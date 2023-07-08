Under the matte’s watchful eye

The matte lay on the hot stone step and winked its herpetological eyes. Up in the veranda, under porticos and fretwork over a century old, I watched the giant lizard’s tawny stripes coruscate in the noonday sun. Like all cold-blooded animals, lizards do not produce their own heat and, so, actively seek basking sites where they can lie until their body temperature rises.
Several feet away, we warm-blooded mammals sought shade in the former great house, hoping for the opposite effect. I constituted neither importance nor consequence to the reptile, but I was fascinated by him as he glinted like a tiger’s eye in the sunlight.
Tupinambis teguixin. As a child I grew up hearing the adults around me make reference to the reptile they unimaginatively called the matte. The guide advised that it was also known as the tiger lizard and the reason why was obvious. It looked like the Fukang meteorite animated, the bands of gold and black on its stout little body reminiscent of the golden olivine crystals embedded in the famous stone.
My mother saw the lizards during her childhood days spent walking through the abandoned plantations of Santa Cruz, picking and eating fruit until it was time to head home. I only saw it in adulthood—the word and the creature it described were inconsonant, accustomed as I am to the little green and grey house lizards and the occasional jade-coloured iguana. Would my nieces and nephews—the next iteration of the family—see a tiger lizard in the wild in their own lifetime?
Above us, white-necked jacobins flew. As is often the case in nature, the male of the species is far more spectacular than the female, the dark blue head contrasted sharply against the albescent chest and tail. The birds rocketed into airspace like F-16 fighter jets, their movements delicate and impossibly fast, showing off the fact that while they were not the sole occupants of that realm, they had complete dominion over it.
It is one thing to see a hummingbird darting in the backyard amongst the firecracker plant, sipping what little nectar it can find in the rapidly diminishing foliage that now symbolises suburban progression. But it is quite another to see them in their own habitat, a world where we are clearly trespassers who do not belong and whose presence is unacknowledged.
Walking along the trails, the Psychotria poeppigiana parted bright red lips in the dappled light of the undergrowth, while monkey vines strangled the canopy overhead in violent embrace. Kiss the flower and you will find your true love, Kareem said, as he held the blossom for us to see the tubercle of its upper “lip” opened in what looked exactly like a lover’s eager invitation. The Heliconia chartacea—the “Sexy Pink”—trailed its heavy, flowering stem towards us, a dryad of the forest, extending an arborescent arm towards her visitors. Its bracts were not a delicate blushing rose, but a bold, hot fuchsia, its colour made more shocking by its cool, pale green underlip.
In the afternoon, back on the veranda and having tea, I thought of the Jean Rhys novel, Wide Sargasso Sea. I remembered the husband—the Mr Rochester of Jane Eyre infamy—and how deeply intimidated he was by the lushness of the rainforest around him. He had come to the Caribbean a second son, the victim of primogeniture and feeling very sorry for himself.
His self-pity makes him cruel, especially to Antoinette, the French Creole girl he marries for her money. They go deep into the countryside for their honeymoon. The landscape is untameable and irresistible, as he finds his wife on the long, dark nights they share in the aftermath of their marriage. Every night he listens to rainfall of which he can find no sign in the morning. Every sunset he waits to catch the scent of flowers that bloom only in the evening. The passion he feels for his bride is as transient as these other pleasures—it disappears like vapour with the daylight and it is like it never was.
His wife is not a proper English wife and the trees and the flowers and the animals are not like those back home. He finds the forest as hostile as it is beautiful and, like all things strange and unknown, must be conquered. His wife, too, must be subjugated, her strange attraction broken so that he maintains control. He renames her Bertha and thus begins the erasure of her self-identity, which she never recovers.
I look at the jacobins flitting in front of me. I remember the shocking carmine of the Hot Lips scattered along the bushes. The Sexy Pink, the monkey vine. And I am reminded of the matte of earlier that morning. The golden tegu. The tiger lizard. Homogeneity is not a sign of progress in any society. It certainly isn’t a sign for one as special as ours, and any future we envision for our country must make room for our flora and fauna to do what they have always done. Beguile us.
—The author is an attorney-at-law.
