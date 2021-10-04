The formal reading in Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago’s budget statement, the seventh straight presented by this Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, is understandably leading news coverage. Budget day yesterday also coincided with the partial reopening of schools to secondary school pupils in Forms Four to Six, after a year-and-a-half of no physical schooling.
The second budget reading to be overshadowed by Covid-19, plus the return of some pupils to classrooms, signal a new, uncertain phase in this interminable pandemic. And a week later comes another landmark–the launch of safe zones for vaccinated people.
Only fully vaccinated people 12 years and over can gain access to safe zones’ restaurants, bars, gaming houses, cinemas, private members clubs, gyms, and water parks. Business owners and their staff must also be fully vaccinated. People who are not vaccinated and are barred from dining in at restaurants can still make curbside pick-ups and get home delivery. Perhaps sensing a future backlash from spurned patrons, restaurant owners have raised objections to this arrangement.
A number of countries and cities have adopted this system of requiring vaccine verification to access certain spaces. France’s laws and regulations are at the tougher end of the scale. Guyana has established a safe zone, but does not police it with consistency. Establishments in cities such as New York require proof of vaccination. The more we adopt safe zones, the more we are moving to a sort of two-state solution, to borrow a well-known geopolitical phrase.
We know what the real two-state solution is… one in which a viable, independent, contiguous Palestinian state would be created west of the Jordan River, to exist alongside the state of Israel. Safe zones are limited in scope and all citizens can take part in the vast majority of economic and recreational activity, normal normal. But they do create two states, in every sense of the word. One for the vaccinated, another for the unvaccinated.
This is where I’m supposed to go all in, one way or the other. Safe zones good. Safe zones bad. I’m as full-throated an advocate of vaccination as you’ll find. I suit up for social media battle with pedlars of anti-vax misinformation every day; and I try to bring along those with legitimate medical concerns, with none of the combativeness.
Yet the establishment of safe zones makes me uneasy. From the standpoint of pandemic management, they are necessary for controlling spread. I’m with the authorities on that. But at the same time, I wish that all citizens could participate in all economic activity. Moreover, having to get one’s papers checked before partaking in normal, everyday activity isn’t where we want to be as a country.
One vaccine-resister on Facebook posted a meme which equated the safe zone system to apartheid South Africa’s ban on black people in whites-only establishments, and I pushed back. Black South Africans couldn’t change the colour of their skins. They didn’t have a choice. We do, on whether or not we get vaccinated.
Choice. That is what safe zone participation comes down to. I argued in this space a few weeks ago that if you’re a teacher or medical worker, by your choice to not get the jab you’re effectively removing yourself from participating in the environment in which you’d normally operate.
No one is forcing anyone into anything–you, by your freely-exercised choice to not get vaccinated, removed yourself from said activity. And in fairness, you cannot insist that it be business as usual in a pandemic of a highly contagious virus. Choice isn’t free of consequences. This is not totalitarianism. I can believe this and still be uncomfortable with safe zones. The two views are not mutually exclusive.
Governments and city/state local authorities that have jurisdiction over medical responses are accountable for the success and failure of their responses to containing Covid-19. And holding them accountable is sometimes done in elections. Often, the same people who criticise the authorities’ failure to bring down death and infection numbers, also criticise containment measures they don’t like. They need to pick an argument.
The Office of the Attorney General on Sunday published an update of Covid-19 public health regulations, laying out the laws governing the operations of safe zones, and the penalties to individuals and businesses that breach them.
If the people policing a safe zone find within it someone who had not been vaccinated, that person would be subject to an on-the-spot fine. If s/he fails to pay, s/he could face a summary conviction, a fine of $10,000 and three days in prison. It’s the same procedure for business owners; but with stiffer court convictions of $50,000 and three months in prison.
The published fines are double those that Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi had spelt out on the previous day at the Prime Minister’s news briefing. But one thing seems certain to remain constant. The penalties for forged and fake passes will be very severe.
I’ll talk about schools next time. It’s not the full picture, but one head told me yesterday that the 20 teachers at his school had no one to teach. Not a single pupil showed up.
The author is a media consultant. He can be contacted at his website, oringordon.com