Vaccinate our children

The Paediatric Association of Jamaica supports the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the full and prompt implementation of its Covid-19 immunisation programme for children aged 12 to 18 years.
The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a tremendous toll around the world, with the third wave involving the Delta variant affecting over 124 countries, including here in the Caribbean and in Jamaica. The Jamaican epidemic involves primarily an unimmunised (95 per cent) population, with a trend towards more severe disease, especially in those with co-morbidities. Regrettably, we have had over 62,700 cases and over 1,400 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Hospitals are currently at or over capacity. Test positivity rates are now trending at 44 per cent to 48 per cent, with reproductive rates of 1.4.
The pandemic has been particularly challenging for Jamaican children. There are increased reports of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations for multi-system inflammatory syndrome—a complication of the infection. There have been reports of severe respiratory disease in newborns. School-age children have suffered significant loss of learning, feelings of social isolation and significant abuse. The Jamaican experience in our children is mirrored in many other parts of the world, including the United States.
The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 mRNA vaccine has received full approval for use in those aged 16 years and older from the FDA in the United States as of August 23. The WHO has granted emergency approval for use in children 15 to 18, and in children age 12 to 15 years with co-morbidities. This was based on clinical trials done in children older than 12 years and adults, which demonstrated safety, effectiveness and an appropriate immune response. The Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine has also been recommended by other regulatory international bodies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USA, for use in children aged 12 to 18 years who have no contra-indication to the vaccine. It is given as an injection in the upper arm, two doses three weeks apart.
Vaccines have long provided a safe means of protection against several infectious diseases. Jamaica and the Caribbean have an excellent record of successes in this regard. We encourage children, along with their parents, teachers and school staff to get vaccinated. This will provide a means for children to return to face-to-face classes. It has been suggested that for the paediatric immunisation to be successful, at least 60 per cent of our adult population should be vaccinated.
We recognise the rare risk of cardiac inflammation associated with the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine. This has been reported as being mild and treatable, with a return to normal baseline health in almost 100 per cent of cases. The risk of cardiac inflammation is reported by the CDC/WHO to be 40.2 cases per million doses of vaccine in males and 4.2 cases per million in females (June 11, 2021). When it occurs, it is heralded by complaints of acute chest pain, pressure or discomfort, shortness of breath, or chest pain on breathing, or coughing, palpitations, or a pounding of the heart. This occurs most often within four to seven days after receiving the second dose of vaccine. Should children or adolescents develop these complaints, they should be referred immediately to their physician or the emergency room for evaluation and treatment.
Notwithstanding, the risk of contracting Covid-19 and its complications in children are far greater. We therefore congratulate the parents who have already taken their children for vaccination, and encourage them to ensure they receive the second dose three weeks later to ensure full vaccination.
As an association, we strongly recommend Covid-19 immunisation of children 12 to 18 years of age who have no contra-indication to the vaccine. Please look out for Ministry of Health and Wellness notices for vaccination sites. Let us keep our children and Jamaica safe—vaccinate!
Dr Natalie McNeil-Beecher
is president of the Paediatric Association of Jamaica.