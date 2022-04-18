TWELVE years ago, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone told MBA students at University of Oxford that their executive team was still trying to figure out what the company was worth financially. In the course of an attempted takeover last week, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk supplied the latest answer–US$43 billion.
The university’s Saïd Business School hosted an event, “Silicon Valley Comes to Oxford”, every year. The boyish-looking Stone could pass for an undergraduate, walking around the school clutching a MacBook Air. His dress style was similar to that of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and others–startup billionaire casual.
Twitter’s team knew that they had a good thing on their hands, Stone told us. They didn’t know what it was worth. Frankly, they’d initially been unsure about how to make money from Twitter.
American tech journalist Tom Formenski recounted in the online magazine, Silicon Valley Watcher: “Stone said today that even if the company was offered US$4 billion or US$5 billion, it’s still not ready to be sold.”
“Twitter’s valuation on Sharespost, a secondary market for shares held in private companies, is US$3.36 billion”, Formenski wrote. “Clearly, Twitter believes its value is far higher than the trades made by its investors”.
They were right. Three years later, 2013, the New York Times would value Twitter at US$30 billion. Twitter went public on the New York Stock Exchange that same year. Musk’s US$43 billion purchase offer in his securities filing is significantly above Twitter’s US$35 billion market valuation in January this year.
Musk had recently bought a nine per cent stake. At his price-per-share offer, Twitter’s shareholders stand to make a lot of money if he succeeds in buying it all. Their board moved to block him by inserting into the process something called a poison pill, which would make a takeover cost prohibitive. Naturally, some shareholders want to take the money, and reminded the board that one of its sacred duties is maximising shareholder value.
But there’s valuation, and there’s value. Value encompasses intangibles that are more important than money. With all due respect to Twitter’s shareholders, the company’s value is more important than their share price. Business data analysts Statista puts the number of users worldwide at close to 300 million, but the number that Twitter regards as “monetisable”–from which it can earn ad revenue–is 217 million. We send 500 million tweets every day.
Because of the numbers, Twitter content is incredibly difficult to police. It’s a bigger challenge for Facebook which has 2.9 billion accounts, almost ten times the number of Twitter’s. Both companies have long resisted acknowledging their role as publishers, because it would confer on them editorial responsibility that they don’t feel equipped to undertake at the required scale.
They felt pushed into acting when the stakes became too high not to. Covid-19 disinformation was like a bush fire, and it was proving to be fatal for many. The attempt by former US president Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election necessitated another big editorial call.
They’ve made mistakes in their disinformation crackdowns. They got the big decisions right–like removing Trump for repeated, egregious violations of their terms of service–but accounts that shouldn’t have been muted were muted. Comments that shouldn’t have been removed were removed.
Musk, in his tweets, has flirted with both constituencies. He was greeted like a liberator by pro-Trump conservatives, who believe that one of his first acts would be to reinstate the ex-president.
What’s disqualifying is that he’s temperamentally unsuited to becoming the platform’s de facto publisher/editor-in-chief. And although he’s a brilliant entrepreneur and a visionary in technology, he showed in an interview with the head of TED Talks last week that he doesn’t get it when it comes to Twitter’s editorial challenges.
Journalist Mike Masnick wrote in a brilliant piece on his blog, Techdirt, that Musk’s breezy talk about free speech “is the same sort of thing that the founders of these websites said… until they had to deal with the actual challenges of running such platforms at scale”.
Let’s talk about temperament. Musk Twitter trolls people he disagrees with. In 2018, he called a British cave rescuer a “pedo guy”. Vernon Unsworth got into it with him over the rescue of a party trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand, something that was Unsworth’s expertise, not Musk’s.
Musk denied that he meant “paedophile”, but apologised for the remark. His attorney argued that it was not a statement of fact, but an insult; and insults were covered by protected speech. He argued, according to the UK Guardian, that “Unsworth’s reputation had not been seriously damaged because his efforts in the rescue operation were rewarded with an MBE, a medal from the Thai king, and other honours”.
In 2018, America’s Securities and Exchange Commission fined Musk and Tesla US$40 million for what the SEC described as “securities fraud”. The SEC determined that Musk had tweeted misleading, market-sensitive information about taking Tesla private.
The South Africa-born billionaire is wrong for Twitter. It’s like asking Hannibal Lecter to babysit your little cherub.
The author is a media consultant,
at oringordon.com. Follow on twitter, @oringordon.