Throughout civilisation, organisations and institutions have been established to conceptualise and develop ideas designed to produce and supply goods and services for the benefit of mankind. In turn, they expect that mutual satisfaction will be derived from these experiences.
There are inherent features which place these bodies in a unique setting. They have more power, strength, collective wisdom and the potential for longer life than any one of us mortal beings.
They also possess attributes similar to those of ordinary people, projecting personalities of themselves and being held to high moral, spiritual and ethical standards, and to the maintenance of peace, harmony and goodwill to all.
There are, however, many interesting characteristics associated with professional and civic organisations which single them out for a special role in the advancement of civilisation. Collectively, they personify a multi-racial, multi-generational, multi-dimensional movement that, if constructively harnessed, can influence outcomes that work to build nations.
There are more of these types of organisations than any other worldwide. Their memberships span an almost infinite cross-section of people who serve more from their hearts and not principally for gain, and pay subscriptions in order to afford themselves opportunities to help and serve others as opposed to those whose contributions are made for gain or to preserve some self-serving interest.
When you assemble the thoughts, ideals, aspirations, ambitions, capabilities and skills of the vast number of persons who serve in these organisations, you have before you a power-packed generator charged with an enormous accumulation of energy and resourcefulness which, if objectively directed and tactfully dispensed, can be converted into an incredible bastion of inexhaustive intellect and influence. But their voices must be legitimised above the din of excessive sycophantic and scatter-shot noises with which we are daily fed.
These institutional voices have often saved our day. The question which arises is: what has become of them? Whither have they vanished?
Given our current state of affairs, they must resurface. Never before have their interventions been more direly needed.
They must come to terms with the exigencies of the day and recognise themselves as acting as the conscience of the nation, speaking for and on behalf of ordinary people in Trinidad and Tobago agonised by the never-ending diabolic political animosity, racial supremacist innuendos and intolerable and uncontainable lawlessness driving painful wedges between us all: government, the governed, labour, business, consumers, employers, employees and more.
Let us face it: the overall successful development of Trinidad and Tobago rests more on the shoulders of the citizenry than on Government. It is out of our willingness, readiness, eagerness and anxiety to serve one another that the SPIRIT of nation building will be restored and Trinidad and Tobago move triumphantly forward.
It is distressing, therefore, when political interest groups meticulously infiltrate our professional and civic organisations for the sole purpose of politicising their initiatives, thereby compromising the ideals of these noble institutions, the real custodians of our democracy, who make the sacrifices and struggle unwaveringly along our pathway to Nationhood.
Countries worldwide are recognising the value and worth of these professional and civic bodies which have unwittingly created a new sector within society currently referred to as the Independent Sector.
It is the sector whose major focus is to generate solutions, influence policy, and develop mutual understanding; to ensure decisions are taken for the good and welfare of all; the sector in which national problems, regardless of complexity, are genuinely interrogated and deliberated upon fearlessly and impartially and balanced consensus formed; one which is promulgated so that all may judge the worthiness or otherwise and, accordingly, press for the most appropriate initiatives to be pursued in relevant circles enabling a better way of life for all.
The fact that Government had not displayed that level of insightfulness, interest or commitment, as was widely expected, toward the cross-functional advisory bodies like the Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB), the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) or the post-Covid-19 Roadmap to Recovery Committee, all institutions of their own creation, does not negate their intrinsically immeasurable value to the welfare and well-being of the nation nor abrogate their basic right to have exercised independence of thought or action.
Lest it be too late, the time has come for T&T’s Independent Sector to reassert themselves: fill the gaping voids, display interest in arresting the decay and in eradicating the many ills which pollute the atmosphere and are defacing the landscape of our precious nation.
T&T’S professional and civic organisations must join hands in establishing an institutional framework among themselves for the cross-fertilisation of views and ideas aimed at the generation of solutions and influencing of policy that would place our nation back on track along the Vanguard toward Nationhood.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).