Notices were posted outside almost every business, asking either that masks be worn or advising the vaccinated that they were not required to do so.
I didn’t witness anyone being asked to show proof of vaccination, as some countries are using an app, and in any given business, a handful of people were unmasked. Several vaccinated individuals said they chose to continue wearing masks as a precaution.
Most employees wore masks, however and touching was at a minimum. Physical distancing seemed to be in practice most times. Here and there, our excellent host pointed out small businesses that had folded under pandemic pressure.
Masks were mandatory on the subway and when using a taxi. Similarly with dining, except when seated and eating. We opted to keep masks on inside most retail places but let ourselves breathe freely while walking the streets.
Overall, there was almost normal activity.
Non-citizens are also able to walk into some pharmacies and get vaccinated with Pfizer-BionTech, Moderna, J&J or Oxford-AstraZeneca. Free PCR tests were available on street corners.
Home time and Travel Pass
Time flew, as it does, and soon we were looking to secure PCR tests and ensuring that vaccination cards were in order.
The test had cost US$69 at a small private facility and was again gently conducted but unlike the first, both nostrils were probed this time.
The results arrived via email that night and were again printed into hard copies.
Now for the TT Travel Pass, which has to be completed no sooner than three days before departure.
The required fields included proof of vaccination status, via data and images of the immunisation card and PCR test results.
A passcode was sent within minutes of completion, authorising clearance to return.
All good to go, after a second bout of worrying about possible infection and the chances of botched or wrongful results.
Getting through JFK Airport this time was again not difficult but not as simple, either.
Just in front of the CAL counters, an officer was checking documents, after which one is issued an orange tab indicating that PCR tests and immunisation are in order.
However and maybe due to the need to restrict the number of bodies, the directions at that point were unclear and the officer was also inspecting passengers from other airlines.
We made it to the checkout counter without our tabs and were almost through when the attendant realised what had happened.
She and her colleague were shocked that we hadn’t been checked. Perhaps a few more signs would help.
From there, the procedure was close to normal save a few extra checkpoints and it was then that the pandemic’s effects were felt again, as all of duty-free was closed and the terminals sparsely populated.
A sleepless night later, for me at least, we were back at Piarco.
Incoming passengers were streamed almost immediately after disembarking, into “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated”.
The two lines, with physical distancing in place, were parallel to each other and both sets of people went to the same officers.
All personnel were masked up, scrutinising vaccination cards and PCR tests.
With everything deemed to be in order, we were simply let out. Again, the terminals echoed, as only a small amount of people moved around.
Customs presented no challenge and some things remained familiar — like a handful of taxi drivers soliciting passengers.
I was appreciative of the opportunity to have travelled so soon, to see for myself what the process had become and to allay some of the fears that had built up about leaving home at a time like this, the risks and the rigour.
Covid-19 may be around for a while and though caution is our best bet, life must go on.
We just need to learn a new respect for it.