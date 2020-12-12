Urgent need for diversification

The large retailer, PriceSmart, has told us it has to cut its range of imported goods because of the national shortage of foreign exchange. To compound this, we also heard that Tringen 1 at Pt Lisas is to stop operation because of a shortage of gas; further reducing the rents, foreign exchange. As expected, there is a call for the devaluation of the TT$.
But, T&T is in an economic development crisis. The economy has to be rebuilt, our GDP growth has to be put on a sustainable footing. However, the three pillars on which this has to be done are labour, capital and the continuing ability of the economy to innovate, to reinvent itself.
To really make a competent comment on how we should go about this, one should first look at the economic development theories in the current literature. One of these is that of Cobb-Douglas, whose formula shows that economic output is a function of the capital utilised, the labour and another variable called the Total Factor Productivity (TFP). This productivity factor (TFP) is affected by a huge variety of technological, economic and cultural factors that include innovation, investment in more productive sectors (eg, diversification), economic policies aimed at liberalisation of the economy and competition.
Hence, this TFP has become a proxy for technological (knowledge application) progress, and may even be seen in part as such for the dynamic economic model. Note, however, that the Cobbs-Douglas formula was not derived via any principle of economics or technology. It was developed statistically using data over a period for the US economy; it best applies at the microeconomic level.
Indeed, Robert Solow, Emeritus Professor at MIT, talks about the “Solow Residual”, which is that portion of the economy’s growth that cannot be attributed to the accumulation of capital and/or labour. It is a measure of productivity growth and this is usually akin to the TFP. In the Cobb-Douglas formula an increase in TFP amplifies the impact of even existing capital and labour inputs.
Hence the TFP is fundamental in explaining the difference in economic development among countries. In fact, Prof Solow tells us that this TFP, productivity growth, gives increasing output with constant capital and labour, ie, these are then being used more efficiently.
He found that only one-eighth of the increase in labour productivity in the US between 1909 and 1949 could be attributed to increased capital. In other words, the US became economically great because of US know-how, ie, application of knowledge, innovation to the economy. The call made by President Trump to return jobs to the US may be insufficient to “make America great again”!
Dr Roger Hosein tells us that migrant labour (in the context of the existing migrant Venezuelan labour) may be willing to work for a lower wage than nationals, so improving the return on capital/investment.
Hence his concern, given that this can provide an incentive to capital (domestic and foreign), is the direction of this capital flow. He suggests the State will have to guide this flow, otherwise it may simply go into non-tradeables (services, personal care), which demand the use of foreign exchange, while not generating any.
In my last article, “A 360 degree pivot”, I detailed the economic model of Singapore and, in particular, the economic policies of its government; investment (local and foreign) in highly productive sectors, liberalisation of the economy, R&D that drove innovation and further, the increase in labour that was knowledgeable so giving a growth rate from US$0.7 billion in 1960 to US$373 billion in 2020.
The Singapore government continuously focused on improving its TFP, capital and labour, the fundamental components of the Cobb-Douglas formula. China, on the other hand, is experiencing a slowdown in its economic growth since it focused on increasing capital and labour in its Cobb-Douglas mix, ignoring the build-up of its indigenous technology, innovation. Still, the R&D by Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications company, in the creation of the 5G technologies, indicates an appreciation of the importance of this factor in economic development.
If we were to now look at T&T’s economy through the joint lens of Cobb-Douglas and Prof Solow, it is obvious that its relatively poor GDP growth (US$0.54 billion in 1960 to US$24.1 billion in 2019), with the export of much of its graduate workforce, is due to a lack of focus on its TFP and, in particular, the ability of successive governments to initiate measures as defined in the above.
Simply put, T&T as a small open plantation economy with an on-shore that utilises the major part of the country’s labour (94 per cent), in general, used the rents from the energy sector to provide mainly non-tradeables—ie, is a parasitic economy that ignores the improvement of indigenous innovation, technology, particularly in its nondescript attempt at exports.
The local capital, given the rents from the energy sector, supports the low-risk on-shore economy with good returns and any growth that there is, depends on the availability of these rents.
With the apparent depletion of the petroleum resource and the associated reduction in rents, the need for a so-called diversification of the economy is urgent.
Hence, this diversification is about increasing economic growth via Government policies, acquisition and creation of knowledge, efficient use of its knowledgeable labour, innovation and the building of globally competitive exports. Hence, the recent EU TT$84 million fund available to the Government to support on-shore entrepreneurs with innovative ideas is insufficient to initiate the indigenous effort needed for export driven growth in T&T. In short, T&T has to be about building a national innovation system—a process which has already had two false starts in the country!