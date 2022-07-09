Violence from leaders

The National Security Minister recently called on citizens to be “more civilised” when protesting. But is the politics we practise civilised at all?
Let’s be clear. Violence is not only physical. Emotional and psychological violence bring the most acute and destructive pain to the human mind. This country has been perennially pained by the violence of political betrayals stemming from greed and plunder of the public purse, selfishness, uncaring and woeful inadequacy at the top. What chances for civilisation when leadership itself lacks it?
The murder toll is now heading for 300 in the first seven months of the year. After 15 killings last weekend, the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was moved to say violence is “the number one” issue affecting the population and we may need to declare it a public health emergency. But asked about measures and implementation, Rowley demurred with “I just raised it as a matter we will have to focus on”. Merely mouthing off, once again. Such despairing inadequacy of leadership for a nation in a crisis.
The day after, an Express editorial said “we look forward to his government’s quick and credible action plan” and recommended the PM “could start by removing the caretaker minister of national security” Fitzgerald Hinds, “a stop-gap appointee”, “an uninspired decision” who “has presided over a rapid deterioration of the security environment”. Indeed, the level of incompetence is particularly painful for a nation under siege.
Further, the editorial says Rowley “may have to look outside his Cabinet for an appointee with the credibility”, pointing out the former minister, Stuart Young, Rowley’s “Gary Sobers”, “had also failed to score”. A hollow cabinet indeed, and with question marks over a number of ministers, their continuing in office itself constituting violence on the population. People cringe when merely thinking of who is managing this nation at this critical time.
However, Rowley seems to be finally demonstrating some sense of the enormity of the problem, even though he has no clear plan after 12 years—five as Opposition Leader and seven as prime minster. For, when previously he told the nation’s women, “I’m not in your bedroom, in your choice of men,” when asked about the horrendous levels of domestic violence, he now says, “We need to focus on how much violence is generated in our population, in the home, in the school, on the roadway.”
But it has been there in full glare all the time. For his entire seven years I have pointed out the root cause is the rampant social decay, abundantly evident in community and family life declining, horrific levels of domestic violence, unspeakable degeneracy of child abuse, epidemic of teenage pregnancies, foreboding student hooliganism; and an escalating murder rate, making Trinidad and Tobago this combustible country today. And Rowley is only now musing about the source of the violence?! Doesn’t such negligence from its leader constitute violation of a nation?
And the prevarication and abdication? For, even though he admits violence has reached crisis levels, the prime minister also said we are not “ready” to “involve the entire national community seeing it that way”. Why ever not?! Lead the way. Bring the nation on board. Bring the specifics of any proposed public health emergency and let the people see whether they are acceptable and make sense. It is the only way to engender the social and cultural regeneration we need in this country. Leave off this painful shilly-shallying!
But there is another aspect of the violence from which the prime minister can’t hide. It is within his direct control. This is the violence inflicted on the population by leaders careless with behaviour and language. Ironically, at the very news conference where he talked of violence reaching emergency levels, Rowley was in yet another abrasive mood, his “trademark belligerence”, says commentator Paolo Kernahan, towards a reporter asking a legitimate question—whether the prime minister had done “due diligence” on Reginald Armour before appointing him attorney general. An Express editorial said Rowley’s response was “misguided”, “intemperate and unbefitting the leader of a democratic country”, and a Newsday editorial condemned it “in the strongest possible terms”. Indeed, the prime minister’s record is replete with crass, violent language. He has already described one critic as deserving of a “swift kick in the pants” and told another to “kiss my a---”.
Therefore, that public health emergency that Rowley suggests must include the effect of such language on the nation’s sensibilities. In an Express “Letter of the Day” on Rowley’s outburst, Dennise Demming wrote “the last thing we want to see is our leader spewing venom. Our youths need to experience our Prime Minister being always his best self, using language which is inspirational, and tackling issues that will positively impact their future”.
Rowley should also note the letter of Sajid Javid who, on resigning from the British cabinet on Tuesday, told PM Boris Johnson, “The tone you set as a leader, the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country.”
One indispensable requirement for a civilised society is to eradicate the violence from its leaders.