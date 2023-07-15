USA, India—stronger together

For almost 60 years they remained oceans apart, literally and metaphorically, India in the east, America the west; both democracies, one developing and the world’s largest, the other developed and the most powerful; one pursuing non-alignment, the other global supremacy. Now, for their mutual benefit, they are getting close. And stronger together.
Rapturous reception greeted India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent momentous state visit to the United States. He had a “star-studded” White House state banquet in his honour, and joined a select group, including Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela, in addressing a joint session of Congress a second time, receiving multiple standing ovations from both Republicans and Democrats, signalling bi-partisan support for India and its leader. The Financial Times calls it “the seismic shift in US-India relations over the past 25 years, accelerating under President Joe Biden.”
Two main factors drive the relationship—India’s growing global economic power and its indispensability in checking China in Asia. India is becoming “a pillar of the world economy”, equal to America, China or the European Union, says Modi. Already the world’s fifth largest economy, it is expected to overtake Japan and Germany by 2028, moving into third spot behind the US and China with GDP of US$8.4 trillion.
Its main exports, services, will reach US$325 billion this financial year. With millions of software workers and new engineers, the country is a major destination for the multi-billion-dollar global off-shoring industry. India is also becoming a major global manufacturing hub, heading to export goods worth US$1 trillion by 2030.
Global supply chains are locating there, Apple is now assembling seven per cent of iPhones in India. Its boss, Tim Cook, says “the dynamism in the market is unbelievable”; growth “unlike anything you have seen,” says The Economist. Investment is at its highest for over a decade and exports could achieve a record US$770.2 billion this financial year.
Modi’s visit will produce further dynamism as semiconductor deals bring advanced technology manufacturing to India. Micron Technology, Applied Materials and microchip manufacturer Lam Research will engage in joint ventures worth several billions. “We have transitioned to a relationship involving transfer of technology, co-development and co-production,” says Modi.
And by 2030, India will have the world’s largest middle-class, nearly 80 per cent of Indian households. Already the world’s most populous, and one of the world’s youngest populations, it will add 273 million people by 2050, 50 per cent below age 24. Unlike greying US, China and Europe, India, “brimming with youthful energy”, will have “a large workforce for many decades, fuelling growth” and could attain “the top spot” by 2050 with GDP exceeding US$85 trillion. America clearly recognises its future economic partner.
Shared distrust of China in the Indo-Pacific also drives the new relationship. No neutrality or non-alignment here. On this visit, defence deals worth several billions were signed to increase India’s military capacity. General Electric will jointly manufacture fighter-jet engines with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics, which will now access “coveted” US jet engine technology never yet shared even with treaty allies, binding the two countries’ defence industries for decades.
Biden terms it “a landmark agreement”; and Modi says, America and India were “strangers in defence co-operation. Now, the US is one of our most important defence partners.” Also, New Delhi will purchase 30 upgraded high-altitude armed drones from General Atomics, manufacturing some at home, strengthening capacity to monitor its 3,500-kilometre Himalayan border with China, and counter moves by Beijing’s military.
Then there is space. India and America will send a joint mission to the International Space Station next year in addition to facilitating collaboration between their private sectors in the space economy. This will support New Delhi’s own homegrown space programme, like the Indian Space Research Organisation, developing its own spacecraft to take astronauts to orbit, and Chandrayaan-3, India’s mission to the moon which launched its rocket on Friday afternoon.
“We are growing our major defence partnership with more joint exercises, more cooperation between our defence industries, and more consultation and coordination across all domains,” said Biden. India and the US have reached “an unprecedented level of trust”, Modi told The Wall Street Journal, while US national security adviser Jake Sullivan deemed it a “transformational moment”.
In welcoming developments, former Indian foreign minister Shivshankar Menon says for “a modern, developed economy”, India must “work with the US”. The 4.4-million US Indian diaspora would certainly agree. They found opportunity in America, capitalised, and are seen as the most successful immigrants in the country, the highest-income, most-educated group, creating a most positive influence for their motherland.
The Economist says “thanks in part to its diaspora, India’s soft power is world-beating. The bosses of Alphabet, IBM, Microsoft and Google are of Indian descent, as are the heads of three of America’s five top business schools”. In addition, 155 Indian companies employ nearly 125,000 people across 50 US states exceeding $22 billion in investments.
“Reflecting the accomplishment of Indian-Americans, 70 per cent of the wider American public views India favourably, compared with 15 per cent for China,” says The Economist. When the people also approve, there is no stopping India and America getting closer and stronger together.
—Ralph Maraj