Urban etiquette

SO, my primary school was Cumana RC school in Cumana, Toco. Childhood and my present decade are probably the decades with the most idyllic fun I have had in my life. Don’t get me wrong, the other decades were a hoot, but nothing beats back childhood in Cumana. Primary school was fun with learning and play and curiosity. Secondary school was also good, mainly focussed on academia, discipline, competition and growing with new groups of friends.
Fast forward to the present where children are growing up much faster, they are much more exposed, social media is an institution and there is some degree of violence in all schools. Parents now have to not just teach children about ethical behaviour, separation from group think, critical thinking and thinking outside the box, they also have to teach them the balance of how to deal with bullying, how to decide when to snitch and when not to snitch, conflict resolution and also how to protect themselves and fight if they have tried everything else and they are cornered with some persons intent on beating them up. Also, how to weigh the situation and sometimes just take a small beat up to resolve the issue and win in the long run. Violence and fighting in schools is now fairly commonplace. Now that we have had the post-pandemic effects added to the mix, school violence is now surging and escalating to new heights that educators have not previously seen. And it is not just Trinidad and Tobago. School violence worldwide post pandemic on average has increased by more than 25 per cent, both in terms of the number of incidents and their severity. The increases were obvious in US from early 2022. With our extended pandemic school lockdowns, we are lagging behind and ours started a few months later and has continued and even increased.
To be fair, when one looks at the chronology of the effects of the pandemic on children and adolescents, the violence surge is not at all surprising. Firstly, we have underestimated the impact of the loss of relatives who died from Covid-19. Some children lost their family members in one fell swoop. Then we had the economic impact where some children had to move homes with new family dynamics or be economically downgraded. Then the two years of online school came with increases in online violence including abuse, harassment, and bullying. Aside from the curriculum, schools also teach social skills and boundaries, more so than even the household. So, for two online years that aspect was non-functional and thus adolescents did not learn how to behave and when to stop.
But that is just the beginning. If we analyse even further, just by not being in school, our children and adolescents probably suffered even more than adults. As children and adolescents develop, there is emotional separation from parents and increased egocentrism and peer to peer identification. This means that our teenagers naturally and cognitively focus on themselves and their friends mainly during this period. Their parents and family, although important for support and grounding, are not the focus and are less important. So, during those peak pandemic years with no face-to-face schools, adolescents had less access to their peers and friends, the most important factors in their lives. This would have been a significant loss.
We have to also look at how the adolescent brain functions. They start off with mainly concrete thinking where things are either black or white. They then develop some abstract thinking where they start to understand about nuances and shades of grey. Parts of their brain develop slower though, and the frontal lobe is the last area to mature. This area deals with logical thinking, complex decision making, impulse control and being able to understand consequences. So, your adolescent child is naturally going to have lapses in judgement with increased risk-taking impulsive behaviour, and mood swings. When adolescents are not thinking and they are acting impulsively, it is called hot cognition.
So essentially during the school lockdowns, children and adolescents, already prone to black and white thinking with hot cognition, suffered loss and grief, were more depressed and anxious, had more online violence, saw less of their friends (the most important aspect of their lives), did not make new friends, and were not taught social skills and boundaries. Essentially, they have been lost.
So, I met up with an experienced teacher in the supermarket a few days ago and she gives me another insight. She says no wonder our children now are lost and confused. They live double and triple lives. They have the online persona in the virtual world of social media with its various changing rules and dynamics. Then they have to be young adults who have to grow up too fast in an increasingly violent society with increasing crime, domestic abuse, and aggression. Then they restarted school, and we expected them to behave like children within the rules. But they forgot how to behave and even what the rules were. So, as they relearn school, they are using the two inappropriate personas with which they were equipped, the virtual and social media influenced one and the mirror of present violent society one. They do not know what to do or who to be. The results. Violence and hot cognition.
Continues next week
Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency
medicine lecturer with The UWI and
a member of TEL institute.