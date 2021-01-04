A distinguished achievement sure to remain fresh in mind, well into this new year, is attributable to the T&T Judiciary. Two Appeal Court justices took apart a last December ruling by Justice Frank Seepersad in a matter not readily grasped by the legally unlearned.
Justice Seepersad had denied an application for an injunction that would spare an 11-year-old Venezuelan girl from deportation, while a decision on a constitutional challenge on her behalf was yet to be made. Not so fast, Appeal Justices Ronnie Boodoosingh and James Aboud determined, as they overruled their junior colleague.
Speed was literally highlighted by Appeal Justice Aboud, detailing how Justice Seepersad amazingly broke what must be the applicable limit. In what counted as journalistically enviable composition and delivery, the lower court justice had written and delivered 32 pages in 75 minutes.
So far from impressing him as a gone-clear accomplishment by the High Court judge, that fast turnover appeared instead to scandalise Appeal Justice Aboud. His critical review held that Justice Seepersad “should have taken the night to re-read the case law and read the authorities submitted to him”.
For his eyebrow-raising despatch in court decision making notably given to helpless delay, Justice Seepersad got no marks, but instead a failing grade. Over those 75 minutes, he had researched, thought through, handwritten, typed and/or dictated 32 pages, the content of which would prove as controversial as some media reporting scoop.
For this media person, the Seepersad production was past impressive. In vain, however, I awaited reaction from counsel, senior or other, normally given to fast-track commentary on issues of law and related considerations. Assuming Appeal Justice Aboud got the figures right, had the Seepersad decision been unacceptably rushed, and why?
Any answers offered to such questions escaped my eager notice. Queries or clarifications related to this inside story about Justice Seepersad’s ruling have remained, at this time of writing, off the busy T&T public affairs radar.
The two-judge appeal panel went further. They set aside a related criminal justice order made by Justice Seepersad. They also decided that the matter found by them to have been mishandled should return before any judge but the one whose method and finding they had all but discredited.
As all this was coming out, T&T appeared to be taking a deep breath and averting its eyes. The Venezuelan girl got to stay wherever in T&T for as long as some other court determines.
Justice Seepersad was imagined licking his wounds and casting about for supporters. Not widely noticed, however, Justice Robin Mohammed shortly thereafter quoted approvingly from the Seepersad opinion that had been disfavoured by the Appeal panel.
From inside the T&T Judiciary, as is well known, findings and commentary do not come as if spoken by a single voice. Moreover, utterances from Attorney General sources more or less counselled that the case, which had engaged Justice Seepersad’s chambers for 75 minutes, is likely to bid for a hearing before the Privy Council.
It happens that not only in T&T are troubling concerns bidding for highest-level examination and determination. To glance at current US happenings is to feel shame and shock that this bastion of democracy, good order, and exemplar of the rule of law is being shaken by moves that are fundamentally disruptive of normal expectations.
With President Donald Trump and his allies openly resisting the results, unfavourable for him, of the November elections, it’s hard to recognise this pattern as associated with the US we have known. Repeatedly, Trump-supportive litigation has been thrown out, even with contempt, by judges around the US. Still, moves are afoot to gain congressional repudiation of the Joe Biden election victory and preservation of the Trump presidency.
In a pattern of slackness till now hard to associate with the US, Mr Trump’s telephone conversation badgering and threatening an election administrator was tapped and its damaging content released by the media. “Trumpism… adherents will very likely find renewed energy and purpose in marshalling a new resistance movement committed to undermining and delegitimising the incoming administration,” The New York Times correctly predicted.
Last week, two psychiatrists issued a more chilling data-based warning that heightened suspicions about far-right Trump supporters recognisably committed to violent political reaction. Apparently, more than in any previous single year on record, Americans bought about 17 million guns in 2020.
Is armed revolt actually in the making? In just three weeks, the swearing-in of a new president is due to take place. But fears have been stirred about some uprising-related action aimed at destabilising that event.
All this in the USA? Hard to imagine, but then harder still to contemplate is the successfully widespread hacking penetration, allegedly by Russia, of computer systems in US government departments, and even in critically important private sector corporations. In this all-fall-down turn of events, Russians must now be assumed to be in possession of precious American state secrets.
Welcome to the new year, and the new world in which fundamental assurances and examples set by the biggest world power are now subject to doubtful query.