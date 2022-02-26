Upending civilisation

In 2014, after he invaded and annexed Crimea, I wrote an article on Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing him as “the most dangerous man in the world” who poses “an existential threat” to humanity.
On Thursday he brought us to the brink with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He warned any attempt to stop him would be met with “consequences you have never encountered in your history”, and reminded us ominously “Russia is a powerful nuclear state”.
On the other side, the Western alliance, with three nuclear powers—the US, France and Great Britain—are unified in response. President Joe Biden declared “Putin chose this war and he and his country will bear the consequences.” Jens Soltenberg, NATO Secretary General said Russia’s “cold-blooded invasion” will strengthen unity among the organisation’s 30 members which have activated defence plans. Wall Street Journal columnist Gerald F Seib wrote: “This invasion will change the world.”
In that 2014 article, I described Putin as an anachronism who “wants to turn back the clock and return Russia to the days of Soviet power and influence. Putin’s goal is a new Russian empire, not like the Soviet Union, but with independent states under Russian political influence and control”.
This clearly remains his objective. He has demanded NATO not expand to include Ukraine and other ex-Soviet countries, refrain from deploying offensive weapons near Russian borders and roll back deployments to Eastern Europe. The Financial Times says this “strikes at the post-Cold war settlement that allows all European states to choose their own destinies. It steps up Moscow’s efforts to redraw the continent’s security architecture in its favour, marking an assault on the rules-based international system”.
Ukraine has been Putin’s special target. As I reminded readers three months ago, historically Russia has dominated Ukraine which it conquered and colonised in the 17th and 18th centuries, marking “Russia’s arrival as a major European power”; that without Ukraine, Russia is “relegated to the fringes of Europe, both physically and figuratively”; that Moscow “dreads” loss of Ukraine and would fight for it.
Indeed, Putin denies Ukraine’s very right to exist as revealed in his TV address last Monday when, “twisted with anger”, he made the shocking assertion that “Ukraine has never had its own authentic statehood”, that it was a part of Russia’s historic territory and an “integral part of Russia’s history, culture, spiritual space”.
This is total distortion. Yale history professor Timothy Snyder says, “Ukraine has its own distinct and fascinating history and Ukrainians have as much a right to a future as anyone else.” Putin has emerged as “a throwback to Czarist Russia” with an imperial agenda. Indeed, after he annexed Crimea, then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel described him as a leader using 19th-century methods in the 21st century. “An anachronism,” I said then.
Yet, before Joe Biden, three US presidents were misguided about the brutal dictator. George W Bush “was able to get a sense of his soul” and found him “to be very straight-forward and trustworthy”. Barack Obama naively embarked on a “reset” with Russia and gave Putin a virtual green light to flex his muscles in eastern Europe by cancelling a US missile defence system scheduled for Poland and the Czech Republic but strongly opposed by Russia. Donald Trump consistently expressed a personal affinity for Putin, saying foolishly, “I like Putin, he likes me.”
Biden has had the right approach. Under his leadership, NATO has been invigorated and western allies united. Strong sanctions will hit Russia’s economy, financial institutions and Putin’s inner circle. Germany has halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to deliver Russian natural gas directly to Europe.
But Ukrainians must be helped in defending themselves. They are standing up. The centre of Kyiv was still under government control yesterday as the country’s troops continue to withstand the biggest invasion force in Europe in half a century. Over 3,500 Russians have been reportedly killed and 200 captured. Russian forces lost about 14 aircraft, including transport planes carrying paratroopers, eight helicopters, 102 tanks and 536 armoured personnel carriers. “We have successfully repelled enemy attacks,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a televised address. The West is helping. Biden is providing US$600 million in military aid to Ukraine and has ordered more than 12,000 troops to Europe, bringing the total to nearly 100,000. NATO has no obligation to intervene militarily in defence of Ukraine, which is not a member. However, it continues to supply military weapons, including air defence systems. “We are in this for the long haul,” says Jens Stoltenberg.
Indeed, Ukraine could be just the beginning. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warns, “Tomorrow Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, as well as Poland, could be next.” Where this will end is anybody’s guess. Writing in the Financial Times, retired British General Richard Shirreff says Putin’s invasion is nothing less than the return to Europe of what Otto Von Bismarck called “the politics of blood and iron”, and warns that in this war, a simple mistake could bring NATO and Russia into nuclear conflict with the gravest consequences for humanity. Others sound similar warnings. Tragically, civilisation is being upended.