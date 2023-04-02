Viral school violence

SO, over the last two weeks I wrote about the increase in school violence worldwide. We got a taste of the violence right away after schools had reopened fully last year. I guess we all thought it would stop after the initial reaction but then it continued and spread to multiple schools. In fact, sometimes in a singular school there would be multiple mass fights all in one day. There were periods of quiet during December and Carnival, but just when we thought it was settled, there would be a next video with some secondary school pupils cuffing and slapping other pupils with unrelenting rage and aggression.
We know the causes are multifactorial. Group think pack mentality is one factor where we are seemingly in a trance, and we just follow the pack and do whatever is told or shown, without at any time having cognitive pause. Another factor is the adolescents reacting to the grief, loss, and depression from the pandemic lockdowns. Still another factor is that children forgot how to socialise in schools within the rules and boundaries, so they are trying to relearn. And lastly but just as significant a factor, after being in the virtual world and the pretend adult world of home, for the past two to three years, schoolchildren are trying to use those same paradigms to manoeuvre the face-to-face school world without realising that the pre-Covid school world was totally different. It is like playing video games and then trying the same approach for the real world. It is difficult and even impossible and requires a different set of social tools and rules. Online dating, not the same as actual dating. Watching Tournament of Champions chefs cook a meal on Food Network television station is different to you cooking some stew chicken in your kitchen in Trinidad. Some things just cannot be superimposed and have to be separate worlds.
There is but one last factor in the equation that is contributing significantly to the upsurge in school violence. The concept of going viral
There is this new drink called “Prime”. There is the caffeine version and the second electrolyte version that is being pushed with primary and secondary school children mainly in US but now it has spread to other countries like England and Australia. It is also now becoming a thing in Trinidad. It is well marketed and stands out with its bold and bright colours. It is produced by YouTube star Logan Paul (no relation) and social media influencer and boxing rival KSI. The hydration electrolyte type contains vitamins and coconut water with artificial sweeteners and essentially tastes no better than any other electrolyte drink on the market, dare I say for me, it tastes worse. The other type, the energy drink, has double the amount of caffeine than red bull or monster. And for me this type also tastes no better. But it has “gone viral” and now schoolchildren are running it down feverishly and paying up to five and ten times the cost. When you ask schoolchildren why it is so popular and why they like this drink so much, they actually do not know. It is just because it is popular and in demand. There are now tonnes of videos of children fighting for the drink or parents surprising them with Prime drink as a present. At some level, it is no longer about the Prime drink, but now about how many likes and views for your Prime drink video.
Viral is used to describe any content or media that becomes widely shared through social media networks or online. The concept of going viral was there before social media but with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, these platforms can accelerate the spread even exponentially and make the content spread be contagious, like a virus. The average demarcation for when something has reached viral, is when it has gone over a million. Either a million likes or views. In terms of what makes something go viral and shared exponentially, we are more likely to share something that makes us feel emotion. Usually, it is positive emotion where the video makes us laugh, smile, or feel love. But it also works with negative emotion if the video disgusts, makes us angry, cry or shocked. Dao Nguyen from Buzzfeed says there are components that can make something go viral. Makes persons laugh. Makes persons identify. Makes someone learn or do something. Makes persons feel emotion. Makes people connect with each other. And what is the ultimate end point of getting your content to go viral. Power. The ultimate power of having your content reach and influence millions of people. Everyone wants that.
With the school violence upsurge, it started off with the causative factors. Then like the Prime drink, persons were fighting in their schools and when asked why, they could not really identify the reason. In some cases, it was because it was the popular thing, and everyone was doing it so they might as well do it also. But then it became more about the videos of the violence than the violence itself. Once something starts, the phones are primed to get the ultimate video, the lotto video, that would go viral with exponential likes and views. Power. When we are reviewing solutions to school violence, it is threefold, three worlds, all interconnecting. The home, the school, the viral virtual world.
Dr Joanne F Paul is an Emergency Medicine Lecturer with the UWI and a member of TEL institute.