Virtus et scientia

A vigorous debate has been prompted by the release of the scholarships awarded on the basis of performance in the CAPE 2021 examinations.
Alarms have been raised on Facebook groups and CIC ex-pupils’ WhatsApp chat groups, even prompting a newspaper column by former student Dr Terrence Farrell, all shaken by the realisation that St Mary’s College had not won a single scholarship. Nada. Zip. Zero. Not even an additional scholarship.
From a school that had one of the proudest academic records in Trinidad and Tobago in the course of its 160-year history. A school that had produced men of calibre in all walks of national and international life. A school where winning scholarships and the highest awards in national examinations had long been taken as de rigueur. A school that so many others looked to as a compass for guidance in producing academic excellence in its pupils.
Winning scholarships cannot and ought not to be the sole metric of assessing either a school’s or individual’s performance. If nothing else, it diminishes the accomplishments of those who have performed creditably across their full range of subjects without the reward of a scholarship at the end.
Nor is a scholarship at this level a guaranteed predictor of later achievement in life. Nevertheless, for previous generations, especially of former pupils of CIC, scholarship success was the magnet that led many to seek entry to the school and continues to be the prism through which they assess the fortunes of their alma mater.
Trends over the decades
Those with ears to the ground would, however, have already noticed trends over the past few decades that should have prepared them for an eventuality of this sort. They would have seen the rise of academic excellence in schools in suburban and formerly rural areas now equally attractive to the successful high performers at SEA, as CIC once was.
They would have noted the spectacular academic achievements of pupils in all-girls’ schools, mirroring developments in the wider society. They would have recognised that the CAPE examinations pupils now sit, which are the basis for the award of scholarships, offer a variety of subjects and subject combinations not known in the days of the Cambridge or London A-Levels.
They would be au courant with the fact that the current scholarship structure has been expanded to cover areas like the creative and performing arts, technical studies, information technology, communication and general studies.
They would have recognised as well the lure of universities in the USA and Canada offering full or partial scholarships on the basis of either good SAT scores (preparation for which has spawned a mini-industry) or achievement in sporting and/or cultural activities.
Advancement beyond secondary school has long gone beyond the confines of lawyer/doctor/engineer, preparation for which our local and regional universities and campuses continue to offer. A wide range of professional or technical possibilities in further education and employment are on offer in the metropolitan centres of the world.
The discussions did unearth probable causes of varying depth and insight. Some bemoaned the fact that the college no longer had Holy Ghost priests at its helm; a layman was now its principal, and, woe betide, he was not even a former pupil.
Others implied that the significant presence of female teachers in an all-male school was partly responsible. Teaching standards and commitment had fallen away; high-achieving primary school pupils were now no longer considering CIC as a first-choice secondary school. Internal discipline in the school had fallen away (a corollary, perhaps, some suggested, to both the absence of priests and an excess of female teachers); the fashionable notion of “holistic” development eroding the emphasis on academic excellence was another red flag raised.
The storied legacy of St Mary’s had been founded on a vision in which the pursuit of academic success was considered paramount, and the school was long structured to that end. Streaming pupils into upper and lower divisions was part of that structure, and devoting the “best” teachers to the “brighter” classes a key subset. Particular pupils were sometimes “groomed” for success in national examinations; winning national scholarships conferred local and international prestige on the school.
In pursuit of that vision, however, many a pupil of perceived “lesser” ability was left on the sidelines to fend for himself; several, considered “failures” and condemned perpetually to struggle in the “C” streams, surrendered to this imposed self-image. In another day and age, they may have had unique skills and talents that could have flourished in a less-exacting environment.
That the college was run by Catholic priests also enabled that process. Here was a cadre of potential educators, all male, whose responsibility was to the school and only the school. The clerical staff at CIC did not serve as parish priests; they were not burdened with the responsibility of being husbands, parents or breadwinners, which allowed them the time and freedom to invest heavily into school activities, as deans of studies and discipline, sports masters, Scout troop organisers, and the like. Being perceived as “Their School”, there was a code of discipline ingrained into the ethos of the school that newcomers and outsiders inevitably recognised, an ethos reinforced and perpetuated by a legion of former pupils.
Outstanding lay teachers
It would be a mistake, however, to assume priests were the best teachers. Several of them were quite incompetent or unskilled as educators. From the 1960s, CIC was also served by a cadre of outstanding lay teachers, many of them former pupils returning after completing university studies. Many also being single early in their careers, it was possible for some time that the “pastoral” care previously exercised by the Holy Ghost Fathers was also transmitted via these lay personnel, and the responsibilities formerly discharged by a sizeable cohort of priests and scholastic Irish “prefects” passed smoothly into their care.
Time, however, and the natural course of events, meant that this could not continue forever. Marriage, children, domestic responsibilities and the lure of opportunities in fields that offered better prospects than a lifetime career in as poorly-remunerated a career as teaching, with little scope for advancement or promotion, would impact on their numbers as well as their ability to commit of their time and energies.
At the same time, the number of priestly vocations diminished, leading not only to a greater dependence on lay staff, drawing more and more on women as men sought occupations other than teaching, but to a smaller pool from which to draw college principals.
Other Catholic-administered schools had long begun turning to lay principals. By the 1970s, St Anthony’s College, the Presentation College campuses in both San Fernando and Chaguanas, and Holy Cross College in Arima all had non-clerical principals; Fatima College, sister college to CIC, had appointed Clive Pantin as its first lay principal.
St Mary’s was the flagship institution of the Catholic secondary education, however, via the Holy Ghost Fathers’ Board which, rightly or wrongly, pursued a course of selecting priests to be principals, overriding at times candidates with greater seniority or management qualifications. This was of course the Board’s privilege, selecting a candidate who was not only Catholic, but who espoused Catholic principles and a Catholic view of education. It led, however, to choices who might have served better in other positions.
Visionary leadership
Effective and visionary leadership is critical to any institution. Such leadership should have the ability to scan the horizon and make such adjustments as necessary to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and changing environment. St Mary’s, with its historic legacy and its size, found itself less flexible to meet such challenges, even if its principals and staff might have urged it. Not surprisingly, many innovations and adjustments in curriculum and infrastructure came at a slower (some would argue “more measured”) pace, in an institution less disposed to accepting the need for such change.
The cry that has come from certain quarters, incidentally, for a return to principals selected from among the Holy Ghost priesthood is an unfair slap in the face of the current and potential future lay principals. It demonstrates a failure to recognise that schools, like all institutions, need trained professionals to oversee their affairs, and that no magic elixirs available can change this. This is true not only of CIC, but of schools nationwide, and the sooner this is addressed by our Ministry of Education, the better.
It is important, incidentally, to dismiss the notion that CIC and other Catholic schools did not emphasise some sort of holistic development. There are pupils who, for economic reasons, need the singular motivation of winning a scholarship of some kind and focus exclusively on their studies. But the list of pupils who were able to combine academic careers with extracurricular activities is quite significant, pre-dating my own association with the school.
Several of them were classmates when I was a pupil there; others, when I went on to teach at CIC, were pupils of mine at one time or another, even in examination-level classes.
The notion that pupils cannot manage such a balance needs to be dismissed. It does, however, require pupils fuelled by the desire to learn, encouraged and guided by parental support, empowered by an internal discipline imbibed partly from example, and with the maturity to understand their future lies in their own hands.
Virtue and knowledge
There is considerably more that can be said about the perceived “decline and fall” of St Mary’s that is equally applicable to schools nationwide. The age of the untrained teacher is long behind us; teachers should possess formal training for their critical roles, even as principals should.
The decline of discipline within our schools, and the growing incidence of bullying, are features of our wider society and need to be addressed there before they can be successfully eradicated from school compounds. For effective management, school populations need to be smaller.
Parental involvement on an ongoing basis is mandatory and cannot be restricted to the odd PTA meeting or once-a-year encounter assembly with parents. Curriculum adjustments to meet the needs of contemporary social, economic and cultural priorities are imperative; critical thinking skills, ethical behaviour, social skills and hands-on exposure to life skills like financial and domestic management and conflict resolution must be integrated into school programmes. If necessary, special schools should be established and properly staffed to meet the demands of new curriculum requirements.
Things may seem grim for the old alma mater now, but the motto on the St Mary’s College crest once so proudly worn by earlier generations of pupils pinned to their regular school shirts says “Virtus et Scientia”. Virtue and Knowledge, literally. “Virtus”: personal integrity, the pursuit of an ideal of self-realisation. The motto reminds us the two are co-existent and should inhabit the same space.
Forsan et haec olim meminisse iuvabit, as Aeneas told his dispirited men.
—Ken Jaikaransingh is a former pupil and teacher at St Mary’s College, prior to a career in publishing. He is now retired.