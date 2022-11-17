TTFA indebted to FIFA corruption

If you haven’t watched the Netflix docuseries FIFA: Uncovered, stop what you’re doing right now. Well, maybe you’ll want to finish reading this column first. Borrow someone’s Netflix account (because this is the only way to truly enjoy Netflix) and watch the documentary. I give it two thumbs up for the shocking reveal of FIFA Corruption. Unsurprisingly, the documentary features the not-so-surreptitious work by former FIFA vice president Jack Warner who by association puts Trinidad and Tobago into the spotlight of the documentary’s deep dive into truly mind-blowing cycles of corruption.
The release date of the documentary less than two weeks before the start of the World Cup is too coincidental to be ignored. The content of the documentary, however, is not coincidental given that Qatar, the host nation of the 2022 World Cup, has been embroiled in allegations of corruption due to the unprecedented circumstances involving its World Cup bid. Typically, the World Cup is played during the summer. However, this World Cup will be played, for the very first time, during November and December, November 20 – December 18 to be exact. It will also be the first World Cup to be hosted by a Middle Eastern country as part of FIFA’s pledge to stage at least one major tournament in the Arab region by 2030.
Qatar’s hosting of a “winter” World Cup was a key aspect of their bid due to soaring temperatures during their summer period which rose as high as 47 degrees Celsius in June of this year. Although the winter World Cup proposition fell squarely in the middle of domestic club competitions throughout the world but particularly in Europe, FIFA stood by its decision.
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who was in charge of the organisation at the time Qatar was awarded the bid, stated a few days ago that “Qatar is a mistake. The choice was bad.”
The timing of his admission only emphasises what we already know: FIFA is fundamentally flawed. For evidence of this, look no further than the various corruption scandals involving its most prominent administrators such as Jack Warner.
The 2022 World Cup may not include the Soca Warriors, but owing to the Netflix documentary on FIFA corruption, our presence is certainly felt. The new light shed on Warner indirectly implicates the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) in his misconduct and reminds us how the state of our local football has sunken to new lows.
It was only two months ago, in September, that High Court Judge Devindra Rampersad approved a repayment proposal filed by the TTFA’s 2020 FIFA-appointed normalisation committee. In May of this year, the TTFA reported that its creditors unanimously voted in favour of its debt repayment proposal that was made by the TTFA through the Bankruptcy Act. One of those creditors who is reportedly owed $22.7 million of the total debt of $84.5 million is none other than - you guessed it - Mr Austin Jack Warner.
As a side note, I hope the irony of a corrupt international football association appointing a committee to investigate allegations of corruption in TTFA is not lost on readers. The TTFA administrators now find themselves in a double bind of restructuring their organisation model while also paying their debts. The focus on improving the actual football has been sidelined.
The year 2006 was an auspicious time for our nation. Our Soca Warriors laid to rest the “what if” of our 1989 team which narrowly missed out on qualification and gave us the satisfaction of “what will be” at the 2006 World Cup. The current state of our football association throws up the question of “will we ever” experience again the national pride that came with World Cup qualification. I hope so. For this to happen, a recovery structure has to be implemented and enforced. Like me, I hope the “higher-ups” in TTFA administration were attentive to the documentary. I’m not oblivious to the fact that certain events in the documentary were dramatised to increase viewership. In addition to having viewer appeal, however, the documentary is also instructive and a reminder that the TTFA has much to do to restore confidence in our football profile.
The recent state of T&T football is a far cry from what now seems like the glory days which saw us qualify for our very first World Cup in 2006. Since then, we’ve made the fourth round of qualifying only twice (for the 2010 and 2018 World Cups): on both occasions, we ended at the bottom of the group. The other two times (for the 2014 and 2022 World Cups) we failed to make it past the third round. Performance and poor management from the very top seem to go hand in hand with T&T football. The solution then appears clear: the Association has to change from the very top go down. But this seems unlikely, making qualification for future World cups also unlikely.
During the documentary, former national players Shaka Hislop and Brent Sancho described the influence Warner had over T&T football. The effects of that influence seem to linger to this day. As Sancho says at one point, “the murky waters of yesteryear is now flowing down the drains into present situation”. To extend that metaphor, the TTFA has to find a way out of the drain of debt. Only then can local football begin to thrive again.