Vaccine hoarding and panic buying

IN one story accredited to the Associated Press last week, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres deplored what he said were the “many examples of vaccine nationalism and vaccine hoarding” taking place among richer, more economically and technologically advanced countries than others.
He also sharply criticised what he saw as “side deals with Covid-19 manufacturers”, which he said was undermining the availability of the vaccines to all the peoples of the world.
While some countries claim now to be in a position to vaccinate a majority of their populations, or to do so in sufficient numbers thereby creating the much ballyhooed “herd immunity”, other nations around the globe had no clue as at last week’s end as to where they might be in the long line.
Availability of the vaccine should be seen as “a global good”, the UN Chief said, advocating for a system in which “the world needs to unite to produce and distribute sufficient vaccines for all”. Such an effort would call for at least doubling manufacturing capacity, an effort which he thought “should start now”.
For his part, the head of the World Health Organisation was advocating for countries such as the US to free up vaccines being held for use on children, and instead make them available to other countries for the vaccination of the vulnerable age groups in their own populations.
On the local scene, however, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago was pointing to a similar human impulse, which establishes that the instinct to turn within is as much a personal one, as it is nationalistic, and universal.
In times of crisis, and of panic, the natural human response is embodied in the single sentiment, contained in the popular expression “everyman for himself and God for us all”.
After announcing the measures which now give effect to the 9 p.m.-to- 5 a.m. curfew which accompanies the latest imposition of a national state of emergency, Dr Rowley sought to spot check a critical natural response.
Having concluded that we are in as bad a place as we have been over these past 14 months, and that it could get worse before it begins to get better, citizens would naturally be disposed to panic. The natural anxieties associated with the onset of the virus and of the lockdown associated with it have indeed produced the behaviours which were initially predicted. Cases of increased domestic violence and child molestation have been widely reported. The reactions of those so disposed to doubt, disbelieve and to purvey conspiracies of the local and international kind have been evident.
In the best of circumstances, some of us are prone to hoarding. In an article on this subject, Dr Carol Mathews says it is the harbouring of distress, in the thought of getting rid of items, excessive accumulation, regardless of the presumed value of an object. She is a professor of psychology at the University of Florida. She says panic buying is essentially the other side of the same psychiatric or psychological coin. She says stockpiling is the natural behaviour of many such people, when they presume a shortage may be up ahead. Its goal is to create a reserve, in case there is a shortage.
That such shortages are not likely, because gas stations, essential supplies establishments and supermarkets will remain open, will fall on deaf ears, among those disposed to be susceptible to such conversion.
Panic-buying, the Miami University professor says, is not planned. It is impulsive and temporary, and a reaction to anxiety caused by an impending crisis. Enough of us hope for better results, as we go now, from day to day, with numbers climbing, and with declarations that the health system is at its limits.
Even if not needed, some items fall to being emptied off store shelves, simply because they are available. The purchase of enormous amounts of some items is common, in volumes that will never ordinarily be needed.
Panic buying is what has led to the advance purchase of oxygen. Headlines in the Sunday newspapers, with the Chief Medical Officer being reported as saying the country is at the height of the Covid spike, and that hospitals are out of beds, would only feed this fever.
And as much as it was said to have been needed, the announcement of the state of emergency is its own lightning rod for greater anxiety and further teeth-gnashing, among those so disposed.
In at least one theatre of activity in which the Government has announced its intentions to provide some measure of support also, cleavages have already been made manifest. Small, unattached churches are questioning the method by which the disbursement of the $10 million will be effected. Which of them will receive, on behalf of their flock, and on what basis, are questions on their way to the relevant minister. For several of the leaders, such questions are hung over from how things went the last time around.
