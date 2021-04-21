Vaccine our best attack

Did you know that the risk of clot formation from pregnancy is one in 1,000 compared with the risk from the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is estimated at about one in 250,000?
The battle is on between the human race and the coronavirus. At present, our best option in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic is to acquire immunity. This can be achieved naturally when a person gets infected. The body produces antibodies to fight off the virus and these remain in the circulation for some time.
The other way is by vaccination, in which the body responds in the same manner and produces protective antibodies. When enough people in a population have the protective antibodies (referred to as herd immunity and estimated to be about 70 per cent of the population), and someone is exposed to the virus, it is unable to multiply because the antibodies destroy the virus. Eventually the infection subsides.
Remember the Zika epidemic in 2016? How did the Zika infection just disappear? Well, the population acquired herd immunity!
The infection rates in Trinidad and Tobago are among some of the lowest reported in the world and this has been good for our health system, which has limited resources and could easily be overwhelmed. So, how will we acquire the protective antibodies? We do so through vaccination.
Further, as long as the virus can infect and replicate, it can mutate and lead to the development of variants. Every infection is an opportunity for the development of a variant. While we in Trinidad are worried about the UK, Brazilian and Australian variants, and have offered this as a reason for the continued repatriation policy, a variant can develop within our Trinidad population.
When healthcare personnel make a recommendation, it is based on the available evidence at the moment. On this day in April 2021, the advantages of the vaccine far outweigh the risks. The vaccine has only been around for nine to 12 months and, therefore, our recommendations are based on what we have observed so far. In the UK, over 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered, sufficiently large numbers to be statistically reliable.
The recent death of the retired health inspector is indeed tragic. It is difficult to imagine what the family and the patient went through when he was diagnosed with a condition for which there was limited medical intervention and death was inevitable. The pain of the family is unimaginable; being helpless to assist their loved one.
I assure you the pain of the caregivers who had to see the patient every day on the ward was real, too. We have become all too familiar with the response of our public health officials: within hours the public was informed there was no correlation, without any empathy for the dying man or his family. Without a doubt, this generated the perception of a “cover-up”. Perhaps a more humane approach would have been to express how sorry we were about the situation, and that we would investigate as we are aware of the association of the Covid-19 vaccine and clot formation.
Whatever the cause of the inspector’s death, we must stay focused on the fight against this virus. The death toll from this pandemic has now crossed three million in 16 months. The effects on the global economy and indeed every aspect of life are difficult to quantify, except to say they have been catastrophic.
Will I still recommend the vaccine in five years’ time? The honest answer is I do not know; I wish I had a crystal ball. But it is certain that our best attack at this time is to get the vaccine.
—Karen Sohan is a medical doctor