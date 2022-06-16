Ukraine: rockets and policy

Gwynne Dyer

How would we know if the United States is deliberately starving Ukraine of weapons in order to force it into a compromise peace settlement that leaves some Ukrainian territory—maybe even a lot—in Russian hands?

You can imagine the White House having such a strategy, though it would never admit it. After all, if Ukraine managed to drive the Russian army out of the whole country, Moscow might panic and escalate to nuclear weapons. President Biden’s prime duty is to keep the United States safe—not to put the Ukrainian border back where it used to be.

For Ukraine, the war is literally exis­tential. Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants not only to conquer Ukraine, but to erase its very identity, so President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would risk anything, including nuclear war, to prevent it.

For Russia it’s not existential at all, but Putin appears to have convinced himself that it is. Maybe he’s bluffing, but would you bet the world on it?

Whereas for President Joe Biden and the United States, the only existential threat is nuclear war. If he didn’t at least consider how he could put the Ukrainian government on a short leash, he would be remiss in his constitutional duty.

The obvious way to limit Zelenskyy’s freedom of action is by controlling the scale and speed with which “advanced” weapons are delivered to Ukraine. (Not very advanced: there’s nothing less than 15 years old.) And there are some indications Biden is doing exactly that.

Since the Russian army gave up trying to seize Kyiv and other northern Ukrainian cities ten weeks ago, and concentrated its forces in the east (the Donbas), it has reverted to the style of warfare it does best: massive artillery bombardments, followed by infantry assaults. It’s crude, bloody and expensive, but it often works in the end.

It has become an artillery war, and although the Russians have a lot more artillery, the Ukrainians used GPS, drones and the like to level the playing field. It started to resemble a miniature version of the First World War, with the Russian army taking big casualties for small advances—but it kept grinding ­inexorably forward.

Both sides were mostly using old Soviet weapons, but in a war of attrition the Russians had more of everything: soldiers, guns, shells, the lot. Ukrainian losses went up to between one and two hundred killed a day, and they began running short of both guns and shells. Their pleas for more and better weapons mounted—and they got a curious response.

The US sent just eighteen 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine in April, but stripped them of the advanced computer systems that improve the weapons’ efficiency and accuracy. It then spent three weeks training crews for these guns abroad before they were deployed to the front. Only then did it send some more howitzers (also without computers).

There are now 109 of those howitzers in Ukraine, but many thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have doubtless been killed or wounded in the meantime who might have been spared if the guns had arrived more promptly. It’s still far from enough—and now the same scenario is replaying with rocket artillery.

Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) have twice the range of howit­zers (80-90 km), and the Russians have been using them to pummel the Ukrainian lines mercilessly. Ukraine’s rocket launchers were old, few and not very accurate, so for many weeks it has been begging for comparable NATO weapons.

The United States has now sent Ukraine four—count them, four—­HIMARS rocket launchers. It could send additional HIMARS after the three-man crews of these four launchers have finished their three weeks of training abroad and “demonstrate that they can use them effectively”, said US Undersecretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhaylo Podolyak says his country needs 300 MLRS launch systems and a thousand 155 mm guns to achieve “heavy weapons parity”. with the Russians. We will see formations of pigs flying overhead before that ­happens.

It’s striking that the United Kingdom announced it is sending similar rocket launchers at the same time, but there was no nonsense about three weeks of training outside Ukraine. The Ukrainian army has one of the best artillery schools in Europe, so the UK is just sending along instruction manuals.

There is reason to suspect, therefore, that the very slow drip-feed of American weapons to Ukraine is deliberate, and is intended to keep the Ukrainian government from winning too soon or too big. Better that both sides exhaust themselves and arrive at some sort of compromise peace deal.

Of course, the Ukrainians might actually lose as a result of this policy, in which case Biden would have to choose whether to save them by direct military intervention or not. Ladies and gentlemen, place your bets.

—Author Gwynne Dyer is an international journalist based in London.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Child rights: lifelong protection

On Tuesday, the Express published, with the bold banner headline, ‘SCHOOLBOY’ FREED OF MURDER—the story of a young man who had been freed of a crime he had committed when he was 15 years old.

His photograph and name appeared on the front page of the newspaper, and the details of his crime and the judge’s verdict were on Page 3.

That schoolboy is now a 24-year-old man. He is no longer a child.

Urgent course correction needed

During his presentation at the IX Summit of the Americas, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley humbly requested inclusion of all countries, and the removal of sanctions on some of them, so as to encourage development equitably—a statement that holds much merit.

According to Arta Moeini and Christopher Mott International, sanctions are often framed as an instrument of choice in the foreign policy toolkit of North Atlantic nations.

Schools need smart policy on phones

Schools need smart policy on phones

The incident involving the seizure and alleged search of ­pupils’ phones by teachers at a secondary school deserves a more thoughtful response than the usual rush to ­judgment and blasting of one side or the other. There are multiple ­issues to be considered that will not be resolved by knee-jerk ­responses.

Ukraine: rockets and policy

Ukraine: rockets and policy

How would we know if the United States is deliberately starving Ukraine of weapons in order to force it into a compromise peace settlement that leaves some Ukrainian territory—maybe even a lot—in Russian hands?

You can imagine the White House having such a strategy, though it would never admit it. After all, if Ukraine managed to drive the Russian army out of the whole country, Moscow might panic and escalate to nuclear weapons. President Biden’s prime duty is to keep the United States safe—not to put the Ukrainian border back where it used to be.

We must press for higher standards

Let us put to an end to the saying, “everything goes in T&T”. We are in such a mess at so many levels in this country that we have to decide enough is enough, and press for higher standards.

It starts with each one of us. We have to exact higher standards from our officeholders. The higher the office, the greater ought to be the demand. The AG’s Office is not only one of the highest in the land, but indeed a very serious one.

Resolving a paradox

Former education minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh recently suggested that fathers being more active in their children’s lives can stem school violence and other social ills. This is both true and misleading.

That absent fathers correlate with a host of dysfunctional behaviours among children is not in dispute. These include poor academic performance, drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, delinquency and criminal activity.