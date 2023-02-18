Over the years, I have repeatedly called for an in-depth national consultation to give the Carnival much-needed revitalisation and direction. And one year ago, I lamented that “the excellent opportunity for comprehensive discussion and planning provided by the two-year Covid pause has been tragically wasted”. Instead of a road-map for 2023 and beyond, they produced a slogan “The Mother of all Carnivals”. Oh, the tyranny of shallowness in this country!
Thankfully, pan is not infected. From the rapturous reports about this year’s competitions that saw significant youth participation, the national instrument continues to make the nation proud.
In an Express column, Archbishop Jason Gordon says, “a new culture is being born” in the panyard with a “focus on discipline, dedication to excellence, one helping the other, solidarity, building community and identity”. All races and classes come together, he said, to practise and play. But instructively, as I have said, pan is now peripheral to the Carnival, leading an almost separate existence from the calypso, soca and parade of the bands. It stands strong and apart, not subjecting itself to the tyranny of national shallowness.
Not so the calypso, it seems. Will the monarch competition tonight continue to leave us longing for the glorious eras of Sparrow, Kitchener, Stalin, Rudder and other greats whose songs linger in the mind with their combination of melody, meaning and musicality.
Some of this year’s finalists have reportedly done well but are they enough to overcome the art form’s present severe challenge? “Calypso tents facing extinction”, says a recent Express Business article by Michael Mondezie, “with dwindling patrons and a lack of corporate support”.
Nine-time National Calypso Monarch, Chalkdust said, “First time in my life I see only six people in a calypso tent.” Reports say patrons are staying away because of a boring sameness and predictability in offerings, that tyranny of shallowness year after year.
A similar condition affects soca. Dexter Mitchell, in the Guardian, says the cancellation of this year’s competition allows those involved to strive for “more creativity, avoiding the predictable repetitions of ‘hands in the air’ and ‘show me your rags’ that have numbed a weary audience”.
He says in Grenada and St Vincent the competitions have grown because of “sweet, captivating melodies, thumping rhythms, catchy hook lines and songs reflecting the society”. He thinks global success can only come “by expanding creativity to include topics not synonymous with Carnival, waving, wining and jamming”.
Escape the tyranny of shallowness, for heaven’s sake. And it must begin with the Culture Ministry which has never demonstrated a profound understanding of its role in national development or of the phenomenon of culture itself.
Minister Randall Mitchell seems a complete featherweight like his predecessors. He too hasn’t articulated anything worthy.
I have said our culture should move us “towards national equilibrium, refinement and a resilient civilisation with its own standards and benchmarks and which is eventually its own protection against disintegration”. Comprehend, Culture Minister?
Do the nation’s leaders have any understanding of the inextricable link between culture and civilisation? Do they appreciate how culture eventually protects a society against disintegration?
Have they honestly assessed whether we have made any evolutionary cultural steps in 60 years of independence?
Have they discerned the profound connection between culture, enlightened law, a flourishing intellectual life and an eventually refined people? Hardly likely in an intellectually impoverished Cabinet of featherweights.
And tomorrow and Tuesday, we will likely see the tyranny of shallowness in full flight when our former glorious parade of the bands again degenerates into the annual degradation of a massive street fete with tens of thousands “wining” half-naked on the streets, all trivialised, many performing acts close to fornication in public, all debasing the society.
This “boring, ‘bamsee’ festival” is our replacement for the magnificent street theatre once produced by bandleaders like George Bailey, Harold Saldenah, Irwin McWilliams, Stephen Lee Heung, Peter Minshall and others.
As I have said, the Carnival “has become the great trivialiser, showcasing us to the world as a frivolous, flimsy people, wining, jumping, ‘prancing’ to the precipice”.
And, the Prime Minister, validating the shallowness, has called it “two rapturous days, when we demonstrate our creativity and our ability to party like no other”. Such vacuity could hardly ever perceive the link between this decaying society and our present Carnival.
But I maintain, “the corrosive cultural debasement has been eating at the nation’s innards, weakening the social fabric, nurturing generation after generation of young adults who are adrift, driven mainly by pleasure and materialism, so lacking in intellectual and spiritual depth they could fete every day, and with no commitment whatsoever to society and community”.
Can’t leaders see how this soulless environment produces our epidemic of annual teenage pregnancies, child abuse, domestic violence, corruption, student hooliganism, crime, drug abuse, alcoholism and more?
Thank God the vast majority of citizens have turned away from the annual degeneracy. They are either at home, at the beach or abroad for the Carnival weekend. Their sanity provides some hope we could eventually reject the tyranny of shallowness in Trinidad and Tobago, epitomised by the present Carnival.