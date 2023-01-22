Urban etiquette

So, I had some friends staying with me over the Christmas season. They were also celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. In between all the family limes, their pending anniversary gave us a window to also celebrate the aunts, uncles and cousins who were married for many years.
It was fun to reminisce on how they all first met, whether it be a work conference or just being bowled over seeing the potential spouse at a relative’s house, or tasting their sweet hand with food for the first time and knowing that they were the one. Some of the couples had been married for over 30 and 40 years.
In today’s short attention, social media-influenced, polygamy-accepted, situationship-oriented, serial relationship propensity, “throw in the towel easily” marriage culture, I give kudos to anyone who can celebrate any successful marriage. Anything over ten years, using the parameter of longevity, to me, can be deemed a success.
Many of the other aunts, uncles, cousins, though, were divorced or separated and had moved on to new relationships. No matter what the trigger, the amount of preparation, the rightness of the decision, the compartmentalisation of the assets, the ages of the children, the widened and prolonged emotional distance, divorces and separations are always traumatic.
No matter how mature, matter-of-fact and intellectual we try to be about it, there is an overwhelming sense of failure and, at varying levels, a broken heart. Not just the couple are affected but the children, in-laws, extended family, communal friends. Especially if the marriage was more than 20 or 30 years, then that spouse is all some of the extended family may have ever known and is a de facto biological member and sometimes even closer than actual biological family. The extended family and friends also grieve the loss and the saying goodbye.
The rules of the breakup can be vague for the extended family and friends. If the breakup is amicable and there is co-parenting of the children and everyone is part of a modern family dynamic, it is much easier for the extended family and friends to retain some relationship with the ex-spouse or ex-long-term boyfriend/girlfriend. If the breakup, though, is acrimonious, the rules of engagement or the urban etiquette, as it is called, for retaining any form of relationship with the ousted ex is much more vague, and the manoeuvring can be like walking through a minefield.
Sometime ago when I was slightly younger, when I broke up with my then-fiancé, I was surprised at the inability and unwillingness to also break up with the in-laws, especially the mother-in-law. She was a really kind woman.
For a long while myself and the ex-in-laws would sneak around, having covert meet-ups and phone calls. I would go to their house when I knew there was no chance the ex would be there, and we would lime, as if there were no breakup and no significant event had occurred. I felt like I was having an outside fling with my in-laws. It all seemed very illicit.
The traditional urban etiquette rules of breakups then implied one had to choose a side. Thus, continuing to keep the relationship going seemed to be against the rules. We liked each other so much, though, that we continued anyway. This went on for a while. Eventually, though, when the ex was involved in another relationship, the boundaries became harder to maintain. If they wanted to talk about the new girlfriend, I had to remind them that it was none of my business. Eventually the end point of the relationship with the in-laws seemed unclear.
Would we have to ignore each other for the holidays, birthdays and graduations? How about further along the line when there were children involved? We finally decided to break up. This was an additional loss, though, and it caused even more sadness and heartbreak. The parents were really wonderful people.
So, that was then. Now in the present, a few years later, the hard questions still exist. After an acrimonious divorce or separation, can one, or should one, still stay friends with the ex-in-laws? Can you keep the in-laws, especially if children are not involved? What about the friends? As a friend, do you have to choose sides when a couple breaks up? Most people feel a sense of loyalty to and choose the person they have known the longest, the person they are closest to or the person who was not at fault. Do you instead try to be neutral and set boundaries for the new relationships with the now-single couple?
Recently I met a friend of one of my divorced relatives. He had chosen the side of the husband whom he had known for most of his life. We shrugged and looked wistfully at each other. Even now, years later, one could see he still grieved the loss of the friendship with the wife. It reminded me of the ex-mother-in-law who had died suddenly a few years after we had broken up. Like him, wistfully, regretfully, I still grieved that loss.
After divorce and separation, after the perceived failure, if any relationship is worth it, maybe choose any or all sides, and make the relationships last, for 20 years, or even just a lifetime.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.