Understanding Irfaan

I’m going to make a prediction, and you can check back with me in three years’ time. Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali is going to coast to re-election in 2025. My opposition-supporting friends are not going to like hearing this; but I’m an old dog in the political analysis game, I have no cockerel in their fight, and I’m calling it as I see it.
As a reporter, I had numerous professional encounters with Guyanese presidents since the late 1980s – Desmond Hoyte, Cheddi Jagan, Samuel Hinds, and Bharrat Jagdeo. As a diaspora dweller of more than a quarter of a century, I had no professional contact with Janet Jagan, Donald Ramotar, David Granger, or – until last Saturday – Irfaan Ali, who came into office just over two years ago.
Ali, his foreign, tourism and agriculture ministers, the head of its Diaspora Unit at the foreign ministry and the head of its investment office, GoInvest, met with Guyanese citizens resident in T&T. They pitched to us about returning to help build a new, newly-wealthy Guyana.
The event confirmed what I’d already noted. Ali, 42, has grown into the job. His political superpower is that he wears the office lightly, and he’s good at connecting at an interpersonal level with different kinds of people. He has everyman appeal. Guyanese politics is deeply tribal. Some on the yellow and green side of the fence loathe him, and mock everything from his dress to his speech.
But this communications coach rates him as being pretty darned effective at the lectern. He keeps it plain, straight, chatty, easy/humorous. He’s not Churchillian, and doesn’t pretend to be. Some syntax may get bruised in the making of a point. No matter. He can come across as someone who’s hard to dislike, and comfortable in his skin. He’s smart, something his “aw shucks” persona disguises, and can be too easily underestimated.
As the emcee for the evening prepared to launch into a beefy intro, he walked to the lectern and gently put a hand on her shoulder, cutting her short. He wanted us to know that he wasn’t into anyone bigging him up. Calculated or spontaneous? You decide. An effective walk-on? You bet.
As the prospects of doing my bid-for interview vanished amid long, after-event mobbing by the crowd, and aides tried to hustle him away to a dinner engagement for which he was already late, I tried to get the interview going when finally isolated with him, in his security bubble. Ali leaned in, put an arm around my shoulder, and asked his aide-de-camp to take my number to contact me later.
Ali’s personality is important in helping to understand the thaw in relations between Guyana and T&T. In February, T&T’s Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Amery Browne described comments by Guyanese Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo as “arrogant, hostile and xenophobic”. In August, Browne was photographed in huggy embrace with Ali and Guyanese Foreign Minister Hugh Todd.
It’s reasonable to expect that both sides worked at a reset. Several bilaterals and multilaterals took place in the interim, and there’s been a lot of face time between Ali and Dr Keith Rowley, his T&T opposite number. But clearly Ali has set a different tone from his more acerbic vice-president Bharrat Jagdeo, who has cautioned Guyana not to make the same development mistakes as T&T.
There’s a fair bit for which Ali can be criticised. His government has often struggled to properly explain public sector firings (and sometimes hirings), and opposition accusations of discrimination – often of a racial nature – are frequent. It hasn’t done enough to battle the perception or actuality of cronyism, a charge that all Guyana governments have faced.
It hasn’t properly communicated to Guyanese a detailed, long-term plan or vision of the Guyana that it would build from its oil wealth. What it has successfully communicated – and Ali restated it again on Saturday – is Guyana’s centrality in efforts within Caricom to slash the group’s food import bill, and improve food security. He was clear about other natural resources, besides oil, being part of the development plan. There’s detailed reporting on that elsewhere in the Daily Express. I’m not going to rehash it here.
Saturday’s meeting with the Diaspora was the second this year; the first being in March in Chaguanas with Guyana’s Agriculture Minister and Foreign Secretary. That meeting was emceed by a Trinidadian ex-politician who works for the Guyana government; Saturday’s by a prominent Trinidadian in media and marketing.
Some Guyanese in the room found it jarring that the government would effectively speak to its own citizens through a non-national intermediary, on an issue as deep and far-reaching as an important national conversation at a unique moment in Guyanese history. They felt that it unintentionally ignored – failed to see – some of the very people it was trying to woo, in what is a rich and varied Guyanese diaspora.
I know, like and have professional respect for both hosts, but that’s not the point. At the March meeting, the government representatives had emphasised their commitment to local content uptake. Here was a local content issue, in microcosm. Once is forgiveable; twice looks like a reflex. Hopefully it’s not.
Overall, Irfaan Ali can be satisfied with how the outreach went. Those Guyanese presidents I had contact with? I reckon he’s got more natural warmth than any of them had. He’s got the powers of purse and persuasion. He’s going to be formidable, in Guyana and in Caricom. He may already be.
The author is a media
consultant, at oringordon.com.
