Under the mask of uncertainty

Through his mask, he was insisting that he was not going to take a Covid-19 vaccine. Surprised at how adamant he was, despite complaints about how badly his income had been affected by the lockdown, I asked him why.
“Nah,” he said. “I doh trust dem vaccines.” He felt that not enough was known about their side effects. “What if you can’t have children?”
But your daughter is an adult, why you want to have children at this age? He shook his head. Not me, he said. Is she I worrying about. They say not enough testing done yet. Anything could happen down the road.
I asked who was the “they” from whom he was getting his information. He listens to radio talk-shows and the people who call in to share their opinions, influenced no doubt by various social media platforms.
On that basis, he, as the male head of his household, had determined that his wife and daughter were not getting vaccines either.
As I related this exchange to a friend, he said, “You think that is bad? I am told an 82-year-old Tobago man refused to have a vaccine because he feared it would make him sterile.” At 85, he was tickled by the implications. “I want to meet that fella,” he said, amidst laughter. Not to be discounted, he said, is the fact that many are simply scared of needles.
We had been talking about the downward trend of people taking vaccines. There had been a surge when they seemed to be limited, then a dip when the supply of Sinopharm vaccines arrived.
From a position of trying to manage the throngs turning up at overwhelmed sites, the Trinidad and Tobago Government was now exhorting, cajoling and pleading with citizens to get vaccinated. Yet it seems no real attempts were made to understand the reasons for this lukewarm response.
It now appears that a major element was distrust of Sinopharm. With the arrival of AstraZeneca, and now Pfizer vaccines, the mystery of the tepid response has been somewhat lifted. People are clearly more inclined to trust these vaccines. At one level, I feel that the most important thing is to have as many people vaccinated as possible.
How did diseases like smallpox and polio go away? Massive global immunisation led to the practical disappearance of both by 1980.
But as with all things new and surrounded by uncertainties, people need to be persuaded through education about the benefits of a vaccine, rather than the risk of death. In order to do this, it is important to develop an understanding of why people are reluctant.
If it is that mistrust of the Sinopharm vaccines has been a major factor, then why?
Oddly enough, some of the reasons are completely unrelated to health concerns. When the Canadian government issued a statement that it would not accept visitors who had been vaccinated via Sinopharm, it created a large pool of hesitancy.
We cannot ignore the fact that many of us have strong family ties with people living in Canada. One elderly woman continuously resisted all efforts to have her take the vaccine. She didn’t say no, but she kept deferring it for all kinds of piffling reasons. It was inexplicable until her daughter cracked it. She didn’t want the Sinopharm because she knew it would make her ineligible to visit her son in Canada.
I gather the Canadian position has softened so that it now requires a mandatory quarantine period, but you can well imagine how many people were influenced by this initial ban. And was Canada’s position a consequence of its frayed political relations with China? Was it based on scientific concerns? Whatever the root, it has certainly affected the global perception of the efficacy of the vaccine produced in Chinese labs. Are people suspicious because it has been widely accepted that the virus originated in Wuhan?
There have been all kinds of theories about the nature of its origin, especially that it was maliciously created. Earlier this week, as Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh continued to plead with people to go to the mass vaccination sites, there was a banner on the television screen saying that there are no microchips contained in the vaccines. Such a declaration would not have been necessary had the concern not been raised in the first place.
It must be an overwhelming task for any health system to address Covid-19 at the multiple levels it demands—managing the healthcare system and medical supplies; practitioners who are stretched beyond capacity, and the probably unexpected dimension of having to beg people to get vaccinated. And, now, the variants are here.
But there is an element that seems to have been overlooked, an element that goes beyond the charts and figures and projections that have been dutifully and professionally presented by frontline officials.
The crux of it is helping people to understand what’s happening. Face it, not everyone can comprehend what comes out of these news conferences. Many people rely on the vociferous and often misinformed quacks preaching a mile a minute on whatever platform they can inhabit. It would be useful for the minister to focus some attention on why such a high percentage of nursing staff remains unwilling to be vaccinated, given how intricately their roles are woven with patient interaction.
The point is you cannot answer questions if you don’t know what people are asking.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com