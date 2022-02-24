Ukraine and the food factor

The Russian invasion in Ukraine will trigger a rush in global stock and commodity markets, especially in terms of global food prices and availability issues for import-dependent countries, energy insecurity and political and social instability.
It triggers a realignment of global trade and logistics exacerbating the difficulties already experienced worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Diplomacy and the interconnectivity of nations, treaties and agreements will challenge leaders to soon enough choose sides or face sanctions from the USA and other bodies. Both Russia and Ukraine are very important to the economy and security (food and energy) of China.
For import-dependent countries like T&T, international crises, especially associated with our major trade partners, USA and China, can have deep repercussions on our local economy and people whose livelihoods are undoubtedly interconnected.
Over the last five years (2014-2018), where ITC data is available, China exported almost US$360 billion in food and agriculture products to the world; food and agriculture product exports represented an annual average of 3.14 per cent of total Chinese exports. Of all China’s exports to Caricom, food and agriculture products constitute an annual average of 3.21 per cent for the same period or US$88 million. Overall, food and agriculture products represent an annual average of 18.63 per cent of total Caricom imports or US$5.33 billion.
For T&T (2014-2018), food and agriculture products represented an annual average of 4.09 per cent of total Chinese exports to this country, worth almost US$17 million. Total Chinese exports to T&T were estimated to be approximately US$348 million in 2018. T&T (2014-2018) total imports averaged US$7.65 billion. Food and agriculture products imported are estimated to be US$959 million annually or 13.2 per cent of total imports.
The possibilities should be of major concern for trade partners not only for direct business with these key nations but with those countries, ports and freight which are connected via the global trade ecosystem. Aside from food and merchandise trade, the developing world also relies heavily on imported technology and human capacity building.
In a world without rules, fragmentation and disruption, it puts T&T and other Caricom members—more than 18 million people—in an awkward and exposed position in those dynamics further compounded by our history of mismanagement, underdevelopment, lack of diversification, rising debts and now constrained resources and declining economies.
T&T did have an important direct trade relationship with Russia, importing just about US$4 billion in mineral fuels and oils from the Russian Federation between 2011 and 2018; an annual average of about US$495 million. This crashed in 2019, perhaps with the closure of the Petrotrin refinery.
Over the last five years (2016-2020), Russia supplied 2.36 per cent of China’s total imports across key sectors, including food and energy. This trade accounted for 12.36 per cent of Russia’s total exports. In line with pre-existing tensions, the USA market accounted for 3.1 per cent of total Russia exports. China absorbed 7.5 per cent of total Ukrainian exports. USA and China disputes and sanctions are known globally. China has been investing heavily in Ukraine’s agriculture—known for the most fertile soil in the world, among other key sectors, in order to shift reliance on the USA market for meat (especially pork) and grains in recent years. China is the main trade partner for both the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Our (local and regional) dependence on downstream and value-added product imports out of China is known.
It re-emphasises my continuous suggestion that we need to have a serious rethink of development policy and planning in agriculture—a sector that has suffered from a history of underinvestment and failed policy. In order to systematically reduce our reliance on foreign food products and bolster our own capacity, there must be a fundamental shift in the sector’s priority, raising it on the national development agenda which is to be supported by an overarching national policy framework for sustainable agriculture and rural development.
My fear is compounded by recent reports of diminished import cover. Reduced foreign revenue and reserves in the face of maintaining our import dependence and debt servicing alone is a challenge. The potential for increased food prices globally is gaining momentum with restrictions, production and product sourcing, transportation and evolving food safety issues. While higher prices may ease elastic demand, we depend on many imported, basic staple food products especially rice, fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meats, including seafood.
In this context, I would encourage the Honourable Prime Minister, in his absence from the country, to utilise his experts and appointees across ministries, affiliated State agencies and other technical and coordinating bodies to urgently move into contingency planning for our country, especially in the face of this and any other possible disaster to ensure food and nutrition security for our people.
The luxury of planning may be slipping. Planning and advancing food and nutrition security is a clear challenge for T&T. This multi-dimensional issue needs vision and leadership.
—The author is an agricultural economist