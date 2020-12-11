Venezuela: the need to talk

I was in Cuba in December 1991. That was just after the end of communism in eastern Europe. Everyone in Havana, from the British ambassador down, seemed to expect regime change by Easter 1992. At the end of 2020, we’re still waiting.
Not quite two years ago, at the start of 2019, Nicolás Maduro fudged himself a second term as Venezuelan president. Over 60 countries, including the US, the EU member states and Brazil, rejected his manoeuvres. They recognised the oppositionist speaker of the National Assembly Juan Guiadó as interim president.
So, by majority vote, did the Organisation of American States. Caricom split on the OAS stance, with Jamaica, St Lucia, Haiti and the Bahamas voting in favour of Guaidó.
In December 2020, Maduro is still firmly in control. On Sunday, his supporters won a National Assembly election, with more than two-thirds of the votes.
That result was tarnished, with a near-complete opposition boycott and less than one-third of registered voters turning out to cast their ballots. But it will stand.
Juan Guaidó will lose his job as Speaker when the new Assembly convenes in January.
Venezuela’s people are struggling to survive day to day. An estimated five million have left the country—many thousands of them for T&T. Human rights violations are routine. The oil industry is crippled by US sanctions, and what’s left of it is in hock to the Chinese. It takes more than a million bolivars to buy one US dollar.
Nicolás Maduro’s regime could collapse at any time—but for now, he’s the man in charge. Juan Guaidó’s cabinet is fantasy land. The mass protests of January 2019 have fizzled out.
Recognising non-governments is a legal fiction which does not usually end well.
China’s communist leader Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic in October 1949. Britain recognised his government in January 1950.
That was not out of love for the revolution. In April 1949, Chinese troops had attacked a British warship. By November 1950, British and Chinese troops fought the Korean war battle of Pakchon.
But Mao was in control, and China was right next door to what was then the British colony of Hong Kong. It made sense to talk to the neighbours. Food came from China. Within a few years, so did much of the water supply.
And there was a refugee issue. The colonial government built a formidable border fence to keep out refugees and migrants. Despite this, the influx from mainland China made up more than half of Hong Kong’s population by the early 1960s.
The US, by contrast, kept on recognising the pro-capitalist Republic of China on Taiwan for almost 30 years. In January 1979, they eventually moved into line with reality. The UN admitted the People’s Republic by majority vote in 1971.
In the Caribbean, Belize, Haiti, St Kitts, St Lucia and St Vincent still recognise Taiwan as the government of China. That is a fantasy, but it makes more sense than recognising Juan Guaidó as president of Venezuela. Taiwan is a prosperous island nation with 23 million people, and a generous donor of foreign aid to its few remaining partners.
Indeed, a string of international organisations find it convenient to work with Taiwan for practical purposes, using a semi-fictitious name such as Chinese Taipei. Taiwan is, in practice, a reality. Which is more than we can say for Juan Guaidó’s government.
So what’s next? Joe Biden has called Maduro a dictator. But it’s not clear whether he will persist with the fiction of recognising Juan Guaidó.
In practice, governments which don’t recognise Maduro have continued to do business with him.
In October, England’s appeal court reversed a July high court ruling which gave Juan Guaidó control of Venezuelan gold stored with the Bank of England.
Venezuela’s central bank says it wants to sell some of the gold to pay for UN medical and humanitarian assistance and fight Covid-19. The opposition says the cash will instead pay debts to Maduro’s foreign allies, such as Russia and China.
The English appeal court asked whether the UK government “recognises Mr Maduro as the person who does in fact exercise some or all of the powers of the president”, even if it believes Guaidó is entitled to the job.
The UK has maintained an embassy and consular service in Caracas, which deal with Maduro government institutions on a daily basis. The appeal court judge Stephen Males said that British recognition of Guaidó “is to my mind ambiguous.”
If the UK Foreign Office does not provide clarification, the gold dispute goes back to the commercial court.
London is 4,600 miles from Caracas. For T&T, Venezuela’s coastline is in plain sight. Cross-border gas deals are off the menu for now, but there are urgent issues. Migration, Covid, gun and narcotics trafficking need to be addressed. And there is the continuing oil spill risk from the Nabarima.
If Nicolás Maduro or Delcy Rodríguez wants to talk, it makes sense to meet. Whether in person, or by phone and video link. And if their regime starts to crack, the cross-border issues will escalate. The need to maintain contact will be still more immediate, and pressing.