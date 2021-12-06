Part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) proposition of companies is being seen to be part of the solution, rather than always being seen as the source of the problem. It’s why liquor manufacturing companies have funded medical programmes aimed at reducing alcohol addiction. Alliances between agents of cause and agents of cure aren’t new.
In this relationship, doctors work with the companies. Alongside them. The two sides have different interests, but see utility in sometimes working together. That’s different from the relationship that Trinidad and Tobago’s Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards committed to with Angostura Holdings Limited – a director on their board – in which she’d work for the company. She misjudged the implications of being in that role. More on that next week.
Let’s be clear. CSR is smart business. I don’t doubt that it can be driven by community-spirited, non-profit motives, but it’s ultimately corporate self-interest. To this Executive MBA grad, there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s good public relations. Good public relations is good business. Good business means more profits, happier shareholders, and a management more secure in its position.
Philip Morris, the second biggest tobacco company in the world by revenue and the home of major brands such as Marlboro, wants to maximise and increase profits and shareholder dividends. Any well-governed company would. The problem for Philip Morris is that tobacco has faced decades of ostracisation from doctors, and progressively stricter anti-smoking health regulations.
I lived in London when things started to change. In the mid-nineties, the air in the pubs would be thick with cigarette smoke. When you got home, your hair and clothing reeked of stale smoke, even though you yourself hadn’t smoked. Fifteen years later, pubs were smoke-free.
Despite increasingly tough policies outlawing smoking worldwide, more graphic warnings on cigarette packs, more information about the harmful and carcinogenic effects of smoking and a more robust medical fight against the practice, sales of tobacco products worldwide continue to be strong. People in many parts of the world still smoke anywhere, anytime, inside and outside – particularly in Eastern Europe, East Asia and the Middle East. Much of it is cultural.
According to the markets data portal Statista, the global tobacco market in 2020 was US$932 billion. Leading the pack is the Chinese company, China National Tobacco Corporation, with US$108 billion in revenue. They produce 90 per cent of all the cigarettes sold in China, a formidable share of the world’s biggest country market. Philip Morris Inc, which has a presence in 180 countries including T&T, reported revenues last year of US$79.8 billion.
However, the health and counter-cultural headwinds pushing against the tobacco industry are strong. Regulation of smoking elsewhere has become much tougher. Although analysts expect growth at an annual rate of 1.8 per cent between 2021 and 2028 (according to Statista), they see the industry as potentially volatile. Growth expectations may be illusory. Despite robust returns, cigarette companies are seeing the writing on the wall, and are starting to adjust.
It’s not just tobacco. Driven by cultural and environmental forces, petroleum companies are visualising a post-hydrocarbon future; emphasising their green credentials, and rolling out environmentally-friendly CSR initiatives and messaging. The social media presences of Shell and BP are unrecognisable from a decade ago.
Philip Morris’s response to the changing winds was to form a working relationship with leading doctors from the UK, Spain and Bulgaria. Earlier this year I joined other journalists in a worldwide virtual press conference (anchored from Bulgaria by Philip Morris), at which we questioned the company and the doctors about their partnership.
One of the participants, Dr Peter Harper, is a leading oncologist and consultant at Guy’s and St Thomas Hospital in London. He said – to the face of his conference hosts – that “quitting tobacco smoking is the best option”. Dr Harper pulled no punches about the cancer-causing effect of what he described as the “nasty polycarbons” released by burning tobacco.
So where are Philip Morris and the doctors going with this? The company wants to plug any revenue gap. The doctors want to reduce the harmful effects of smoking. They both think that e-cigarettes are the solution.
The doctors’ logic is simple. Many people don’t outright quit the things that are killing them, even after being diagnosed. Many diabetics continue to consume sugar and flour. High blood pressure patients, too much salt. High cholesterol sufferers, fatty foods. Patients with chronic bronchitis and emphysema, cigarette smoking. Medical research in the UK shows that 64 per cent of people diagnosed with cancer caused by smoking continue to smoke afterwards.
“This is very distressing”, Dr Harper said.
Since it’s hard to get people to give up smoking, the strategy is harm reduction rather than harm elimination. Playing the percentages. Vaping is increasingly seen as having its own health dangers, but the doctors say it’s a less-worse alternative to cigarette smoking. The heat generated by vaping – 500 rather than 900 degrees Celsius – releases fewer harmful polycarbons. Research by Public Health England shows that e-cigarettes contributed to 20,000 people a year quitting normal cigarettes. Given the high rate of recidivism by smokers, the doctors “take win”.
Philip Morris is ramping up production of e-cigarettes, known in the industry as RRPs – reduced risk products. They’ll ensure that revenue isn’t threatened, regardless of where the cigarette market goes. Doctors would prefer cigarettes to disappear altogether, and they don’t really like e-cigarettes either. It’s a marriage of convenience.
The author is a media
consultant. He’s at oringordon.com