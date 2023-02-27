Tribute to a Warrior

I WOULDN’T have lasted a week working for Wilfred Sidney Knox due to my lack of punctuality.
Retired Massy Motors managing director Ian Arrindell still remembers the day more than 50 years ago when his alarm clock failed to go off and he was late for an important meeting with then Neal & Massy chairman and chief executive officer Knox, who passed away at the age of 98 on February 7.
“I got a pasting from the chairman. That caused me never to miss or be late for a meeting…I was always early after that,” Arrindell recalled that incident in 1970 when he was 26 years old and had just been transferred to Massy Motors’ San Fernando office.
“He pissed on me from a height. It’s a tongue lashing I’ve never forgotten,” he added, quickly pointing out that no obscene language was used and an hour later Knox called him to discuss business matters.
“He didn’t hold grudges. He was always a gentleman…he never abused me after that.”
Arrindell said in later years, Knox would visit him at his office in Morvant, have a cup of coffee and they would sit and chat, discussing the motor vehicle business.
“He respected my opinion and I was honoured by that.”
Asked what he would remember most about Massy’s legendary head, Arrindell replied: “His integrity and knowledge. He’s a man who never went to university and he was smarter than a lot of chartered accountants. He was a wizard with figures.
“He was a wonderful executive and person. A great leader, a great man.”
Gaston Aguilera, who retired in 2000 as N&M group finance director, worked almost all of his 30 years at Massy alongside Knox, starting out as group chief accountant.
“He was one of the greatest thinkers…of building blocks. He was an acquirer,” said Aguilera, highlighting the growth of Neal & Massy while Knox was at the helm, with the group expanding from less than 20 firms in the early days to about 100 companies.
“He was brilliant but very demanding. He tolerated no nonsense and I am exactly the same way. He didn’t have tolerance for nonsense, he didn’t have tolerance for inefficiency.
“You couldn’t fool him, he was always in charge. He was the leader, that’s why they called him ‘Bullmoose’,” referring to the cartoon character “General Bullmoose” after which the weekly newspapers nicknamed Knox.
“He was a very great thinker, he was always thinking out of the box…very futuristic. He was a good negotiator, a fighter, a business builder.”
With regard to the need for being punctual, Aguilera said: “He was extremely prompt. Every Tuesday we had a meeting which started at 7.30 and he would get upset if anyone was late. You had to have a very good excuse if you were late.”
But Sidney Knox was a lot more than a hard taskmaster and a man who stood up to prime ministers when he thought politics would get in the way of proper business ethics.
“He was fiercely patriotic, he loved his country and the Caribbean,” said Knox’s nephew, businessman Michael Scott.
“Sidney filled a room…he had a presence. He was very interesting, very well read. He was keen to listen, he loved to engage with young people to hear their views and chat with them. He loved sport…he liked a good joke…he had a very diversified view of life. He was a very dynamic individual and a most interesting man to be around.”
On what he learned from his mother’s brother, Scott stated: “I think the never-say-die attitude of Sidney Knox resonated with me. What he went after he got…his resilience, his will to win, he was a driven character.
“His success in business is less about his knowledge, it was about his will to succeed--that stood out to me. He was a very passionate man, he had an extremely competitive spirit.”
And Scott repeated: “He was fiercely patriotic, always with an eye on Trinidad and Tobago.”
He also mentioned Knox’s love for sailing, “his way of relaxing,” of which former Angostura Ltd executive Kevin Kenny had first-hand knowledge.
“We sailed against him for 40 years and I think he beat us every time,” said Kenny of the rivalry between Mayumi, with Knox at the helm, and Angostura CEO Tommy Gatcliffe’s Sea Wyf.
“People say he was a lucky sailor but you cannot be lucky for 40 years. He had a way of reading wind conditions, it didn’t happen by mistake.”
Kenny also served with Knox on the management committee of the T&T Sailing Association, of which Knox was a founding member and instrumental in establishing its sailing centre in Chaguaramas.
“Sidney was the decision maker. And he was extremely generous,” helping the TTSA through many difficulties.
“He never bore a grudge. If he had an argument with you…which he usually won,” Kenny chuckled, “he was still your friend the next day,” attesting to what Arrindell had said.
“He was highly admired, both personally and in business. He could have run any company in the world.”
At Knox’s funeral service, his grand-daughter Cristina Legarza gave part of the eulogy and said there was no problem “we could not go to our grandfather with”, adding that his “optimism was infectious”, and there is “a piece of him” in each of his grandchildren.
Grandson Stefan Kaufmann later introduced the T&T Defence Force’s Last Post tribute to Knox, one of the last of the Warrior Class, a man who served heroically during World War II, a fighter pilot who volunteered for a top-secret mission on the European battlefield, flying a glider filled with paratroopers behind enemy lines, then using his wits to escape the German army on foot and making his way across the English Channel and back to his base in England.
“He was a man with a big footprint. They didn’t call him ‘Bullmoose’ by mistake,” Kenny also said of W Sidney Knox.
May he rest in peace.