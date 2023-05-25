TTPS...the beginning of the demise

I think it is obvious now for all to realise that something is definitely lacking in the Police Service, and to conclude that crime is out of control can reasonably be described as an understatement. The criminals have taken reign, holding rein and raining terror in our society without a hint of hesitance due to the fear of being caught, or to be successfully prosecuted.
Many are now asking, what is happening? Why does the Police Service appear to be helpless and hopeless? What can be done to save our communities and our sanity in this horror of violent crime in all corners of our country? Are the current crop of First Division officers the best the Police Service has to offer in its fight against crime and criminality?
I would kindly like to share my observation of certain trends in the Police Service over the past 10 to 15 years which may shed some light on and possibly answer a couple of the questions posted above, especially the burning question of why it appears that there aren’t any or many senior officers with knowledge and experience in crime fighting, investigation and criminal prosecution.
From the outset I want to categorically state that I hold no bias, or let me correct myself, the only bias I hold is that I believe officers with the most knowledge and experience in crime fighting and operational strategies ought to have been preferred and prepared to take over the management and occupy the upper hierarchy of the Police Service (succession planning). To see why this is not so, let us revisit the history of the Police Service’s Succession Planning policy as implemented through the promotion process and see if we can understand why we are where we are today.
Prior to the turn of the century in the 1990s and early 2000s promotion and thus elevation to the upper hierarchy and management of the Police Service was based on seniority which, for the most part, meant officers with knowledge and experience in general policing (i.e crime fighting, operational and administrative skills) became First Division Officers.
The system worked fairly well, however it was thought that academic qualification should play a more significant role and instead of using it alongside knowledge and experience, the administration together with the naivety of the Police Association agreed to replace the latter with the former.
This dramatic change in criteria for promotion began to unfold around 2005 when the administration decided to adopt a points system that weighed heavily in favour of academic qualification, virtually eliminating knowledge and experience as criteria to be considered. This did not go down well with the majority of the dedicated, hard working officers who foresaw they would be disadvantaged by this new policy and the resulting court challenges that proceeded are evidence of this.
This was in my view the beginning of the demise. To set the records straight, let me state that I am and have been a holder of a law degree since 2004, so I am not against academics, but it should not have completely replaced knowledge and experience.
The next and more significant change in the promotion process occurred in 2010 when the Police Service was literally undergoing the “changing of the guards” in the first division. This was when the majority of the upper hierarchy of the service were on the verge of retirement and the majority of those to replace them were to be selected from the pool of Second Division officers vying for promotion to rank of Inspector, the rank which actually is the juncture where an officer either has to retire as a Second Division Officer (SDO) or be promoted to the First Division to be part of upper management and future policy making.
At that time even more highly questionable and controversial administrative decisions were made which is more likely to be the cause of us being in this conundrum today. Then the criteria for promotion were, Qualifications, Performance Appraisal, Interview (before the Promotion Advisory Board ‘PAB’). Qualification was primarily the results from the police promotion exam. The then Commissioner in his “wisdom” and in collaboration with the Police Association, decided against having any promotion exam for Inspectors and instead used certification in English to assess the suitability of officers for promotion to the rank of Inspector. So that an officer with an O/Level pass in English was considered equally and even more qualified to be an Inspector that an officer holding a Law degree.
Of course this ridiculous decision was successfully challenged in court, however the damage was already done and apparently the only fair compromise was to give all the officers vying for promotion to Inspector the same marks under this criteria, thereby eliminating any distinction of the academic competence of the officers.
This coupled with the highly ineffective Performance Appraisal system where most officers were given an ‘Excellent’ or grade ‘One’ (sounds familiar?), meant that the deciding factor to be promoted was the score given during the ‘PAB’ Interview where the degree of influence by the senior police officers on the interview panel (with their individual preferences and biases) turned out to be the most significant factor in who would get promoted and thus lead the police service in the near future. It is here that the ‘cliquism’ I referred to in a previous article became most effective and operational.