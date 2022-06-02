UWI hot potato

In a rather deft political move, the Government has dropped the hot potato of tertiary education cost-cutting into the lap of The University of the West Indies.
Based on the statement of Finance Minister Colm Imbert at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference, the Government intends to implement a ten-per cent reduction in its subvention to The UWI for the 2022-23 academic year. This amounts to a cut of over $50 million from the current subvention of over $500 million a year.
Exactly how this $50 million shortfall is to be covered has put the Government and The UWI on a collision course, with the university proposing an increase in tuition fees and the Government rejecting this outright, suggesting instead that The UWI cut its operational cost by reducing the number of courses offered to students.
The issue here is not new, as universities the world over grapple with the funding challenge of delivering a quality education at an affordable cost. However, in taking the issue public yesterday, the Government took the unfortunate tack of framing the narrative as one of financial self-indulgence by The UWI in a situation where the economy is strapped for cash.
For a money manager with an eye on the bottom line, the fact that the St Augustine campus offers over 300 academic courses must seem extravagant, but for academics and students, a wide range of courses is an indicator of a world class university. To reference one of the better known names, Harvard University offers 3,700 courses in 50 fields of undergraduate study, with a total undergraduate enrolment of just 5,222. While Minister Imbert did not say how many of the 16,000 to 17,000 students benefiting from the 300-plus courses at The UWI are in the undergraduate cohort, undergraduates are known to be in the vast majority.
The fact that the Government has baulked at The UWI’s proposal to cover the deficit by an increase in tuition fees is not surprising. The funding of education is a very volatile issue the world over, and especially in post-colonial countries like Trinidad and Tobago, where it has been the single most important avenue for breaking the cycle of generational poverty. For T&T, subsidising education at every level has been an important avenue through which revenue from the national patrimony of oil and gas is shared among all.
The Government should exercise restraint in framing the problem as the St Augustine campus’ inability to live within the budget given to it by the Government, especially when the Government itself has been unable to live within its means for the past 13 years of deficit-budgeting. The fact is that education, like water, is not a commercial proposition, and definitely not for countries like T&T that are grappling with the challenge of levelling the playing field in education.
However, the minister having cast the first stone, it is now up to The UWI community and others to step forward and raise the level of the debate and carry the challenge to a productive outcome for the society as a whole.