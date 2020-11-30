United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Refugee Agency in Trinidad and Tobago , interviewed Venezuelan refugees and asylum-seeker survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).
The conversations led to a photo series entitled “I survived, but I couldn’t do it alone”. The photo series, which forms part of the “16 Days of Activism’’ efforts, acknowledges the critical act of public intervention and support to ending SGBV.
Female asylum-seekers fleeing the Venezuelan crisis, face an added layer of vulnerability and a common threat of SGBV. Many female asylum-seekers travelling alone who are undocumented, are at a significant disadvantage, increasing their exposure to gender-based violence.
According to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), at least 40 per cent of the 5.3 million refugees and asylum-seekers that have fled the Venezuelan crisis are women and they are at a higher risk of being victims of sexual violence, abuse, exploitation and human trafficking.
The Venezuelan refugees and asylum-seekers who were interviewed, explained that some of the attacks were made by random strangers or someone in their community and in other instances, the perpetrator was an intimate partner or relative.
One Venezuelan refugee revealed how she was rescued by a friend, who is also a asylum-seeker, after being held hostage and abused by the “smugglers” who brought her from the crisis in Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago, where she hoped to find refuge. “He helped to get me out of where I was being held. He took me in his car, and carried me to another house. I felt very scared and frightened, because I am here alone.” She explained how hopeless she felt, “This isn’t my country so I couldn’t go get help from anyone.”
Another SGBV survivor said she and her brother always had a close bond, but after arriving in Trinidad his behaviour became erratic and violent and one day he attacked her. She survived, but the incident traumatised her young son who witnessed the attack. She was grateful that her husband and his Trinidadian boss took her to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries. The boss offered to cover the cost for the medication.
She regrets not being able to file a police report, “I couldn’t do it, because I had only been in Trinidad and Tobago for one month. So, I couldn’t speak any English, which I had to do to make the report. So the persons that brought me there (police station), they said they could get a translator, but the police refused.”
Holding her two-month-old baby, another SGBV survivor told us she was attacked by a taxi driver who drove her along the seaside in Chaguaramas before dragging her into a bushy area near the beach. Bruised and beaten, she made it to the police station but the officer did not take a report as he said he did not have sufficient evidence. “I decided to keep my worries locked up inside me, as they say, because I felt as though there wasn’t much more that I could do,” she said.
To make matters worse, her partner was not supportive or comforting and refused to take over the household chores while she recovered from the physical and psychological scars.
CSIS also noted that while one in three migrant women have experienced some form of violence, few report incidents of sexual violence or exploitation, due to fear of the negative repercussions relating to their undocumented status, such as detention and deportation.
In commemoration of 16 Days of Activism, UNHCR advocates for the fostering of a sense of shared responsibility to end violence against women and girls, inclusive of refugees and asylum-seekers. We all must work to ensure that the most vulnerable among us are protected from harm and violence, and that SGBV survivors are provided with adequate support to treat with the severe trauma of these experiences.
