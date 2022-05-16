Recently, I got into a robust discussion on social justice in the United States with a group of friends. About half of them were conservative and right-leaning. A couple of them expressed disdain for the Black Lives Matter group, and I joked that it sounded as if I’d wandered into a focus group assembled by Frank Luntz, a pollster frequently commissioned by the conservative outlet Fox News.
One casually remarked, with no prompting, that one of the group’s leaders had enriched herself, a talking point on the American right. A couple pointed to what they implied were the sinister foundations of the group, around LGBTQ rights. This deserves a whole other discussion, another time. Let’s stick for the moment to unequal policing, and judicial inequality.
I dislike self-quoting, but we’ve been here before in this space. And this, from “George Floyd’s life also mattered” from April 26 last year, is still relevant.
“In social media spaces here… some critics gleefully brandished an article from the right-wing Daily Mail about how BLM founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors bought a house, in what one local poster described as a ‘white neighbourhood’ in Los Angeles”.
“She hadn’t broken any laws or stolen any money, fact-checkers found, but this non-story was a big deal in conservative media. A fair proportion of the knocks on BLM is bad-faith criticism by people they’ll never win over.”
The issue of unequal policing is an acute pain point in black American communities that can’t be dismissed because one loathes the leadership of BLM for one unrelated reason or another. It’s a concern that goes beyond that one advocacy group, and it didn’t start with them. And the political, left/right lens, as always, distorts the view.
One of the men in particular, didn’t seem to understand the deeply-held sensitivities or the detail around unequal policing in the US. Pointing to another man bearing a resemblance to me and not to him, I suggested that there might be different outcomes, should the two of them be stopped while driving under the same, unfavourable circumstances.
And to show that he truly didn’t understand the issue at anything but a superficial level, he said: “all we have to do is keep our hands on the wheel”. Compliance with officers’ orders didn’t save the life of Philando Castile in the state of Minnesota in 2016.
Any fair assessment of the issue of unequal policing needs to go beyond the anecdotal – powerful as those are – to solid statistical grounding. It’s a hard formula to arrive at, not least because some men and women who have felt the lash and powerlessness of unequal policing chose to purge it from their consciousness. Wash it away, like sins.
On the other hand, we don’t have figures for officers who feared for their lives, in ways and under circumstances can be fairly judged to be legitimate. Uncomfortable questions also need to be asked about the hard task confronting some officers; particularly in high-crime areas, and particularly where they perceive a threat to their life, in circumstances that are understandable. With no pun intended, the issue isn’t all black and white.
My only experience of being racially verbally abused – from an American conservative in 2012 in a Facebook chat group I’ve since left – left me both apoplectic and close to tears. He was a stranger I’d never met in person and didn’t care for, but I was surprised at how much it stung.
Wherever you stand on this and whatever your lived experience is, you have to try to bridge the empathy gap. Do not ridicule the state of someone else’s shoes until you’ve walked in them, or even tried them on for a few steps. Police and citizens. This is our issue too. Our families in the diaspora are at the coalface.
All of this said, there’s irrefutable evidence of a concerning level of rogue policing in the US, and the complaints authorities and courts need to be better equipped to deal with them than they’ve shown themselves to be. Recruitment and training need to be looked at, and possibly refreshed. Too many seem to see a gun and a badge as conferring authority beyond their remit.
In 2009, Henry Louis Gates, a black Harvard professor, leaned on his walking stick while fumbling with his keys – on his own front porch –trying to open the front door of his house in an upmarket part of Cambridge, Massachusetts. When passing officers challenged him, he gave them a mouthful. They handcuffed him. A frail, elderly black man, whose only offence was being insufficiently deferential.
All hell broke loose in right-leaning media when President Barack Obama made the obvious observation that the policemen had “acted stupidly”. All fair-minded people should have been able to agree with Obama. But as usual, the poison in the discourse was politics.
We’re now at a place where some feel emboldened to disdain the lived experiences of others. It has become increasingly fashionable on the right to question not just reparations (which is fair), but the sustained effects and even the severity of middle passage slavery itself. Black folks today are making too much of it, they say, and should move on.
Because, one, black people captured other black people in Africa; and two, they haven’t been the only people throughout history who have been enslaved. As usual with politics-inflected discourse, both offer mitigation to claims that no one had even made.
