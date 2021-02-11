Vaccine politics

ANY ILLUSIONS that the massive loss of life and the economic suffering unleashed by the Covid-19 global pandemic would have ushered in a moment of global brotherhood, have been expectedly shattered by the usual historical considerations of global power politics and private sector profit.
Putting aside the infantile and unhelpful insistence by former United States president Donald Trump who insisted on referring to Covid-19 as the “Chinese virus”, and who out of ignorance of diplomacy pulled the US out of the World Health Organisation, once it became clear that the pandemic was far more threatening of global existence than was previously assumed, it was expected that “great power” competition would be sacrificed in the interest of collective survival.
Nowhere has the global politics of Covid-19 been seen more clearly than in the competition of vaccine development and distribution. When the news broke, as early as October 2020 that the Russian government successfully produced a vaccine, the SputnikV, far from celebrating this breakthrough for humankind, the immediate response by the “West” was one of sceptical silence and dismissiveness. A similar response greeted China’s early vaccine successes.
Today, several months after catching up and cornering the major markets, it is now grudgingly accepted that the SputnikV is amongst the most effective vaccines. In a strange confluence of historical forces, the Covid-19 pandemic has coincided with a moment of global adjustment from the post-1945 world of American hegemony.
The now widely recognised domestic political crisis in the United States has dovetailed into the rise of China and related adjustments in European global power. Much of contemporary global politics, therefore, is about making these erstwhile great powers “great again”. In much the same way that the local Covid-19 response is captive to dominant economic interests, then similarly is the global response captive to imperialist geo-political interests.
What does this have to do with the Caribbean?
We must remain aware of the relative permanence of European great power competition, identify how it is unfolding during the pandemic, make optimal choices based on what is in the best interest of Caribbean people, rather than based on what is captive to the Caribbean’s dependency on western capitalist powers.
In all of this, the Caribbean must be guided by one concern: to find the cheapest, most efficacious and most reliably available vaccine for its entire population. Too much of its economic decisions have been held captive by global imperialism.
Today, in this age of western decline and with the Covid-19 pandemic ushering in a reset of the world as we knew it, the moment is ripe for freeing the Caribbean international economic and political relations from its previous dependency on its traditional coloniser and regional hegemony, while at the same time opening up spaces for the region to benefit from the best that the world has to offer, independent of imperial prejudices.
• Tennyson Joseph is a political scientist at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, specialising in regional affairs.
—Barbados Nation