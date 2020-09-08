IN a position paper presented in April 1994, Amnesty International accused the Government of Trinidad and Tobago of attempting to please public opinion, which it perceived to be pro the death penalty.
It asserted then that the death penalty was a violation of national and international law. It said two commissions of enquiry had recommended the abolition of mandatory death sentences, but that no steps had been taken to bring this about.
The organisation also said then that the local authorities should take “positive steps” aimed at amending existing legislation, “to at least limit the use of the death penalty, with a view to abolishing it altogether, in the future”.
No such sentiments exist in 2020 Trinidad and Tobago. In 1994 there were 60 persons on Death Row. The last person to face the hangman up to that time was in 1974. In June 1999, six persons were executed, based on death sentences imposed on them after they were convicted for the murders of a family in Williamsville.
Those executions took place over the course of a weekend, from Friday to Sunday, three each a day. One month later, Anthony Briggs was hanged. He had been sentenced to death for the murder of a taxi-driver.
Before that, on July 14, 1994, Glen Ashby had been executed under highly controversial circumstances. Attorneys on his behalf had filed an appeal to the Privy Council to stop the implementation of the sentence the day before.
The government, through the then attorney general, the late Keith Sobion, had given an undertaking that it would await the decision. Somehow, that decision never got to the Port of Spain prison, and Ashby was taken to the gallows at 6.30 a.m. But the Privy Council had, in fact, granted a stay of execution.
When the appeal hearing resumed later that morning, the court was nonplussed. Then Master of the High Court, the late Sherman McNichols, never satisfactorily explained what happened. It had been seen as his responsibility to ensure that at least the government’s undertaking had been honoured, pending the Privy Council decision.
In 2015, nine new death sentences were read in the High Court, six of them for the same crime. And in April 2017, the Attorney General reported in the Senate the government’s intentions to seek to implement the death penalty. He had highlighted 25 persons among this country’s “condemned” prisoners, who were candidates for the implementation of the death penalty. He said the government was intent on carrying out the law.
But in response to what was carried in this space on the subject last week, a Trinidadian attorney who has been involved in death penalty cases before the Privy Council said the issue goes beyond the Privy Council’s Pratt and Morgan ruling which establishes that anyone on Death Row for more than five years cannot be made to face the hangman.
He said a subsequent ruling has imposed an administrative process on the government to allow persons so sentenced to argue for an alternative. He said further, the death penalty, while being deemed “cruel and unusual” by the Privy Council, is saved from being declared unconstitutional, only because of a provision in the Constitution regarding the law existing before 1976, when the country became a republic.
But, he has argued, once murder laws are amended to create categories of murder, then the death penalty will no longer be saved, and will become unconstitutional.
“So the application of the death penalty is so encumbered that talking about hanging persons is nothing but lip service,” he has asserted.
Weighing in on this issue again, in light of last week’s arguments, Leela Ramdeen says research on this matter has revealed that “the certainty of being caught, arrested and convicted within a reasonable time are more likely to act as a deterrent, as opposed to ole talk about hanging people, especially in our Caribbean context”. She is chair of the anti-death penalty advocacy organisation Greater Caribbean for Life.
She urges the Government to heed the sentiments of South Africa’s Bishop Desmond Tutu that “there is no justice in killing people in the name of justice”. She said those who had colonised us have long abandoned this form of seeking justice, which is nothing more than revenge. But we who proclaim our freedom hold on to it, while claiming at the same time, aspirations for embracing “restorative justice”.
The Amnesty International 1994 review of the situation in Trinidad and Tobago was headlined “Trying to execute, regardless”. In the 41 months since he went to the Parliament seeking to find ways of advancing this item on his agenda, the Attorney General has been heard to say nothing more on the matter. But persons who remain on Death Row continue also to face the known list of other abuses and violations to their rights as human beings, imposed simply on the basis of unsatisfactory, deplorable prison conditions.
The abysmal absence of any system of parole, and the less than encouraging process in pursuit of the power of pardon are among other matters besmirching the country’s human rights image.
• Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist