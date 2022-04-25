Last week, The UWI St Augustine Principal Prof Brian Copeland all but foreshadowed a tuition fee increase. Citing The UWI’s TT$45 million deficit, a fee reduction in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and a 21-year run since fees have been increased, Copeland justified the need for The UWI to operate more like a business in order to be profitable and sustainable. Of all the possible streams of revenue available to The UWI, student fees present one of the main sources to begin the “Operation Revenue Revolution 75+” (RR75+) initiative.
RR75+ is based on a funding model comprising “50 per cent revenue from The UWI’s contributing Caribbean governments and 50 per cent revenue from the University’s entrepreneurial actions”. The majority of the “50 per cent from the University’s entrepreneurial actions” targets student fees, 20 per cent from regional and ten per cent from international students.
In keeping with a business mentality, The UWI will do what it needs to do in order to remain viable. However, the proposed model for financial viability will continue the sector-wide increase in cost of living.
This increase leads to me wonder, “is university education worth the cost?” As someone currently in a PhD programme at the University of Massachusetts, my answer would unequivocally be “Yes”. However, considering global inflation trends, I am compelled to add that prospective students, particularly postgraduates, ought to reassess if they their intended degree will yield the level of employability they expect.
I say this as a UWI alum with a BA and MA in literature. At the time of beginning my BA I knew my degree had less chances of employability compared with a STEM graduate.
This knowledge didn’t deter me, partly because I was passionate about literature and I suppose partly because GATE funding was unconditionally guaranteed. My passion carried over to postgrad study where at the time GATE funded 50 per cent of tuition.
Today, undergrads require a means test for any form of GATE funding while postgrads have to pay 100 per cent of their tuition. A lot has changed, and these changes make a huge difference when considering what to study or if to study at all, particularly at the postgrad level.
Given the already 100 per cent tuition cost that postgrads have to cover, any further fee increases will impact such students more than undergrads. Increased cost of study will lead to decreased enrolment.
Decreased enrolment will impact the production of research. With less research conducted, the UWI’s reputation stands to be weakened. This is a concern for a different article. For now, I choose to focus on the already declining enrolment at The UWI.
The UWI’s Student Statistical Digest reveals that postgrad enrolment has declined consecutively during each of the past six Academic Years (AY), from 5,921 in AY 2015/2016 to 4,209 in AY 2020/2021, a 29 per cent decrease. Undergrad enrolment also declined during the same period, from 12,048 to 10,998, an 8.7 per cent decrease.
The steeper enrolment decline in postgrad study could point to decreasing relevance of postgrad education or economic factors. However, without data to suggest otherwise I conclude this purely out of speculation. Whatever the reason, expect postgrad, and undergrad, enrolment to decline even further, especially with an inevitable tuition increase.
This leads back to my earlier question which I will now amend to read, “In light of fee increases, do you think postgrad study is going to be worth it?” The “it” being your time and your money.
Given the saturated job market and global inflation trends, you just might find that pursuing a postgrad degree at this time may not be the most viable decision to make.
The major caveat of course would be if you are currently employed.
However, would the cost of postgrad study justify the time commitment? A different question therefore might arise such as “Would my job prospects be improved with industry experience or higher education?” An undergrad degree in any field makes you job-ready. On the other hand, a postgrad degree is not always a requirement, especially for certain fields.
We know the cliché; time is money. With a UWI tuition fee increase looming, any prospective postgrad will face the reality that for now the time that they have might be better spent earning money than spending it on a higher degree that may not be as worth it as expected.