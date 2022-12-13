Family history and local history are both very popular ways of studying and writing about the past. While many of us might have little interest in history in the abstract, as it were, most of us have some curiosity about our own family’s past and about the evolution of the community where we grew up.
Three recently published books reflect this type of history. The Ladder We Ascend by The Waldron Family is classic family history. It tells the story of the matriarch, Margaret Waldron, born in 1899, and her many descendants. She wrote a short memoir in her late eighties that forms the prologue and spine of the book, which details the remarkable achievements of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Perhaps the best known out of this posse of high achievers is Margaret’s granddaughter, Cheryl Bowles, the founder of the thriving family businesses Cher-Mère and The Herbarium Ltd. This book is an inspirational account of a successful African-Trinidadian family dominated by independent-minded women.
An excellent example of local history, Growing up Woodbrook—A Tapestry of Then and Now by Dylan Kerrigan, tells the story of “one square mile”, the Port of Spain suburb which has played an outsize role in T&T’s social and cultural history. Kerrigan’s text is enriched by many long quotations from interviews or written submissions by Woodbrook residents past and present, by short biographies of people who were born and/or lived in the suburb, and by wonderful photos of the district’s places, buildings and people. Its publication is the outcome of a partnership between the Woodbrook Residents Committee and the National Trust.
The third book, the subject of this review, is Via The Round About by Beverly Scobie. It successfully combines family and local history in a single narrative. First, it narrates how Scobie, an attorney originally from Sangre Grande who has lived in New York City for many years, sought to uncover her family history, especially on her father’s side. As in many such books these days, Scobie writes about her journey to discovery, the ups and downs of her research, as well as her findings.
The matriarch, also named Margaret, was an enslaved African woman who was recorded as being owned by Scot Arthur Cordiner in Tobago in 1819. Aged 22 in 1819, she had three children with her enslaver, and Scobie’s paternal line is descended from her daughter, carrying the surname Cordner. Scobie succeeded in compiling family trees for the many descendants of this woman.
Second, because her paternal ancestors migrated from Tobago to Trinidad in the post-emancipation period and into the early 1900s, the book is also a fine example of local history—of the north-eastern corner of Trinidad, in and around Toco. This then-remote part of Trinidad was largely settled by immigrants from Tobago in this period, so Scobie’s relatives were part of a bigger stream of people who opened up the region as farmers, fishermen and estate workers.
Through the detailed reminiscences of her cousin, Samuel Arthur (1926-2022), the central part of the book gives a vivid evocation of life in Rampanalgas, a village in the Toco area, between the 1920s and 1950s. Samuel’s father, Isaac Arthur (1883-1959), arrived here in 1927. A determined, ambitious and hard-working man, he opened a dry goods shop, and eventually became a contractor on the building of the Toco Main Road and the owner of a small estate—all this in addition to hunting and fishing. Isaac Arthur was a successful businessman and a local power figure; his shop eventually morphed into D Arthur’s Hotel, Restaurant and Conference Centre, still owned and managed by family members.
Through Samuel’s memories of growing up in Rampanalgas in the 1920s to 1940s, Scobie paints a delightful portrayal of village life in a remote rural community surrounded by dense forest and the sea, mainly peopled by migrants from Tobago. This was before electricity, pipe-borne water or any modern amenities, when transport was on foot or by horse, mule or donkey. The building of the Toco Main Road, which began in the early 1920s and continued for many years, was the big event of his childhood. It provided a paved road connecting all the villages of the region with Sangre Grande, where you could get a train to Port of Spain and other places. But young Samuel had to walk 12 miles there and back to school, as Rampanalgas had none, and he never went to a secondary school.
Scobie herself grew up in Sangre Grande, the “metropolis” for the Toco region. (The book’s title refers to the roundabout at the heart of the town, which is portrayed on the cover.) She was the daughter of a deeply religious Adventist man, Alpheus Scobie (1910-1986), who was a “colporteur” (one who sold religious books). A shorter section of the book gives a vivid account of growing up in Grande in the late 1950s to the early 1970s. The town was morphing into the busy commercial hub it is today, but her household had strong family links to rural relatives from the Toco area who would visit. As the child of a strict Adventist father, the young Beverly wasn’t encouraged to mix much with neighbour children, though she seems to have had a happy childhood nevertheless.
Scobie’s book is a very handsome production (layout and design is by Paria Publications). It is enriched by lavish illustrations: historical pictures of the Toco and Grande region, photos from family albums, and full-colour pictures of the scenery, the sea, fruits and trees. This book is visually a delight and very much a collector’s item. It will be of interest to many, not only to those with personal or family links to the Toco/Grande region: it speaks to an important part of the nation’s history.
—Bridget Brereton is professor emerita of history at The UWI, St Augustine.
