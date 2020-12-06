Trump’s dead-end exercise in futility

THE November 3, 2020 presidential election in the United States has given the notion/concept of “free and fair elections” a black eye in regard to the overt, utter refusal of current President Donald John Trump to concede real, colossal defeat.
Indeed, now is the opportune time for Trump to realise that the majority of the American people have spoken very loud and very clear — Mr President, “You’re fired.” Most specifically, the certified end result confirms/verifies that Joe Biden has received 306 electoral college votes in addition to seven million and counting more popular votes versus Donald Trump’s 232 electoral votes—most assuredly, this outcome is indeed “The Big ‘Landslide’ Payback” at its zenith.
To put another way, Mr President, the American people have voted very loud and very clear that President Trump is but a “dejected” , sore loser.
Indeed, under the leadership of President-elect Joe Biden, now is the time for America to reassume its role as the global keeper of electoral peace, security and democracy. Now is the time to restore global respect for the endemic, intrinsic core principles and values that make the United States of America who we are and stand for as a people.
Now is the time for America to rejoin the international community and organisations to tackle, fight and solve global human rights problems plus the present pandemic. Now is the time for the president of the United States to be respected on the global stage and not to be ridiculed, denigrated and laughed at by leaders. President-elect Biden is the maximum leader who can restore such dignity, genuine respect for the United States presidency.
Now is the time to shout from the rooftop that we are once again proud to be Americans after four years of un-American presidential modus operandi. On January 20, 2021, the entire world will see and witness a new and improved America —one that is totally determined to “build back better “ and to “unite for a better America.”
Indeed, the entire world is expecting America under President Joe Biden to function/perform the vital/crucial role of point guard, albeit quarterback, in the fight for human dignity, respect and equal treatment under the law and an end to racism and white supremacy. President Biden is the man of the hour to effectuate such a needed global task and mammoth undertaking.
Now is the time for Americans to rally around President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in order to save the soul of this American nation. Bigotry, disunity, hatred, racism are options of the past—not now not this time around.
As a result of his presidential obdurate recalcitrance, Donald John Trump has relegated America to the bottomless pit status of a “banana republic”. He has also rendered an unprecedented, unconscionable mockery to the nation’s centuries-old revered smooth, peaceful transfer of power from one president to another. President Donald John Trump has totally desecrated the DNA of the body politic of the United States of America.
In the BC era, the Pharaohs (both male and female) made ancient Kemet/Egypt the “Light of the World”. It is to be hoped that in this modern AD era President-elect Joe Biden (male) and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (female) will indeed remake America as the ultimate exemplary “Light of the World”.
In the final analysis, now is the genuine, opportune time to adhere to and embrace the poignant, apocalyptic admonition of slain civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King, Jr to the extent that: “Now the judgment of God (and We the American People) is upon us and we must either learn to live (and unite) together as brothers (and sisters as in Democrats+ Republicans +Independents= Americans) or we are all going to perish together as fools.”
At noon on January 20, 2021, “joy cometh in the morning”; we don’t have to “weep no more.” And “we are the world” can all “see clearly now the (pain) is gone.” Hey, mama, today we can breathe because the knee has finally been removed from our neck democratically!
THE AUTHOR is Professor Emeritus, Kent State University