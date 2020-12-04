Vanity fare and the humble doubles

IT is understandable that in Minister Clarence Rambharat’s exasperation with the unnecessarily high figures for imported food, and the cost to the health system for treating non-communicable diseases, he lost his grasp of the emotional connection that people of this country have to their doubles.
We live on a pair of tropical islands with lots of agricultural space so we should not be consuming the quantity of foreign produce that we do. Yet, the minister would be the first to acknowledge that for decades, the State, via its various political administrations, has been consistently negligent in its responsibility to develop and support the agricultural sector.
Perhaps times are changing now with advances in technology and the extra push towards food sustainability because of the global Covid-19 environment. If one were to believe the declarations from on high that growing our own food is now a national priority, the evidence of the smallest allocation in the national budget must draw cynicism.
A country that grew up bathing itself in oil, pathetically learned a kind of self-contempt that rendered everything homegrown as inferior. It is a sign that you have become a success if you eat strawberries. If you consume local produce (foodstuff and otherwise), you are not of the elite. Your status is determined by how expensive, foreign and gaudy your possessions are. It is not simply about the quality of the produce from our homeland—it is how we measure our value.
The minister knows this. He is also aware that the cost of our poor eating habits is a strain on the national health budget. I’m sure that proportionately, more people die from heart attacks, diabetes, high cholesterol, and the other collaterals of the metabolic syndrome than from Covid-19.
He also knows there are deep roots in the development of our tastes and unhealthy lifestyles. The Express editorial writer in last Thursday’s edition chided him for targeting doubles as primarily based on imported items, and “his silence on the multi-million-dollar fast food industry based on foreign franchises, which is far more heavily dependent on imported wheat flour, oil, frozen potatoes, corn, meat and almost its entire production line—not to mention the cost of franchising fees in foreign currency.”
The minister is not silent by himself. The State has tacitly allowed the players in that industry to pollute our bodies and minds with their damaging products. They have marketed their way into influencing large cultural shifts in our eating habits, and little is done to regulate them. How long have over-sweetened soft drinks and juices been sold in school cafeterias? What about the salt, the sugar, and the preservatives in those little snack packets of arsenic that accompany them?
Diabetes and obesity affect a large proportion of our children, and that is not enough to provoke legislation to provide more protection. Where is our sense of responsibility for the hapless children we are poisoning, and worse, teaching to poison themselves?
Unregulated advertising, unrestricted access, no punitive taxes, no compensatory taxes for the damage they cost—they should all have to contribute heavily to the health services—these are all ways that the State condones the behaviours that have turned us into a nation of mindless consumers.
And so, to come back to his unwittingly incendiary remarks on the consumption of doubles as a “national” breakfast, lunch and dinner. The minister subsequently tried to ease the tension by offering to put some context into the speech he made last Monday at the Point Fortin Borough Corporation’s Grow Your Own Food Project in Fanny Village. He said he spoke about the food import bill, the foreign content in doubles, the health concerns, and the desire to encourage more consumption of local fare, especially to support farmers and other producers.
But then the minister said this, which baffled me then, and continues to do so.
“It was at this stage I made the point that I have no problem with having a bara from time to time, but I see people early mornings dressed in their fineries standing by the doubles vendor waiting to fill their orders.”
When I’d first heard it, my eyes widened. What did fineries have to do with this? How germane is your attire to your consumption of doubles? Somewhere, perhaps unconsciously, the minister must have made some connection. I cannot see it.
But I am not inclined to make a muchness of what seemed to have been just a thoughtless set of references in the minister’s presentation.
A doubles is cheap, filling and tasty. It comes up to about 350 calories (without condiments) and nine grammes of protein. Not too bad in the general scheme of things, except for the flour and the often over-used oil. There are people who really do have it every day, and I think they will continue to do that even if they are told it’s not a good thing—moderation is everything, eh. It is the excessive intake that is bad.
The points still remain that we import too much, especially vanity fare; we need to support our local industries; we need to modify our eating habits. Little changes at a time can add up. Just be conscious of what you’re putting into your body. Practise moderation, and a doubles now and then might be worth dressing up in all your fineries.
