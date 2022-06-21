Upskill to what?

FROM a variety of angles, one can easily interrogate the Prime Minister’s address to the country on Labour Day. He says, as an example, that the Government stands resolute in defence of our future, even in these uncertain times, confident that with the support of all, including labour, Trinidad and Tobago’s success is assured.
Well the labour movement poured its own cold water on this reach for solidarity. By popular proclamation, those gathered passed a symbolic vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister at the annual Labour Day rally in Fyzabad on Sunday.
They rejected his play for common cause, that the Government, “in all its policies and social programmes, stands with labour in representing these and all our citizens who expect the best of what the country could afford.”
He reiterated an earlier pea for understanding, in the face of the movement’s outright rejection of the CPO’s two per cent initial offer, over the eight-year period for which widespread negotiations have begun.
Elsewhere in the public discourse over the issue, the Prime Minister made a point about outlining the added costs involved in meeting a four per cent increase in wages and salaries. The question here is this: Is he suggesting that the Government is prepared to undertake such borrowings, or is he appealing for greater understanding, so that such borrowing will not be necessary?
He had earlier left the impression that the CPO’s original two per cent offer over the eight-year period in question was what is affordable. This is given the added revenues which accrued as a result of the increase in energy prices, because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said then that the State was in a position to give a little more, from the little more it was receiving.
He said, at a four per cent increase for the period 2014-2019, the Government would have to borrow as much as $2.5 billion to meet resulting backpay commitments up to 2022. On top of that, he said a further $500 million would be required annually to treat with those increased commitments in the civil service, the teaching service, the Defence Force and among Government daily-rated employees. He hasn’t begun to factor in the considerations for workers at the statutory authorities and the State enterprises, he seemed to be pleading.
Was he seeking to appeal directly to the workers, such that they might have been able to call their leaders to greater, better appreciation of the bigger picture?
Sunday’s outright rejection of any such entreaty in Fyzabad is near ominous.
More fundamentally, however, the Prime Minister went further in his Labour Day appeal for what could easily be construed as common sense.
He said it required workers today to understand “the realities”, placing himself or herself within the larger picture, and recognising “the need to upskill, for the new market and not lose energy on short-term gains.”
Quite apart from the dissonant chord played here, in asking workers to recalibrate what they see as their just desserts for years of sweat and tears, who told him to raise this bogey about “upskilling”?
In two separate pieces of tear-jerking reporting in this newspaper this month alone, young, bright and ambitious nationals have been sharing their laments over what, for many of them, continues to be the impossible dream.
The first feature, on June 5, highlighted a worker who was retrenched at TSTT after 16 years on the job. Sensing that he needed to do exactly what the Prime Minister is here and now advocating, he had gone and done a master’s degree. He had it in hand when the retrenchment came in 2018, for a batch of 500 workers. More than a year later, he was forced to accept a job paying $9,000 a month less than his salary at TSTT. This income is less than his expenses.
This past Sunday, under the headline “Unemployment and the brain drain,” this story began as follows:
“Twenty-five year old Lisa (not her real name), a university graduate with First Class Honours, packed her bags and left Trinidad and Tobago to pursue a career in Japan, after years of unemployment, stagnancy and what she called ‘an alarming lack of opportunities’.”
Next to this lament, in a green-bordered box is a sidebar headed, “It’s so discouraging.” The narrator here says, as an example, “It’s as though the threshold keeps moving further and further away for those who work hard and do their best to be qualified.” A second interviewee bemoans what he says is the current T&T reality, “where you still have to fight up like a man or woman with no qualifications for about five to ten years before you get through, and you might end up in a different field.”
For many more thousands, it seems the prospect of betterment by “upskilling” remains an illusion. In any case, however, this is a whole other argument, alien to the demand for what is being seen as proper compensation for work going back almost a decade. It is discordant, in the Prime Minister’s latest appeal for understanding.
