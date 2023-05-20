Treating with trauma

I’m currently watching Bloodline on Netflix. The series is a fascinating study of the effect trauma has on our lives, be it the unresolved trauma of childhood events long buried, or contemporary trauma that we never develop the tools to deal with effectively. Each episode shows the characters employing the devices they have always used to deal with negative or challenging experiences, with ever-reducing efficacy.
As I sit watching each wrong decision cascade into overwhelming personal destruction, it is clear there is an urgent need for the characters to try new problem-solving methods. And yet each episode, they return to the same behaviours and make the same mistakes, trying to fix those mistakes via the same means, and destroying their lives in increasingly profound ways as a result.
In the workplace, trauma is usually identified by the deterioration of the quality of a person’s work. And in Bloodline, as the unresolved trauma of the past now refuses to remain suppressed, it erupts to the surface of the characters’ lives, and they lose control of their spheres of influence and power in their respective workplaces and end up destroying their careers. Before the spectacular ruin, however, there were the observable tell-tale signs that are early warning signals of a burgeoning behavioural problem, that oftentimes are missed or even ignored.
There is the first and most obvious—moodiness in character that was not there before. This is often matched with less-than-attractive changes in appearance. Someone who previously was neat and well-presented starts coming to work untidy or unwashed. A person that was proud of their body starts to gain—or lose—weight. There may also be minor accidents, often unexplainable or simply caused by carelessness or unusual errors in judgment.
Lunch breaks go past the designated allotment. Trips to the bathroom are frequent and unusually long. Many times, this is coupled with an increase in personal calls and an online browsing history that reveals personal issues or self-affirmation from questionable sources.
As a result of the above, their interpersonal relationships naturally begin to deteriorate, which unfortunately only widens the disconnect they feel and exacerbates their negative feelings. Often, there is an increase in on-the-job absenteeism.
The series very naturally got me thinking about the Covid-19 pandemic and how it ruptured the habitual nature of our lives. While this disruption in how we do things has been good for some (work-from-home arrangements that remain in place have removed hours spent in commute, for example), for many it was a deeply distressing time, the effects of which are still being felt.
To compound the trauma, the traditional means of coping with problems for many—drinking, liming, avoiding going home—were inaccessible, and the disturbance of the unexpected withdrawal from these already poor coping mechanisms also remains unacknowledged and untreated.
So, what does one do?
Many companies offer some sort of Employee Assistance Programme (EAP). But even under the best of times, this is limited to a woefully inadequate number of sessions per year. When you consider that for some employees past trauma stemming from their childhoods, marriages or family is now being magnified and squeezed to the surface by issues such as inadequate childcare, job insecurity and ill health, perhaps companies should consider removing or at least increasing the cap on EAP sessions.
There are other, urgent considerations for our society as well. Is EAP enough? We are aware of employee-assistance responsibilities, but what about their limitations? The time has come for us as a society to recognise that emotional trauma and mental health issues require the same urgency and respect as physical health concerns. We must recognise the pressing need for an increased allocation of resources, with an ingenuity and resourcefulness to reflect the extraordinary circumstances we were in and the disruption—and in many cases, devastation—it wrought.
As I continue to watch the series, the characters are drinking, lying, not sleeping, turning to drugs, and hiding significant work errors, hoping their colleagues remain unaware that they feel overwhelmed and unable to cope.
If we learn one thing from this pandemic, let it be how to create better networks to catch each other when we start to slip, and not let each other fall between the cracks in our support systems.
—Author Suszanna Clarke is an attorney-at-law. suszanna@hotmail.com