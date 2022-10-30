Two languages

So, my man Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show. He has been the host since 2015 when he took over after Jon Stewart. I think Trevor has become tired of the time limitations of the show. With the large time commitment for filming, he has had to curtail his travel to South Africa (where he is originally from), and he has had to do fewer stand-up comedy shows on the road and in different countries. At least those are the reasons he has given.
Trevor did not speak to me about it before making this decision and I am not happy with the new plan. He also has been rumoured to be dating Dua Lipa. What is up with that? What does she have that I do not have?—aside from being famous, talented, more attractive, slightly younger and has a fitter body. Not asking my permission before making a major life decision and now dating some hottie behind my back. Not cool, Trevor, not cool.
I depend on him to twist the script, change the narrative, and show me new perspectives among the quagmire of daily news, similar to what Jon Stewart had done. I guess I will have to settle for new insights and outside-the-box thoughts up to December 8 when he is supposed to have his last show. I have not heard about who will be replacing him.
Recently the thing that caught my eye and intellect was the article he mentioned, published in The Washington Post in 2019, on data that showed Americans are having less sex. The data was trended between 1989 and 2018—an almost 30-year period—and it showed there is an increase in persons having no sex and a decrease in persons having sex once a month and once a week.
Thus, in the 30-year period, Americans were generally having less sex and more persons were having no sex at all. The increase in the no-sex data was primarily driven by the age group 18 years to 29 years, who went from ten per cent in 2008 to 23 per cent in 2018, ten years later. The growing sexless state of that age group seemed multifactorial, as most things are.
They are having live-in partners later in life and with the official just-dating phase lasting longer, into their early 30s, there is overall less regular sex. Thus, less sex. It seems also that it is young men who are driving the less-sex data. So generally, we are all having less sex. The older age group are having less as they age and the younger age group, especially the men, are having less with delayed live-in partnerships.
It seems also that with the younger men especially, they are more likely to be unemployed and living with their parents. Thus, less sex. It seems also that technology is a factor. With increased technology, it is easier to stay up late and be distracted with video games or social media. Thus, less sex.
In 2021, Amia Srinivasan published a series of essays called The Right to Sex, where she discusses that no one has rights over another’s body, and no one has the right to sex.
She also mentions that who we are and are not attracted to depends not so much on our innate connection and taste, but on political, cultural and social standing factors. So, in Trinbago, a red man with a Hilux, who is middle or upper class and socially popular would seem to be more attractive and desirable not because he was, but because of the other associated factors.
Two weeks ago, the topic of the right to sex was tweeted by a US congressional candidate who cited the 2019 article. She declared that aside from the trend of less sex, those said men who have less sex are also usually unemployed and depressed, and that we should be moving towards a right to sex, for their sake. Of course, twitter had a mini storm.
Trevor’s discussion of the topic, though, went in another direction. His point was that men may be having less sex and saying they want more sex, but what they want may really be more intimacy.
His point was that being male does not always allow a person to be vulnerable. So, the man may need some cuddle (not too much), some touch and some time, just to chat (not for hours on end). Sometimes the only space males can get intimacy is during sex. Thus, the need for more sex may also or instead be a need for more intimacy.
On the other side, women may be asking for more intimate time with men, but what they may be really asking for was more sex, but not just sex, but equally rewarding sex. So, men may be saying more sex, but they mean intimacy. And women may be saying intimacy, but they mean mutually fulfilling sex. So, maybe two languages are being spoken, but the reverse of each other.
The solution may be for women to focus on short-timeframe intimacy before or after sex, and for men to focus on mutual rewarding sex, as they both listen to what is not being said.
And for myself and my man, Trevor, sigh. He will be missed.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute