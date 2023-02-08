Turkey, T&T and codes

As this article is being written, it is day two of the terrible earthquakes that hit Turkey with persisting aftershocks. This event is now occupying the central focus of international news and at this point, the number of persons who have died is just under 4,000. The main loss-estimation software predicts near 20,000 dead, and an economic impact of up to two per cent GDP.
Such events give pause for other earthquake-prone regions around the world to take stock in terms of preparedness. Trinidad and Tobago is exposed to most of the natural hazards—earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, landslides, coastal erosion, and even tsunamis.
It was just a few months ago that unprecedented rains in Trinidad and Tobago caused severe flooding and landslides, bringing much distress and property damage. But on a relative scale, it is earthquakes that are the major potential disruptor since it is loss of life and limb, and not just property, that is the primary risk. Property can be assessed in terms of monetary value, and that property replaced—but not life.
Our seismic hazard
Significant earthquakes can take a long time between events and this usually causes complacency, even to the point of denial that a region actually is seismically hazardous. To determine the extent of seismic hazard, the earth scientists collect historical and measured data and perform calculations.
This exercise has been done periodically over the past decades by The UWI Seismic Research Centre, and the conclusions are clear—we are exposed to events, within the typical life of any building, of such intensity as to cause the building to experience forces large enough as to warrant the design of the building to resist these forces. The average time period between such events is about 500 years. Therefore, this “design earthquake” is expected any day now, given the historical record of T&T.
In terms of how strong the ground shaking will be, in Turkey it was a ten; in Trinidad and Tobago, it will be a seven, maybe eight, out of a maximum of 12. We experienced a notable earthquake in August 2018 and this caused some alarm and damage. But this was just a reminder that we are in earthquake country. That was not the “design earthquake”, yet studies have shown the damage was more than should have been experienced if the buildings were properly designed and built. We can, therefore, consider that earthquake as a gift—since it physically demonstrated we need to make adjustments, and as soon as possible.
To exacerbate the matter, recent data indicates there is a fault that was hitherto not catered for in the local seismic studies, and is potentially quite dangerous, especially given its location. It runs in the approximately east-west direction and in the Central region of Trinidad. At present, engineers do not design buildings in consideration of this fault.
Our buildings
If a ten means our buildings are designed and built in accordance with the relevant building codes, then our buildings are from three to six, with an average of five. This means if the design earthquake were to occur now, the expected death toll can be as high as 30,000 with half of that due to the logistical inability to provide medical services due to failed infrastructure, and disease following the event.
The economic loss will be such as to derail the country for at least ten years relative to how it is now. The buildings will account for the other half of the casualties, and some buildings are in a worse condition than others. Houses are the most vulnerable, and this is because most of them use four-inch thick walls to support the roof. Such walls cannot be properly reinforced to resist earthquakes.
They will topple sideways and the roof will fall on the occupants below, and at the sides of the house. Even if reinforcement is provided, the horizontal reinforcement is usually not properly designed or installed. A partially correct design and construction means poor performance, not partially correct performance.
Next in terms of vulnerability is the steel-framed buildings. There are several factors, but the two main ones are that for the vast majority of such buildings, the vertical I-beams all have the stem of the beams oriented in the same direction.
This means the building does not have suitable resistance in the other direction of the building; therefore, the resistance is incomplete. The other factor is that the wrong arrangements and types of bolts and welds are frequently used to connect the steel members together.
These are general design errors in terms of what is provided. But, there are other errors with the most significant stemming from two sources—the use of old building codes, and the lack of exam-based certification of engineers in seismic design.
The Ministry of Works and the Bureau of Standards state what codes must be used to design the buildings. But the codes referred to at this time are those of 2005. Since then the codes were revised in 2010, 2016 and 2022, so we are that far away from design to the latest codes.
One reason for this is that in 2010, the code developers changed the type of data needed to do the calculations and that data was not available. In 2018 a solution was presented via The UWI Seismic Research Centre, but has yet to be adopted by the MOW and TTBS.
This means that at this time, buildings are being designed for smaller earthquakes than they should be designed for.
The other source of error is that we are the only earthquake-prone region in the world whose engineers are certified to design buildings without having taken an exam in earthquake-resistant design. In the US, the state requires an engineer to take special exams that take two days. In the UK, earthquake-resistant design is considered a specialist activity, so is not catered for in its registration of structural engineers. For T&T, this means that even if the buildings are to be designed to the latest codes, there is no engineer certification process at present to give assurance that they are being properly designed.
Preparing T&T
In preparing T&T, we are referring to an outcome as provided by a building code that caters for earthquakes. However, there is a common misconception that a building will be resilient against earthquakes if the building is designed to a suitable building code.
This is incorrect because such building codes do not as yet exist in the English language. The US code developers are in the process of doing this, though the Chileans and Japanese have already done so. The code we follow is the US code, and its allied documents, but this caters for loss of life. Design for resilience would also cater for loss of property.
How is T&T being prepared to mitigate the effects of the inevitable seismic event? The UWI has been preparing solutions for upgrading deficient local houses, and other studies, since 1998, for earthquakes, and hurricanes as well. In 2020, Cabinet approved a project called PREPARE-TT.
For this project, an internationally renowned earthquake structural engineering firm, via funding from USAID, and under the direct involvement of the ODPM, undertook a study of Port of Spain using the state-of-the-art methods for assessing buildings over a geographical region.
The assessment results are consistent with those of previous local studies, with the main conclusion that we are not prepared, and to a degree that requires significant intervention in the form of retrofitting of the buildings. A similar result is to be expected if such approaches were applied to other parts of T&T as well.
It is believed that the ODPM will soon make the results of the study readily available, and begin the urgently needed systematic mitigation efforts so that we can avoid or at least significantly reduce the level of the present risk. Let us learn from what we are witnessing in Turkey, and already experienced in Haiti twice in the last 12 years. We may be next.
—Author Richard Clarke is senior lecturer, Department of Civil Engineering, The UWI; and former chair of the National Structures Code Committee.