Vaccine common sense needed

I have known about vaccines since childhood. It was the primary way in which we could protect ourselves against disease or infection.
If you got a “nail jook”, it was standard to get an anti-tetanus shot. I don’t know anybody who ever refused a tetanus shot. Vaccines were the primary way in which we defended against tuberculosis (TB). The Caura hospital was built just to isolate and treat TB patients. If you got TB, you could lose a lung, or worse.
Everybody got BCG on their shoulders. Most people then did not have more than fourth standard education, no TV, and of course no computer, and cellphone, and no Facebook. So, they had to rely on common-sense. No anti-vaxxers when I was growing up.
All people had to rely upon was common sense.
We are all educated now, so we have become sophisticated. We don’t have to think for ourselves anymore. A Trini up in Brooklyn call to say doh take no vaccine. He must be right, he up there. But more Grenadians have died in Brooklyn than in Grenada. Only two Covid-19 deaths so far in Grenada, but hundreds of Grenadians dead in New York. Like people does get stupid when they travel.
Vaccines are the primary way to prevent children from getting polio, for which there is no cure. Children under five must get polio vaccine shots. If a baby is born in your home, should that baby get polio shots or not? Yes or no, dread? You will leave a baby without polio shots?
Polio cannot be cured. But a child can be immunised against it. Children must get polio shots. Kitchener sang the famous line “polio or no polio, man we want we mas”, in his song “Rainorama”. We had cancelled Carnival because of a polio scare.
Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world that still has polio. The country was well on the way to eradicating it, when in 2019 a teacher there made a video saying that the polio vaccine was causing children to be sickened. That led parents who had their children already vaccinated to rush them to hospitals. Vigilantes burned health facilities and killed health personnel who were going to villages to vaccinate children. Things are back to normal there, but Pakistan remains one of the very few countries on the planet where polio could still be found.
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, there is still violence against health workers who seek to track spreaders of Ebola. Between August 2018 and June 2020, 25 health workers were killed when they went to villagers seeking to provide information about Ebola, and to find spreaders. Another 27 were kidnapped as they tried to make their way to spread information.
Anti-vaxxers doing their thing.
A cholera outbreak in Haiti in 2010 resulted in the death of close to 100,000 people. That is more people than in all of Tobago. The ultimate remedy for this was clean water to households, but oral vaccines work against the disease. Haiti mounted such a campaign, and recently saw hopefully the last cholera fatality in the decade-long epidemic.
As to Covid-19, what should common sense tell us about protection and survival? As a country we have been very smart. People have worn masks routinely, and we cancelled Carnival. That has prevented us from the carnage we have seen elsewhere, in powerful countries like Spain, Italy, the United States and the UK.
What do we know about vaccines? Well, there are practical experiments in the world that are helping us to understand. Let us take the United States as the example, since that is the country which most influences what we do here, and where the anti-vax movement is strongest. We see that 356 million people were given at least one shot of the vaccine, and 168 million were fully vaccinated, 23.4 per cent of the population. If the vaccine is killing people, then many people in America should now be dead because of the vaccine.
The anti-vax movement should be collecting this data and providing it to the world. But that is not happening. I wonder why?
The answer is that out of 168 million people in the US who have received the vaccine, only three people have gotten clots and died. How many have died of Covid-19, and the answer is 621,000.
Common sense says that Covid is more dread than the vaccine.
In this country, 742,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been given, and 293,000 people have been fully vaccinated. That is a lot of people. It is real data. We have 21 per cent of the people vaccinated. If the anti-vaxxers are correct, that the vaccine is killing people, then we should be burying people by the thousands down here.
The anti-vax people must now tell us just how many of the 293,000 people who have received both shots in the country have died, because of the shots.
You anti-vaxxers, come forward now before the public, with evidence that will tell us how many people have died because they are fully vaccinated. Don’t hide, you cowards; come out to the public with data.
I dare any anti-vaxxer to come forward to the public with data, showing that you have official statistics showing that of the 293,000 people who are fully vaccinated, some number of them, that you know of, have died because of the vaccine.
If you cannot do that as an anti-vaxxer I recommend you stop frightening people with your stupidness. We are just an island here. A few people with their nonsense could kill us all.
I have taken both shots. I wear my mask everywhere. The thing we must watch in the country is that anti-vaxxers are potential virus spreaders. That is the irony. The most dangerous people in the Covid-19 campaign are those who do not take the vaccine, but go out into the public sneezing and coughing, and infecting people with their stupidness, and with Covid-19. The anti-vaxxers must tell us how we will ever get out of Covid-19 without the vaccine. But they cannot.
Our problem in the country is Covid-19, not the vaccine. That is common sense.