Urban etiquette

SO last week I wrote about violence and hot cognition, and that children and adolescents are prone to school violence mainly as a result of their growing adolescent brain that still has concrete thinking, not understanding consequences and impulsive, risk-taking behaviour. And that is just the baseline. School violence has further increased post-pandemic by more than 25 per cent worldwide, so what we are experiencing now in Trinidad is just a lag of what was happening everywhere else.

Every country, including ours, had a slightly different approach to the pandemic with various levels of restrictions, and each approach was customised to the culture, population density, health and level of comorbidities, in addition to World Health Organisation (WHO) advice and recommendations. The intent was to reduce death and population loss.

Like everything, there were side effects.

Economically we had persons who lost their jobs, and worldwide there is now increased inflation and recession. Creatively, the artiste community had a creative void in addition to a financial one. The uncertainty of the pandemic subsumed any chance of a creative space and seed.

Psychologically, each age group was affected in various ways and the effects peaked at different times. The elderly suffered with isolation, and a majority of them had cognitive decline and depression. The mid-age adults were stressed with the economic fallout and the balance of trying to take care of themselves, their older parents and their younger children.

The children and adolescents, though, had their effects slightly lagged and we are now seeing the effects of their loss at not seeing their friends—the most important aspects of their lives. We are also seeing their discordance, trying to manoeuvre the virtual and social media world into which they had been immersed for the ­greater part of two years, and the real world of school and teachers and conflict and rules—rules they had forgotten, conflict-resolution skills which they had lost.

I am in Gasparillo talking to another teacher and she tells me, “We had no transition for the schoolchildren, JP. We, meaning the entire world. We underestimated the effects which simmered for a while and are now erupting. It was difficult for us as adults to transition from full virtual work to full face-to-face or hybrid and, even now, some of us are still struggling with the transition. With children, one day they were home and next day it was school. No in-between. What did we expect? They could only react!”

Maybe at the end of the second school term, she suggested, at the beginning of the July vacation period, we should have extra school for two weeks. Even one week would be something. Instead, with a schedule of mindfulness, educational games, conflict-resolution scenarios, review of school policies, class group sessions of just talking and venting and sharing and listening. It could be a two-week period of orientation and transition, to reset. If we adults needed time, they would also need some time.

The Gasparillo teacher also found we are trying to get back into the old school pants after we have grown out of them. It is similar to many organisations working efficiently virtually during the pandemic, but now insisting their employees must all return to face-to-face as the only option.

If they, the pupils, have their virtual personas in their virtual world, we should try to connect with them there, too. Not saying school should be virtual. That is what caused the problem in the first place. But use that already-learned space and meet them halfway. Short Ministry of Education-sanctioned podcasts available after school and on weekends for extra learning. Short audiobooks to increase the creative writing ability. Even video games, specific ones, have been shown to help with finding solutions and conflict resolution. It may be that we have to use an additional and separate orientation week to teach teachers how to traverse the virtual online platform to accentuate and augment learning.

The Gasparillo art teacher then started pointing. “You know what I also hate, JP? We just had two years of virtual school. Then we have rain and flooding, and we cancel school. Why not just go back to virtual school for that day? We should be agile enough to be able to flip back as needed. With climate change, there are going to be more of these days. Covid has caused change. We cannot go back to how it used to be. Not the same old school pants.”

For the upsurge in school violence some are blaming the parents; others, the teachers; some, the education system. I am saying let us blame no one.

We have a susceptible age group of children and adolescents. We had a pandemic with necessary lockdowns. We have a society trying to transition to a new, modified norm which fits our changing mentality and environment. We have the susceptible age group confused and reacting.

I am saying the solution is having safety officers in every school, at least for an initial six-month period, to reinforce rules and boundaries that they forgot. I am saying the solution is also us changing the system to more meet their needs and multiple worlds.

I am saying the solution may be also, for a while, just holding their hands.

—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.

