Unions have lost their usefulness

So I was amazed by the strategy of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) on last Thursday morning, because I had called out the leadership of TTUTA and I reminded them that they are mothers and the nation expects a motherly response to the education plan for our children. The future of our children is in the hands of TTUTA and the Ministry of Education during this pandemic and both will be held responsible for the outcome.
The minister is very aware that she is a mother. She stated this in her press release. Her statement is well intentioned. It is intended to wake up these mothers who lead TTUTA, since they seem to be sleeping on the job. So the minister is sensitive to her motherly endowed instinct but the TTUTA leadership is oblivious of it. They are disconnected from their motherhood. The minister seems to be signalling a call to talk as mothers and TTUTA is either deaf or not listening. She seems to be interested in a conversation that speaks to motherhood which supersedes unionism.
Most unions operate in a disconnected way in our nation. They seem to think that we are still in the 19th century, where making noise, protesting, striking, day of rest, day of prayer worked. These strategies are ineffective in the 21st century. It is no longer brawn, it calls for brain. It calls for discussion with reasonable stakeholders. It calls for mediation. It calls for putting the facts on the table. It calls for action.
The fact is, we are in a pandemic. In a pandemic, society is in an emergency mode. Trinidad and Tobago, along with all the nations of the world, is operating in an emergency mode. Is this so difficult for unions to understand? This is time to confront the enemy, which is Covid-19. All our strategies as government and unions ought to be developed to defeat the enemy.
But unions are taking their energies to fight against the government. This is not the time to fight for wages, health and safety, etc. This is the time to fight against Covid-19. Most unions are using this time to show discontent. This is not the time for this. This is Covid-19 time.
TTUTA must be reined in by the government. The government is the employer and this fact must be re-emphasised by the government. TTUTA must not be allowed to do as it pleases. They seem to be bullying the minister. The minister must not submit to their demands. The safety of our children comes first and this safety is grounded in vaccination.
Mandatory vaccination for pupils in school must be maintained. Teachers must also be called upon for mandatory vaccination. Those who refuse to vaccinate should produce weekly/fortnightly evidence by a PCR test. Let that irresponsible PTA association keep on supporting the direction of TTUTA. It is so difficult to comprehend this association. One wonders about the percentage of parents supporting this association.
Are these unions aware of the global view of this pandemic and the impact it has on the employer and employee relationship? One hopes that they are not operating in their little corner and oblivious of this view.
In New York, USA, AP news informs that Google, McDonalds, Microsoft and Disney have called upon all of their employees to vaccinate. In New York, people must vaccinate to eat at restaurants or enter certain businesses.
AP news goes on to relate, “US President Joe Biden announced sweeping new vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans on September 9, employees at businesses with less than 100 people on the payroll will have to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. But the mandates have yet to go into effect; the necessary regulations are still been drawn up.”
And right here in Caricom, governments are taking the necessary actions to let employees know that they are the employers and that they have a responsibility to their nation. The Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister is one such Prime Minister who is unfazed by resistance. He recently informed the media, “We have made inoculation against Covid-19 mandatory for all public sector workers to protect the lives of all, including tourists who visit our shores.” There is need for firm governance in Trinidad and Tobago.
Why must taxpayers’ money be used to pay all those teachers who refused to report for duty? There must be a cutting of salary for that day. They must not be allowed to enjoy money that they did not work for. If this is not stopped, there will be a follow suit by nurses, police etc. It is expected of the Minister of Education to implement that pay cut.
These teachers who did not report for work are really unreasonable. They have enjoyed their salaries over so many months of being at home. They experienced no reduction of salary throughout this pandemic and have shown no gratitude to their employer. There are so many employees who are at home without a salary as a result of this pandemic. There are hundreds of Early Child Care Education teachers of the private schools who have not received a salary for the whole of the pandemic. Are these teachers cognizant of this fact?
The nation waits for stern governance. Teachers are very influential people. They are expected to be models and exemplars of our society. But in this instance they have failed the nation immensely. One hopes that our children do not follow this path.
—The author is a Baptist pastor.