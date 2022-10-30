Two languages

So, my man Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show. He has been the host since 2015 when he took over after Jon Stewart. I think ­Trevor has become tired of the time limitations of the show. With the large time commitment for filming, he has had to curtail his travel to South Africa (where he is originally from), and he has had to do fewer stand-up comedy shows on the road and in different countries. At least those are the ­reasons he has given.

Trevor did not speak to me about it before making this decision and I am not happy with the new plan. He also has been rumoured to be dating Dua Lipa. What is up with that? What does she have that I do not have?—aside from being famous, talented, more attractive, slightly younger and has a fitter body. Not asking my permission before making a major life decision and now dating some hottie behind my back. Not cool, Trevor, not cool.