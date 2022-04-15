Visibility for transgender communities

April 12 this year marked the four-year anniversary of the High Court ruling of our country’s same-sex intimacy between consenting adults as constitutional. While this historic ruling recognised a basic human right that has been legally denied to the LGBTQ+ community, trans rights in particular remain unrecognised.
March 31 was the International Transgender Day of Visibility. Not knowing this only proves the significance of the day, particularly for our national trans community. In keeping with the day of trans visibility, the anniversary of the historic ruling on April 12 should remind us of the need for continuous gains to be made where trans rights are concerned.
To understand the importance of visibility for the trans community, we must first understand what being transgender means.
The ‘T’ in LGBTQ+ stands for transgender and is as misunderstood as the trans community itself. Put in the fewest words possible, lesbian, gay, and bisexual refers to sexual orientation. Transgender however, refers to gender. The distinction between sexual orientation and gender is crucial to better understanding trans identities and improving visibility of their presence.
Jowelle De Souza’s appointment in February as a temporary senator by the United National Congress (UNC) is exactly the kind of changes to trans visibility we need. Slow progress is still progress.
But progress should never be temporary. De Souza, the first transgender woman appointed to the Senate, should not be our only claim to transgender recognition.
Another potential way is by acknowledging our trans community through national policy.
It’s a contradiction, to say the least, that T&T’s National Policy on Gender and Development although acknowledging, as per our Republican Constitution, the “equal and inalienable rights” of all citizens… without discrimination of race, origin, colour, religion, or sex” also states that the Policy “does not provide measures dealing with or relating to the issues of same-sex unions, homosexuality or sexual orientation.” This is the measure of invisibility particularly for our trans community.
Being recognised globally as a developed nation and regionally as a leading Caribbean nation should not be solely determined by a strong economy. Being a regional leader involves the legislative protection of at-risk communities.
Our trans community is at-risk. What we need therefore are policies, or at the very least parliamentary discussion that recognise and safeguard the inalienable rights which our National Policy mentions but, certainly when it comes to trans rights, does not recognise.
No Caribbean nation recognises trans rights as a human right. Cuba comes the closest due to its allowance of gender reassignment surgery. However, as a 2018 study by Kirk and Huish shows, this allowance is in keeping with Cuba’s broader commitment to healthcare as an intrinsic right and less of a human right issue.
The longer our laws fail to recognise our trans communities as having inalienable rights, the longer we send the message to them that they do not belong.
Failure to legally recognise trans communities implicitly criminalises their existence. In 2009, Guyana made global headlines after four trans women were arrested for wearing ‘female attire”.
In 2018, the Caribbean Court of Justice ruled that Guyana’s 1893 law which banned men from appearing in “female attire” in public was unconstitutional.
Small but meaningful legislative change such as the decriminalisation of cross dressing in Guyana is the kind of change that gives visibility to trans communities.
It seems to me that one of the easiest ways to begin giving visibility to our trans communities is to write them into our National Policy on Gender and Development.
For an example of how to do this, refer to The UWI’s Policy on Gender and Sexual Harassment which actually uses the term “transgender”.
The UWI, albeit vaguely, aims to strengthen its policy to “close the gap in provision for students and staff who are transgender and intersex” where “facilities such as single-stall or gender-neutral bathrooms and other resources might be considered”.
Language such as this which recognises transgender communities and attempts to provide them with infrastructure must appear on the national level.
This is a crucial step and should be the first ways trans visibility can be encouraged.