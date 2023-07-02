Two-piece and fries

So, after doing my medicine degree In Trinidad, I did further studies in England, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. When I returned, I worked as a junior specialist with Dr Petronella Manning in her paediatric office. After a few years of this, I decided to stop the less exciting private practice and do only hospital service. I tried though to retain all the things she taught me. One thing that stood out was the need for transition. With each new food being introduced to the young infant, do one thing at a time. Breast milk, baby cereal, watered down unsweetened juice, bland mashed foods. Some persons call it the wedge theory. At first just wedge the door open slightly then a second wedge, then gradually open slowly until there is full transition.
This would probably be the process to follow with the childhood obesity crises we have in Trinidad and Tobago at the present time. I am sure we have seen the comments by the Minister of Health in addition to the Diabetes Association (DATT). The most recent data by WHO shows that, at 14 per cent, T&T is 8th in the world with regards to obese children under five years old. We have a diabesity crises in adults with the combination of diabetes and obesity. We are also very high in the world with regards to overall childhood obesity. The countries leading in this category are China and United States. In terms of the less than five years old though, the little children, we are number 8th in terms of childhood obesity, led by Libya and Australia. So, in the next five years, those same obese under-five-year-olds would be ten years old and we would probably be in the top five for both childhood obesity less than five years and overall.
Obesity makes persons more prone to depression, anxiety, hypertension, type two diabetes, heart disease, poor immune systems. Obesity is seen more in young girls, children of older parents, children of obese parents, children with stay-at-home mothers, children who have obese friends or obese relatives and even more significantly, children who have more obese contacts on social media. Yes, mind blown.
When you look at the changing socio-economic status (SES) trends, one can understand why our incidence is skyrocketing. Previously, persons from lower income families had the higher risk of obesity since they had cheaper and more unhealthy foods and lifestyle choices. It seems though in developing countries the reverse is now true where the high-income families are more prone to obesity. In these counties the poorer groups are just trying to stay alive and fast-food giants and easy cook preserved frozen meals, are signs of wealth.
In Developed countries though, they have economies with more money, and they have moved on. There, the said fast foods are cheaper and no longer signs of wealth. The lower income families there are thus more prone to obesity while the richer ones are eating organic and new age foods, with kale, vegetarian and vegan as the rage. These richer groups have personal chefs to prepare healthier options, or they can have daily healthy meals delivered to their doors.
Trinidad and Tobago is listed as a high-income developing country so essentially, we are smack in between the developing and developed. We have overlapped with these trends such that the fast foods are signs of wealth and yet at the same time affordable to lower income families. The result is obesity flourishing in both low income and high-income groups.
Let’s crunch some numbers to look at the trajectory. The world obesity average was 10 per cent in 2000. In 2022 it is 20 per cent. This was an exponential increase where it doubled in 20 years. Since the graph is exponential, we are expecting in 2030 that we would have reached 30 per cent if things continue unchecked and there is no intervention or external co-founder. At present in T&T, our obesity rate is 30 per cent piece, diabetes is 20 per cent and we have the highest rate of death from NCDs in men. By 2030 we are looking at a projection of 40 per cent obesity, at least 25 per cent diabetes, and at least 20 per cent childhood obesity in all age groups. And those are conservative estimates.
So, what to do. We have to make a start. We have to put the wedge. We have to transition but with timelines. Start with one piece and fries instead of a two-piece and fries. Substitute the extra piece of chicken with a vegetable or fruit. Choose water and not juice. When the protests have died down and the child has gotten accustomed to this new reality, plan a non-fried vegetable with one meal every day. Then have a non-fried vegetable with at least two meals per day. Then have salads at least twice per week. Do the same with activity. Start with 20 minutes per day. Then either increase the frequency or the activity timeline. Make it a sport, something competitive or family oriented.
Sometimes you only realise things when they slap you in the face. As adults, many of us are obese. And now our children, our young children, our babies, are following suit and are the fattest in the world. They are following who we are and what we do. Take the slap. We are fat. They are fat. They deserve though, better than that.
Dr Joanne F Paul is an Emergency Medicine Lecturer with the UWI and a member of TEL institute.