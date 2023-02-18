Tyranny of Shallowness

Coming out of the Covid-induced hiatus, our 2023 Carnival is touted as the “Mother of All Carnivals”. We promote our fetes as the best ever and discuss ways of monetising our 2023 Carnival’s impact. We believe that we could export this wonder of the world. Amid this noise, a lawsuit is levelled against one of our calypsonians by a businessman. Sans humanité! What is our Carnival? ­Nobody cares to ask this question since the fetes are filled, and there is money to be made.